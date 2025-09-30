Dove vedere la Champions League oggi in tv: orari partite 30 settembre, programma, canali, streaming

Dopo la prima giornata di due settimane fa, la Champions League 2025-2026 è pronta a tornare in scena con la seconda giornata della “Fase Campionato”, quella nella quale sono impegnate tutte e 36 le squadre partecipanti al torneo.

Tanti i match in agenda in questo 30 settembre, con gli occhi puntati in particolare sulle gare che riguarderanno l’Atalanta, pronta a ospitare i belgi del Club Brugge (alle ore 18.45 alla New Balance Arena, e l’Inter, che riceverà i cechi dello Slavia Praga (alle ore 21.00 a San Siro)

Come seguire i match in tv? Dalle 18.45 su Sky Sport Max e Sky Sport 251 sarà disponibile in diretta tv l’opzione Diretta Gol Champions League, mentre la partita “singola” dei bergamaschi sarà visibile su Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 253, oltre che in streaming su NOW e Sky Go.

Alle 21:00 poi, nuova infornata di partite: sempre l’opzione Diretta Gol Champions League, con le medesime modalità fruibili sia in tv sia in streaming, e poi la gara dell’Inter su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252, oltre che su NOW e Sky Go. Di seguito l’elenco completo dei match in programma martedì 30 settembre 2025.

PROGRAMMA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025-2026

Martedì 30 settembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Max e Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Atalanta-Bruges – Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Kairat-Real Madrid – Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Max e Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Inter-Slavia Praga – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky

21.00 Galatasaray-Liverpool – Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Chelsea-Benfica – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Pafos-Bayern – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Eintracht Francoforte – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Marsiglia-Ajax – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bodo/Gilmt-Tottenham – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go