VIDEO Biathlon, 10 km inseguimento femminile Soldier Hollow 2019: gli highlights della gara. Herrmann si impone, Vittozzi pettorale giallo


Trionfo teutonico sulle nevi di Soldier Hollow. Denise Herrmann e Franziska Hildebrand hanno occupato i primi due dell’inseguimento femminile valido per la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon 2019. Una gara che si è decisa al poligono e a pagare dazi è stata soprattutto Dorothea Wierer, incappata in una delle peggiori giornate della carriera al tiro, con otto bersagli mancati. Una controprestazione che è valsa il ventesimo posto finale e, sopratutto, è costata la testa della classifica generale di Coppa del Mondo, che l’altoatesina occupava sin dalla seconda gara stagionale, visto che Lisa Vittozzi ha concluso in sesta posizione, limitando i danni rispetto a Marte Olsbu-Røiseland e Anastasiya Kuzmina, uniche atlete rimaste a contendere il successo finale alle nostre atlete, quarta e quinta al traguardo. Di seguito gli highlights della gara negli States:

 

IL PRIMO POLIGONO

 

IL SECONDO POLIGONO

 

IL TERZO POLIGONO

 

IL QUARTO POLIGONO

L’ARRIVO IN VOLATA TRA KUZMINA  E ROEISELAND

L’ARRIVO

 

IL RISULTATO FINALE

 

 

 

giandomenico.tiseo@oasport.it

Twitter: @Giandomatrix

Foto: Federico Angiolini

