World Rugby Awards 2018: l’Irlanda spadroneggia, al femminile premiata la francese Jessy Trémoulière

Con l’ultimo fine settimana di novembre si è conclusa la finestra autunnale dei Test Match autunnali di rugby: come di consueto sono stati assegnati ieri i premi della palla ovale per il 2018. L’Irlanda spadroneggia, portando a casa il premio con il miglior giocatore, il miglior allenatore e la miglior squadra. Al femminile premiata la transalpina Jessy Trémoulière. Per il rugby a 7 premiati Perry Baker e Michaela Blyde.

Di seguito l’elenco dei riconoscimenti:

World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard – Johnny Sexton (Irlanda)

World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard – Jessy Trémoulière (Francia)

World Rugby Team of the Year – Irlanda

World Rugby Coach of the Year – Joe Schmidt (Irlanda)

World Rugby Referee Award – Angus Gardner (Australia)

IRPA Try of the Year – Brodie Retallick (Nuova Zelanda)

World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in association with Tudor – Aphiwe Dyantyi (Sudafrica)

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC – Perry Baker

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC – Michaela Blyde (Nuova Zelanda)













Foto: Gianfranco Carozza