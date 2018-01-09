Sport invernali: programma, orari e tv della settimana 9-14 gennaio. Tutto il calendario e gli appuntamenti

Ricchissima settimana per gli sport invernali: da martedì 9 gennaio a domenica 14 gennaio ci aspetta un’autentica scorpacciata di eventi, la marcia verso le Olimpiadi Invernali di PyeongChagng 2018 è ufficialmente iniziata. Divertimento assicurato con tanti appuntamenti davvero imperdibili: spiccano su tutte le gare di Wengen per lo sci alpino con la mitica discesa del Lauberhorn mentre le donne saranno impegnate con le prove veloci di Bad Kleinkirchheim. Attenzione anche allo sci di fondo con le sprint a Dresda, occhi puntati sugli Europei di short track, la Coppa del Mondo di biathlon farà tappa a Ruhpolding e la combinata nordica andrà in scena in Val di Fiemme. Spazio anche per slittino, bob e skeleton. Di seguito il calendario completo degli sport invernali dal 9 al 14 gennaio con gli orari di tutti gli eventi.

SCI ALPINO

Mar. 09/01/18 – Cdm – SL femminile Flachau (Aut) – ore 18.00 e 20.45

Mar. 09/01/18 – Coppa Europa – AC (SG+SL9 femminile Innerkrems (Aut) – ore 10.30 e 13.30

Mer. 10/01/18 – Cdm – Prova DH maschile Wengen (Svi) – ore 12.30

Mer. 10/01/18 – Coppa Europa – DH maschile Saalbach (Aut)

Mer. 10/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SG femminile Innerkrems (Aut)

Gio. 11/01/18 – Cdm – prova DH maschile Wengen (Svi) – ore 12.30

Gio. 11/01/18 – Cdm – 1a prova DH femminile Bad Kleinkirchheim (Aut) – ore 10.45

Gio. 11/01/18 – GP Italia seniores – GS maschile La Thuile (Ita)

Gio. 11/01/18 – Coppa Europa – DH maschile Saalbach (Aut)

Gio. 11/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SG femminile Innerkrems (Aut)

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – SC (DH+SL) maschile Wengen (Svi) – ore 10.30 e 14.00, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – 1a prova DH femminile Bad Kleinkirchheim (Aut) – ore 10.45

Ven. 12/01/18 – GP Italia giovani – SL femminile Gressoney (Ita)

Ven. 12/01/18 – GP Italia giovani – GS maschile La Thuile (Ita)

Ven. 12/01/18 – Coppa Europa – AC (DH+SL) maschile Saalbach (Aut)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – DH maschile Wengen (Svi) – ore 12.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – DH femminile Bad Kleinkirchheim (Aut) – ore 10.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SL femminile Zell Am See (Aut)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – SL maschile Wengen (Svi) – ore 10.15 e 13.15, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – SG femminile Bad Kleinkirchheim (Aut) – ore 11.15, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SL femminile Zell Am See (Aut)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa europa GS maschile Kirchberg (Aut) – ore 09.30 e 12.30

SCI DI FONDO

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – Sprint TC maschile e femminile Dresda (Ger) – ore 12.20, diretta tv Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Coppa Italia Sportful – Sprint TL maschile e femminile Vermiglio (Tn)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – Team Sprint TL maschile e femminile Dresda (Ger) – ore 11.15, diretta tv Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa Italia Sportful – Individuale TL maschile e femminile Vermiglio (Tn)

SALTO CON GLI SCI

Mer. 10/01/18 CoC – HS142 maschile Bischofshofen (Aut)

Gio. 11/01/18 CoC – HS142 maschile Bischofshofen (Aut)

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – Qualificazioni HS200 maschile Tauplitz (Aut) – ore 12.00, diretta tv Eurosport

Ven. 12/01/18 – Alpen Cup – HS108 maschile Hinterzarten (Ger)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Alpen Cup – HS106 femminile Schonach (Ger)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Team HS108 maschile Hinterzarten (Ger)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – HS100 femminile Sapporo (Gia) – ore 03.00, diretta tv Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – HS200 maschile Tauplitz (Aut) – ore 14.15, diretta tv Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – HS100 femminile Sapporo (Gia) – ore 03.00, diretta tv Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – HS200 maschile Tauplitz (Aut) – ore 14.15, diretta tv Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Alpen Cup – HS108 maschile Hinterzarten (Ger)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Alpen Cup – HS106 femminile Schonach (Ger)

SHORT TRACK:

COMBINATA NORDICA

Gio. 11/01/18 – Cdm – Provisional Competition Round Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 10.00

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – Gundersen HS134/10 km maschile Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 09.30 e 13.30, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Ven. 12/01/18 – Alpen Cup – Gundersen HS106/5 km maschile Schonach (Ger)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Alpen Cup – Gundersen HS106/2,5 km femminile Schonach (Ger)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Alpen Cup – Gundersen Team HS106/4×5 km maschile Schonach (Ger)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – HS134/Team sprint Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 10.00 e 15.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Dom. 12/01/18 – Cdm – Gundersen HS134/10 km maschile Val di Fiemme (Ita) – ore 10.00 e 13.45, diretta tv Raisport ed Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Alpen Cup – Gundersen HS106/5 km femminile Schonach (Ger)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Alpen Cup – Gundersen HS106/10 km maschile Schonach (Ger)

BIATHLON

Mer. 10/01/18 – Cdm – Individuale maschile Ruhpolding (Ger) – ore 14.20, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/

Gio. 11/01/18 – Cdm – Individuale femminile Ruhpolding (Ger) – ore 14.20, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/

Gio. 11/01/18 – Ibu Cup – Individuale maschile e femminile Arber (Ger) – ore 10.00 e 13.30

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – Staffetta maschile Ruhpolding (Ger) – ore 14.30, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – Staffetta femminile Ruhpolding (Ger) – ore 14.30, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/

Sab. 13/01/18 – Coppa Italia Fiocchi – Sprint maschile e femminile Brusson (Ita)

Sab. 13/01/18 – Ibu Cup – Sprint maschile e femminile Arber (Ger) – ore 10.00 e 13.00

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – Mass start maschile e femminile Ruhpolding (Ger) – ore 12.15 e 14.10, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming http://www.eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa Italia Fiocchi – Sprint maschile e femminile Brusson (Ita)

SNOWBOARD

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – PSL maschile e femminile Bad Gastein (Aut) – ore 18.00, diretta tv Eurosport

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – SS maschile e femminile Snowmass (Usa) – ore 17.30, diretta tv Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – HP maschile e femminile Snowmass (Usa) – ore 21.00

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – PSL maschile e femminile Bad Gastein (Aut) – ore 18.30, diretta tv Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SBX maschile e femminile Isola 2000 (Fra) – ore 13.15

Sab. 13/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SBX maschile e femminile Jasna (Svk) – ore 14.00

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SBX maschile e femminile Isola 2000 (Fra) – ore 13.15

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa Europa – SBX maschile e femminile Jasna (Svk) – ore 14.00

FREESTYLE

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – HP maschile e femminile Snowmass (Usa) – ore 21.00

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – SS maschile e femminile Snowmass (Usa) – ore 17.30, diretta tv Eurosport

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 11.00, diretta tv Eurosport

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – SX maschile e femminile Idre (Sve) – ore 12.00, diretta tv Eurosport

SLITTINO SU PISTA ARTIFICIALE

Gio. 11/01/18 – Cdm giovani – Singolo maschile e femminile Igls (Aut) – ore 14.00

Gio. 12/01/18 – Cdm – Nation Cup Oberhof (Ger) – ore 09.30

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm juniores – Singolo maschile e femminile Igls (Aut) – ore 09.00

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm juniores/giovani – Doppio maschile Igls (Aut) – ore 15.00

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – Doppio Oberhof (Ger) – ore 10.10 e 11.30, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming www.fil-luge.org

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – Singolo femminile Oberhof (Ger) – ore 13.00 e 14.20, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming www.fil-luge.org

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm giovani – Singolo maschile e femminile Igls (Aut) – ore 10.00

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm juniores/giovani – Doppio maschile Igls (Aut) – ore 15.00

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – Singolo maschile e staffetta a squadre Oberhof (Ger) – ore 09.30 e 13.10, diretta tv Eurosport e diretta streaming www.fil-luge.org

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm juniores – Singolo maschile e femminile e staffetta a squadre Igls (Aut) – ore 10.00 e 15.00

SLITTINO SU PISTA NATURALE

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – Singolo maschile e femminile Moso In Passiria (Ita)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – Doppio e staffetta a squadre Moso In Passiria (Ita)

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm juniores – Singolo maschile e femminile e doppio St. Sebastian (Aut) – ore 09.00 e 12.30

BOB SU PISTA ARTIFICIALE

Ven. 12/01/18 – Coppa Europa – Bob a due maschile Winterberg (Ger) – ore 14.00

Sab. 13/01/18 – Cdm – Bob a due maschile St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 13.00, diretta streaming www.fibt.com

Sab. 13/01/18 – Coppa Europa – Bob a quattro Winterberg (Ger) – ore 10.00

Dom. 14/01/18 – Cdm – Bob a quattro St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 11.45

Dom. 14/01/18 – Coppa Europa – Bob a quattro Winterberg (Ger) – ore 10.00

SKELETON

Gio. 11/01/18 – NAC – Gara maschile e femminile Lake Placid (Usa) – ore 15.00

Ven. 12/01/18 – Cdm – Gara maschile e femminile St. Moritz (Svi) – ore 09.30 e 13.00

Ven. 12/01/18 – Coppa Europa – Gara maschile e femminile Altenberg (Ger) – ore 09.00

Ven. 12/01/18 – Intercontinental Cup – Gara maschile e femminile Altenberg (Ger) – ore 09.00

Ven. 12/01/18 – NAC – Gara maschile e femminile Lake Placid (Usa) – ore 15.00

Sab. 13/01/18 – Intercontinental Cup – Gara maschile e femminile Altenberg (Ger) – ore 09.00













(foto Renzo Brico)