VIDEO Biathlon, staffetta maschile Canmore 2019: gli highlights della gara. La Norvegia con Boe trionfa facilmente

Trionfo atteso e senza nessun problema per la Norvegia nella staffetta 4×7,5 km al maschile per quanto riguarda la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon in quel di Canmore (Canada). Gli scandinavi, con un Johannes Boe ancora perfetto al poligono, trionfano con un distacco superiore al minuto sulla prima delle inseguitrici, la Francia. A sorpresa, con una formazione tutt’altro che titolare, chiude terza la Russia. Italia con triplo giro di penalità (sbagliano Bormolini e Chenal), ma in rimonta con le stelle Windisch ed Hofer: ottava piazza. Andiamo a rivivere la gara con gli highlights.

HIGHLIGHITS STAFFETTA MASCHILE BIATHLON CANMORE

Off they go! The men's 4 x 7.5km relay in Canmore has been started! #CAN19 Watch the competition live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/eywxLC3atN — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019

Perfect first visit at the shooting range from @russianbiathlon's Garanichev who cleans all five targets ahead of @NSSF_Biathlon's Birkeland! #CAN19 Watch the men's relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/elslHyPWjM — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019

An extra shot for both @FedFranceSki and @NSSF_Biathlon, so Christiansen and @EmilienJck will be together on their last 2.5km! #CAN19 Watch the men's relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/mSUNijK2kz — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019

Very little problems for @7ohannesbo at the shooting range who extends the lead for @NSSF_Biathlon to 50 seconds over @FedFranceSki #CAN19 🇳🇴 Watch the men's relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/U7W6iPHiT0 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019

He's waving goodbye to his homecrowd! @biathloncanada's @brendanjgreen is finishing his career with this relay — all the best for the future, Brendan! #CAN19 pic.twitter.com/JsF0DliXWL — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 8, 2019

Foto: Angiolini