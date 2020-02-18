Ciclismo, Tom Dumoulin sta meglio ma non ha ancora pianificato il ritorno alle corse

Dopo la decisione di saltare Tirreno-Adriatico e Milano-Sanremo, Tom Dumoulin ha postato sui social aggiornamenti circa il suo stato di salute: il ciclista neerlandese della Jumbo-Visma sta meglio, avendo trovato la causa del suo malessere, ma non ha ancora pianificato il suo rientro alle corse.
Questo il suo annuncio sui social: “Come tutti sapete, non mi sono sentito bene di recente. La scorsa settimana abbiamo trovato dei parassiti nell’intestino e da allora ho iniziato le cure. Mi sento molto meglio dato che ho fatto dei buoni allenamenti oggi e durante tutto il fine settimana. Non vedo l’ora di pianificare il mio inizio di stagione ed i prossimi obiettivi molto presto! Vi terrò aggiornati!“.
Dumoulin manca infatti dalle competizioni dal Critérium du Dauphiné 2019, a causa di un problema al ginocchio ravvisato in seguito ad una caduta occorsa al Giro. Per il 2020 l’alfiere della Jumbo-Visma sarà al Tour de France e potrebbe puntare anche alle prove su strada delle Olimpiadi di Tokyo 2020.
IL TWEET DI TOM DUMOULIN
As you all know, I had not been feeling well recently. Last week, we found parasites in my gut and since I started medication. I am feeling much better as I have had good training sessions today and over the weekend😃
More: https://t.co/4OzB5J7mlC pic.twitter.com/5Y82mhzYUU
— Tom Dumoulin (@tom_dumoulin) February 17, 2020
IL POST SU INSTAGRAM DI TOM DUMOULIN
View this post on Instagram
As you all know, I had not been feeling well recently. Last week, we found parasites in my gut and since then I started medication. I am feeling much better as I have had good training sessions today and over the weekend. I’m looking forward to planning my season start and next goals very soon! I’ll keep you posted!😃
roberto.santangelo@oasport.it
Clicca qui per seguire OA Sport su Instagram
Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter
Foto: LaPresse