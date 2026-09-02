Azzurri pronti sulla sabbia di casa al tabellone principale dell’Euro U20: Durand-Cottafava dominano le qualificazioni, Santomassimo-Bertoncello avanti col brivido

Le qualificazioni hanno definito il quadro del main draw e da oggi comincia la fase principale sulla sabbia di Battipaglia dove si disputa l’Europeo under 20 di beach volley, con una presenza italiana consistente: tre coppie nel torneo maschile e altrettante nel femminile. La copertina della giornata preliminare spetta soprattutto a Durand/Cottafava, protagoniste di un percorso netto, mentre tra gli uomini Santomassimo/Bertoncello hanno dovuto soffrire molto di più per conquistare l’accesso al tabellone.

Nel torneo maschile gli azzurri hanno iniziato con la sconfitta per 21-17, 21-16 contro López de Miguel/Calvo, coppia spagnola che ha poi dominato la pool vincendo tutte le proprie partite. Santomassimo/Bertoncello hanno sfiorato il successo contro gli inglesi Bunton/Harsum: primo set italiano 21-17, reazione britannica sul 21-16 e tie-break risolto soltanto sul 16-14. A quel punto non c’erano più margini di errore e gli azzurri hanno risposto superando nettamente Aleksanyan/Kesoyan 21-12, 21-16. Nel resto delle qualificazioni maschili si sono messi in evidenza i belgi Lievens/Van De Vijver, dominanti nella pool A, e gli israeliani Goldshmid Fisher/Gozlan, primi nella pool B dopo il 2-1 su Mammadov/Muhammad.

Molto più lineare il cammino di Durand/Cottafava nel torneo femminile. Le italiane hanno chiuso la loro pool senza perdere un set e con margini spesso larghissimi: 21-13, 21-13 a Milic/Djurov, 21-8, 21-7 ad Alizada/Aliyeva e infine 21-14, 21-8 a Ema/Ribeiro. Nelle altre pool hanno trovato spazio Argalasova/Suchankova, capaci di ribaltare Gurciute/Raudyte al tie-break, e soprattutto Tsishkova/Hrom, nettamente superiori alle avversarie affrontate.

Da oggi cambia però completamente lo scenario. Nel torneo maschile l’Italia riparte dalla pool A con Denina/Iurisci, che debuttano alle 8.30 contro Melo/Correia e domani affronteranno Anagnostakis/Mantzios e Macionis/Sinkevicius. Santomassimo/Bertoncello sono inseriti nella pool B: subito alle 9.20 la sfida con i danesi Due/Genet, poi domani Kender/Parijõgi e Polat Kemal Eser/Freddie J. Nella pool C toccherà invece a Fabbri/Bernardini, attesi stamattina alle 10.10 dagli svizzeri Friedli/Allemann, prima dei confronti con Pavlusek/Havelka e con gli spagnoli López de Miguel/Calvo.

Anche i gironi senza italiani propongono diversi incroci interessanti. La pool D mette insieme Ungheria, Austria, Bulgaria e Islanda, mentre nella E figurano gli ucraini Skrypnychenko/Lunkan e gli olandesi Van der Wel/Bezemer. Da seguire anche la G, con Andrejevs/Druska, Warych/Musiał e i qualificati Lievens/Van De Vijver, e la H con finlandesi, norvegesi, inglesi e azeri.

Nel tabellone femminile la coppia numero uno Bruzzone/Nozza parte alle 8.30 contro le irlandesi Mulcahy/Cassidy, quindi sfiderà Staver/Osadet e Honti-Majoros/Pádár. Durand/Cottafava, dopo le ottime qualificazioni, trovano invece nella pool B Kudlik/Lesniewicz, Maor/Gonzalez e Ferdin/Potočnik. La terza coppia italiana, Lafuenti/Coretti, è inserita nella pool D e comincia alle 11.00 contro Ēbere/Zakite, prima di misurarsi con Hjeltnes/Skjold e Laaksonen/Juuri-Oja.

Tra le pool senza azzurre spiccano la E con Knoblochova/Petrikova, la F con Radstake/De Groot e le qualificate Tsishkova/Hrom, e la H con Ceballos/Ramos e Otte/Richter. Per l’Italia, però, il primo obiettivo è dare continuità al buon avvio delle qualificazioni e portare il maggior numero possibile delle sei coppie azzurre alla fase ad eliminazione diretta.

TORNEO MASCHILE

Qualificazioni: Pool A

Lievens/Van De Vijver (BEL) – Melo/Correia (POR) 2-0 (21-9, 21-7)

Žohar/Štorman (SLO) – Melo/Correia (POR) 2-1 (21-17, 19-21, 15-9)

Lievens/Van De Vijver (BEL) – Žohar/Štorman (SLO) 2-0 (21-7, 21-6)

Pool B

Mammadov/Muhammad (AZE) – Macic/Cirkovic (SRB) 2-0 (21-6, 21-11)

Goldshmid Fisher/Gozlan (ISR) – Macic/Cirkovic (SRB) 2-0 (21-14, 21-13)

Goldshmid Fisher/Gozlan (ISR) – Mammadov/Muhammad (AZE) 2-1 (21-17, 16-21, 15-10)

Pool C

López de Miguel/Calvo (ESP) – Santomassimo/Bertoncello (ITA) 2-0 (21-17, 21-16)

Bunton/Harsum (ENG) – Aleksanyan/Kesoyan (ARM) 2-0 (21-19, 21-12)

Bunton/Harsum (ENG) – Santomassimo/Bertoncello (ITA) 2-1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

López de Miguel/Calvo (ESP) – Aleksanyan/Kesoyan (ARM) 2-0 (21-11, 21-9)

López de Miguel/Calvo (ESP) – Bunton/Harsum (ENG) 2-0 (21-14, 21-13)

Santomassimo/Bertoncello (ITA) – Aleksanyan/Kesoyan (ARM) 2-0 (21-12, 21-16)

Gironi. Pool A

3 settembre, ore 08.30 Denina/Iurisci (ITA) – Melo/Correia (POR)

3 settembre, ore 08.30 Macionis/Sinkevicius (LTU) – Anagnostakis/Mantzios (GRE)

4 settembre, ore 08.30 Denina/Iurisci (ITA) – Anagnostakis/Mantzios (GRE)

4 settembre, ore 08.30 Macionis/Sinkevicius (LTU) – Melo/Correia (POR)

4 settembre, ore 15.10 Denina/Iurisci (ITA) – Macionis/Sinkevicius (LTU)

4 settembre, ore 15.10 Anagnostakis/Mantzios (GRE) – Melo/Correia (POR)

Pool B

3 settembre, ore 09.20 Due/Genet (DEN) – Santomassimo/Bertoncello (ITA)

3 settembre, ore 09.20 Kender/Parijõgi (EST) – Polat Kemal Eser/Freddie J. (TUR)

4 settembre, ore 09.20 Due/Genet (DEN) – Polat Kemal Eser/Freddie J. (TUR)

4 settembre, ore 09.20 Kender/Parijõgi (EST) – Santomassimo/Bertoncello (ITA)

4 settembre, ore 15.10 Due/Genet (DEN) – Kender/Parijõgi (EST)

4 settembre, ore 15.10 Polat Kemal Eser/Freddie J. (TUR) – Santomassimo/Bertoncello (ITA)

Pool C

3 settembre, ore 10.10 Friedli/Allemann (SUI) – Fabbri/Bernardini (ITA)

3 settembre, ore 10.10 Pavlusek/Havelka (CZE) – López de Miguel/Calvo (ESP)

4 settembre, ore 10.10 Friedli/Allemann (SUI) – López de Miguel/Calvo (ESP)

4 settembre, ore 10.10 Pavlusek/Havelka (CZE) – Fabbri/Bernardini (ITA)

4 settembre, ore 16.00 Friedli/Allemann (SUI) – Pavlusek/Havelka (CZE)

4 settembre, ore 16.00 López de Miguel/Calvo (ESP) – Fabbri/Bernardini (ITA)

Pool D

3 settembre, ore 11.00 Pongrácz/Goudie (HUN) – Diatlovic/Sigurfinnsson (ISL)

3 settembre, ore 11.00 Sponer/Hohenauer (AUT) – Antov/Zgurov (BUL)

4 settembre, ore 11.00 Pongrácz/Goudie (HUN) – Antov/Zgurov (BUL)

4 settembre, ore 11.00 Sponer/Hohenauer (AUT) – Diatlovic/Sigurfinnsson (ISL)

4 settembre, ore 16.00 Pongrácz/Goudie (HUN) – Sponer/Hohenauer (AUT)

4 settembre, ore 16.00 Antov/Zgurov (BUL) – Diatlovic/Sigurfinnsson (ISL)

Pool E

3 settembre, ore 11.50 Skrypnychenko/Lunkan (UKR) – Beles/Danco (SVK)

3 settembre, ore 11.50 Van der Wel/Bezemer (NED) – Goldshmid Fisher/Gozlan (ISR)

4 settembre, ore 11.50 Skrypnychenko/Lunkan (UKR) – Goldshmid Fisher/Gozlan (ISR)

4 settembre, ore 11.50 Van der Wel/Bezemer (NED) – Beles/Danco (SVK)

4 settembre, ore 16.50 Skrypnychenko/Lunkan (UKR) – Van der Wel/Bezemer (NED)

4 settembre, ore 16.50 Goldshmid Fisher/Gozlan (ISR) – Beles/Danco (SVK)

Pool F

3 settembre, ore 12.40 Bungert/Wüst (GER) – Houston/McAllister (SCO)

3 settembre, ore 12.40 Louis/M’Couela (FRA) – Žohar/Štorman (SLO)

4 settembre, ore 12.40 Bungert/Wüst (GER) – Žohar/Štorman (SLO)

4 settembre, ore 12.40 Louis/M’Couela (FRA) – Houston/McAllister (SCO)

4 settembre, ore 16.50 Bungert/Wüst (GER) – Louis/M’Couela (FRA)

4 settembre, ore 16.50 Žohar/Štorman (SLO) – Houston/McAllister (SCO)

Pool G

3 settembre, ore 13.30 Andrejevs/Druska (LAT) – Lievens/Van De Vijver (BEL)

3 settembre, ore 13.30 Warych/Musiał (POL) – Lozančić/Vidović (CRO)

4 settembre, ore 13.30 Andrejevs/Druska (LAT) – Lozančić/Vidović (CRO)

4 settembre, ore 13.30 Warych/Musiał (POL) – Lievens/Van De Vijver (BEL)

4 settembre, ore 17.40 Andrejevs/Druska (LAT) – Warych/Musiał (POL)

4 settembre, ore 17.40 Lozančić/Vidović (CRO) – Lievens/Van De Vijver (BEL)

Pool H

3 settembre, ore 14.20 Vanhatupa/Viljamaa (FIN) – Mammadov/Muhammad (AZE)

3 settembre, ore 14.20 Kjemperud/Ringøen (NOR) – Bunton/Harsum (ENG)

4 settembre, ore 14.20 Vanhatupa/Viljamaa (FIN) – Bunton/Harsum (ENG)

4 settembre, ore 14.20 Kjemperud/Ringøen (NOR) – Mammadov/Muhammad (AZE)

4 settembre, ore 17.40 Vanhatupa/Viljamaa (FIN) – Kjemperud/Ringøen (NOR)

4 settembre, ore 17.40 Bunton/Harsum (ENG) – Mammadov/Muhammad (AZE)

TORNEO FEMMINILE

Qualificazioni: Pool A

Lyø/Skovsgaard (DEN) – Argalasova/Suchankova (SVK) 2-0 (21-10, 21-9)

Gurciute/Raudyte (LTU) – Lyø/Skovsgaard (DEN) 2-0 (21-18, 21-17)

Argalasova/Suchankova (SVK) – Gurciute/Raudyte (LTU) 2-1 (19-21, 21-16, 15-13)

Pool B

Ema/Ribeiro (POR) – Alizada/Aliyeva (AZE) 2-0 (21-14, 21-16)

Durand/Cottafava (ITA) – Milic/Djurov (SRB) 2-0 (21-13, 21-13)

Milic/Djurov (SRB) – Ema/Ribeiro (POR) 2-0 (21-18, 21-12)

Durand/Cottafava (ITA) – Alizada/Aliyeva (AZE) 2-0 (21-8, 21-7)

Milic/Djurov (SRB) – Alizada/Aliyeva (AZE) 2-0 (24-22, 22-20)

Durand/Cottafava (ITA) – Ema/Ribeiro (POR) 2-0 (21-14, 21-8)

Pool C

Kireva/Petkova (BUL) – Rates/Anderton (ENG) 2-0 (21-19, 21-5)

Tsishkova/Hrom (BLR) – Drviš/Biuk (CRO) 2-0 (21-11, 21-6)

Drviš/Biuk (CRO) – Kireva/Petkova (BUL) 2-1 (21-14, 17-21, 15-13)

Tsishkova/Hrom (BLR) – Rates/Anderton (ENG) 1-0 (21-10, 13-1)

Tsishkova/Hrom (BLR) – Kireva/Petkova (BUL) 2-0 (21-8, 21-7)

Drviš/Biuk (CRO) – Rates/Anderton (ENG) 0-0

Gironi. Pool A

3 settembre, ore 08.30 Bruzzone/Nozza (ITA) – Mulcahy/Cassidy (IRL)

3 settembre, ore 08.30 Honti-Majoros/Pádár (HUN) – Staver/Osadet (MLD)

3 settembre, ore 15.10 Bruzzone/Nozza (ITA) – Staver/Osadet (MLD)

3 settembre, ore 15.10 Honti-Majoros/Pádár (HUN) – Mulcahy/Cassidy (IRL)

4 settembre, ore 08.30 Bruzzone/Nozza (ITA) – Honti-Majoros/Pádár (HUN)

4 settembre, ore 08.30 Staver/Osadet (MLD) – Mulcahy/Cassidy (IRL)

Pool B

3 settembre, ore 09.20 Kudlik/Lesniewicz (POL) – Durand/Cottafava (ITA)

3 settembre, ore 09.20 Maor/Gonzalez (ISR) – Ferdin/Potočnik (SLO)

3 settembre, ore 15.10 Kudlik/Lesniewicz (POL) – Ferdin/Potočnik (SLO)

3 settembre, ore 15.10 Maor/Gonzalez (ISR) – Durand/Cottafava (ITA)

4 settembre, ore 09.20 Kudlik/Lesniewicz (POL) – Maor/Gonzalez (ISR)

4 settembre, ore 09.20 Ferdin/Potočnik (SLO) – Durand/Cottafava (ITA)

Pool C

3 settembre, ore 10.10 Berger/Hohenauer (AUT) – Kireva/Petkova (BUL)

3 settembre, ore 10.10 Alexoglou/Paschalaki (GRE) – Gurciute/Raudyte (LTU)

3 settembre, ore 16.00 Berger/Hohenauer (AUT) – Gurciute/Raudyte (LTU)

3 settembre, ore 16.00 Alexoglou/Paschalaki (GRE) – Kireva/Petkova (BUL)

4 settembre, ore 10.10 Berger/Hohenauer (AUT) – Alexoglou/Paschalaki (GRE)

4 settembre, ore 10.10 Gurciute/Raudyte (LTU) – Kireva/Petkova (BUL)

Pool D

3 settembre, ore 11.00 Ēbere/Zakite (LAT) – Lafuenti/Coretti (ITA)

3 settembre, ore 11.00 Hjeltnes/Skjold (NOR) – Laaksonen/Juuri-Oja (FIN)

3 settembre, ore 16.00 Ēbere/Zakite (LAT) – Laaksonen/Juuri-Oja (FIN)

3 settembre, ore 16.00 Hjeltnes/Skjold (NOR) – Lafuenti/Coretti (ITA)

4 settembre, ore 11.00 Ēbere/Zakite (LAT) – Hjeltnes/Skjold (NOR)

4 settembre, ore 11.00 Laaksonen/Juuri-Oja (FIN) – Lafuenti/Coretti (ITA)

Pool E

3 settembre, ore 11.50 Knoblochova/Petrikova (CZE) – Argalasova/Suchankova (SVK)

3 settembre, ore 11.50 Boiko/Kovalchuk (UKR) – Yener/Simdim (TUR)

3 settembre, ore 16.50 Knoblochova/Petrikova (CZE) – Yener/Simdim (TUR)

3 settembre, ore 16.50 Boiko/Kovalchuk (UKR) – Argalasova/Suchankova (SVK)

4 settembre, ore 11.50 Knoblochova/Petrikova (CZE) – Boiko/Kovalchuk (UKR)

4 settembre, ore 11.50 Yener/Simdim (TUR) – Argalasova/Suchankova (SVK)

Pool F

3 settembre, ore 12.40 Abbühl/Stolz (SUI) – Tsishkova/Hrom (BLR)

3 settembre, ore 12.40 Radstake/De Groot (NED) – Milic/Djurov (SRB)

3 settembre, ore 16.50 Abbühl/Stolz (SUI) – Milic/Djurov (SRB)

3 settembre, ore 16.50 Radstake/De Groot (NED) – Tsishkova/Hrom (BLR)

4 settembre, ore 12.40 Abbühl/Stolz (SUI) – Radstake/De Groot (NED)

4 settembre, ore 12.40 Milic/Djurov (SRB) – Tsishkova/Hrom (BLR)

Pool G

3 settembre, ore 13.30 Candela/Ozanne Pian (FRA) – Lyø/Skovsgaard (DEN)

3 settembre, ore 13.30 Vervloet/Thant (BEL) – Hanimägi/Ploomipuu (EST)

3 settembre, ore 17.40 Candela/Ozanne Pian (FRA) – Hanimägi/Ploomipuu (EST)

3 settembre, ore 17.40 Vervloet/Thant (BEL) – Lyø/Skovsgaard (DEN)

4 settembre, ore 13.30 Candela/Ozanne Pian (FRA) – Vervloet/Thant (BEL)

4 settembre, ore 13.30 Hanimägi/Ploomipuu (EST) – Lyø/Skovsgaard (DEN)

Pool H

3 settembre, ore 14.20 Ceballos/Ramos (ESP) – Sigurpálsdóttir/Kristjánsdóttir (ISL)

3 settembre, ore 14.20 Otte/Richter (GER) – Drviš/Biuk (CRO)

3 settembre, ore 17.40 Ceballos/Ramos (ESP) – Drviš/Biuk (CRO)

3 settembre, ore 17.40 Otte/Richter (GER) – Sigurpálsdóttir/Kristjánsdóttir (ISL)

4 settembre, ore 14.20 Ceballos/Ramos (ESP) – Otte/Richter (GER)

4 settembre, ore 14.20 Drviš/Biuk (CRO) – Sigurpálsdóttir/Kristjánsdóttir (ISL)