VIDEO Biathlon, staffetta maschile Canmore 2019: gli highlights della gara. La Norvegia con Boe trionfa facilmente


Trionfo atteso e senza nessun problema per la Norvegia nella staffetta 4×7,5 km al maschile per quanto riguarda la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon in quel di Canmore (Canada). Gli scandinavi, con un Johannes Boe ancora perfetto al poligono, trionfano con un distacco superiore al minuto sulla prima delle inseguitrici, la Francia. A sorpresa, con una formazione tutt’altro che titolare, chiude terza la Russia. Italia con triplo giro di penalità (sbagliano Bormolini e Chenal), ma in rimonta con le stelle Windisch ed Hofer: ottava piazza. Andiamo a rivivere la gara con gli highlights.

HIGHLIGHITS STAFFETTA MASCHILE BIATHLON CANMORE

 

Foto: Angiolini

