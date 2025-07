Cahill rassicura su Sinner: “Tutto ok, non siamo riusciti a tenerlo fermo”. E rivela quanti km/h in meno viaggiava la sua palla contro Dimitrov

Cahill on Sinner’s elbow: he dropped about 6 mph on forehand.

“We did go out to the indoor courts and just fed balls [to him] for 20-30 minutes, just to feel the ball. He’s going to be okay, it was just nice to get on the court — it’s impossible for him to take a day off.”

