VIDEO Biathlon, 10 km inseguimento femminile Soldier Hollow 2019: gli highlights della gara. Herrmann si impone, Vittozzi pettorale giallo

Trionfo teutonico sulle nevi di Soldier Hollow. Denise Herrmann e Franziska Hildebrand hanno occupato i primi due dell’inseguimento femminile valido per la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon 2019. Una gara che si è decisa al poligono e a pagare dazi è stata soprattutto Dorothea Wierer, incappata in una delle peggiori giornate della carriera al tiro, con otto bersagli mancati. Una controprestazione che è valsa il ventesimo posto finale e, sopratutto, è costata la testa della classifica generale di Coppa del Mondo, che l’altoatesina occupava sin dalla seconda gara stagionale, visto che Lisa Vittozzi ha concluso in sesta posizione, limitando i danni rispetto a Marte Olsbu-Røiseland e Anastasiya Kuzmina, uniche atlete rimaste a contendere il successo finale alle nostre atlete, quarta e quinta al traguardo. Di seguito gli highlights della gara negli States:

IL PRIMO POLIGONO

Strong start for Anastasiya Kuzmina who cleans all five targets and takes the lead after the prone! 🇸🇰 Watch the competition live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #SOHO19 pic.twitter.com/nNrvkzAmQq — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2019

IL SECONDO POLIGONO

She was extremely happy after her podium in the sprint — can @skiverband's Franziska Hildebrand do even better today? But @PZBiath's Monika Hojnisz is right behind her! Watch the competition live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #SOHO19 pic.twitter.com/xddJPrgIAj — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2019

IL TERZO POLIGONO

What a fantastic competition by @skiverband's Franziska Hildebrand so far! But can she hit the last five targets as well? Watch the women's pursuit live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #SOHO19 pic.twitter.com/r8XxglCiJD — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2019

IL QUARTO POLIGONO

It's looking like a double victory for @skiverband — but behind Hildebrand and Herrmann it's a tough fight for the podium! Watch the women's pursuit live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #SOHO19 pic.twitter.com/wSIjrTyFwP — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2019

L’ARRIVO IN VOLATA TRA KUZMINA E ROEISELAND

Photo-finish between Kuzmina and Roeiseland but the Norwegian has got her toe infront! Watch the women's pursuit live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #SOHO19 pic.twitter.com/LtG0W7bgGu — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2019

L’ARRIVO

Lisa Vittozzi chiude sesta nell'inseguimento di Soldier Hollow: peccato per l'ultimo poligono… 6⃣🇮🇹 #Biathlon pic.twitter.com/nuFImfYP5m — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) February 16, 2019

IL RISULTATO FINALE

The final results of the women's pursuit here in #SOHO19 — a double victory for @skiverband while @kmakarainen finishes in third place. @BiathlonFI Watch the women's pursuit live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #SOHO19 pic.twitter.com/NcJvEdiEBD — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2019

Twitter: @Giandomatrix

Foto: Federico Angiolini