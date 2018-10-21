Calendario Champions League calcio | Orari prossimo turno | Il programma delle partite | Come vederle in tv

Il cammino della Champions League di calcio 2018-2019 proseguirà nei prossimi giorni: martedì 23 e mercoledì 24 ottobre andranno in scena le partite della terza giornata. Martedì alle ore 21.00 ad aprire le danze saranno la Juventus, impegnata in casa del Manchester United, e la Roma, che ospiterà il CSKA Mosca. Mercoledì alle ore 21.00 invece toccherà al Napoli, impegnato in casa del PSG, ed all’Inter, che farà visita al Barcellona.

La diretta tv delle quattro gare sarà assicurata da Sky, mentre la diretta streaming sarà visibile su SkyGo. La partita dell’Inter sarà trasmessa anche in chiaro su Rai 1 ed in streaming attraverso RaiPlay. Per tutte le sfide OASport vi offrirà la diretta live testuale integrale e le pagelle live.

Di seguito il calendario completo della terza giornata di Champions League:

Champions League 2018-2019 – 3a giornata – Diretta Goal UEFA Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) (in entrambe le date, sia alle ore 18.55 che alle 21.00) 23.10. 18:55 AEK Bayern SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 23.10. 18:55 Young Boys Valencia SKY SPORT (canale 254) 23.10. 21:00 Ajax Benfica SKY SPORT (canale 256) 23.10. 21:00 Hoffenheim Lione SKY SPORT (canale 257) 23.10. 21:00 Manchester Utd Juventus SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 23.10. 21:00 Real Madrid Plzen SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 254) 23.10. 21:00 Roma CSKA Mosca SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 253) 23.10. 21:00 Shakhtar Manchester City SKY SPORT (canale 255) 24.10. 18:55 Club Brugge Monaco SKY SPORT (canale 254) 24.10. 18:55 PSV Tottenham SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 24.10. 21:00 Barcellona Inter SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e RAI 1 24.10. 21:00 Dortmund Atl. Madrid SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 254) 24.10. 21:00 Galatasaray Schalke SKY SPORT (canale 256) 24.10. 21:00 Liverpool Stella Rossa SKY SPORT (canale 255) 24.10. 21:00 Lok. Mosca FC Porto SKY SPORT (canale 257) 24.10. 21:00 Paris SG Napoli SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 253)













Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook

Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo

Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: bestino / Shutterstock.com

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it