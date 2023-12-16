Biathlon, IBU Cup Sjusjoen 2023: Michela Carrara 12ma e Christoph Pircher 11° nelle mass start 60

Si chiude oggi a Sjusjoen, in Norvegia, la terza tappa dell’IBU Cup 2023-2024 di biathlon: nelle prime mass start 60 della stagione si registrano il 12° posto di Michela Carrara nella 12 km femminile e l’11ma posizione di Christoph Pircher nella 15 km maschile.

Nella 12 km mass start 60 femminile si impone la tedesca Julia Tannheimer (3 errori), prima in 37:53.7, davanti alle norvegesi Jenny Enodd (2 errori), seconda a 9.2, ed Ida Lien (4 errori), terza a 19.0. Tre azzurre vanno a punti, ovvero Michela Carrara, 12ma (9 errori), a 2:23.3, Sara Scattolo, 31ma (10 errori) a 4:38.9, e Martina Trabucchi, 37ma (10/20 al tiro) a 5:15.0, mentre non ce la fa Ilaria Scattolo, 52ma (9/20 al tiro) a 8:34.8.

Nella 15 km mass start 60 maschile arriva il dominio della Norvegia con Martin Nevland (1 errore) primo in 38:58.5, Mats Oeverby (20/20 al tiro) secondo a 13.6 e Johan-Olav Botn terzo (14/20 al tiro) a 14.0. Sono tre gli azzurri a punti, ovvero Christoph Pircher, 11° (4 errori), a 2:03.8, Cedric Christille, 13° (1 errore) a 2:21.2, e David Zingerle, 17° (17/20 al tiro), a 2:31.7, mentre Michele Molinari chiude 53° (12/20 al tiro) a 7:37.4, infine non parte Daniele Cappellari.

ORDINE D’ARRIVO 12 KM MASS START 60 FEMMINILE

1 5 TANNHEIMER Julia GER 1 1 0 1 3 37:53.7

2 2 ENODD Jenny NOR 0 0 1 1 2 +9.2

3 16 LIEN Ida NOR 0 0 4 0 4 +19.0

12 9 CARRARA Michela ITA 1 3 4 1 9 +2:23.3

31 32 SCATTOLO Sara ITA 1 3 4 2 10 +4:38.9

37 14 TRABUCCHI Martina ITA 1 2 4 3 10 +5:15.0

52 55 SCATTOLO Ilaria ITA 3 2 3 3 11 +8:34.8



ORDINE D’ARRIVO 15 KM MASS START 60 MASCHILE

1 2 NEVLAND Martin NOR 1 0 0 0 1 38:58.5

2 3 OEVERBY Mats NOR 0 0 0 0 0 +13.6

3 1 BOTN Johan-Olav NOR 1 3 1 1 6 +14.0

11 24 PIRCHER Christoph ITA 1 2 0 1 4 +2:03.8

13 26 CHRISTILLE Cedric ITA 0 0 0 1 1 +2:21.2

17 18 ZINGERLE David ITA 0 0 1 2 3 +2:31.7

53 38 MOLINARI Michele ITA 2 2 3 1 8 +7:37.4

DNS 13 CAPPELLARI Daniele ITA NON PARTITO

