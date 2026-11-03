Calendario Champions League calcio oggi: orari partite 3 novembre, tv, streaming

Dopo il fine settimana dedicato al campionato, la Champions League è pronta a prendersi la scena infrasettimanale mandando in scena la prima parte del calendario relativo alla terza giornata della League Phase 2026-2027.

In questo martedì 3 novembre, saranno 9 le partite in agenda: 2 nello slot delle 18.45 e 7 in quello delle ore 21.00. In campo due squadre italiane, entrambe in trasferta: l’Inter, che dovrà cercare di rialzarsi dopo il derby perso contro il Milan, andrà nei Paesi Bassi a fare visita al Feyenoord, mentre la Roma andrà ad impegnarsi in Inghilterra in una trasferta affascinante – e con una chance ghiotta – contro un Manchester United in grande difficoltà.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di martedì 3 novembre, valide per la quarta giornata della League Phase 2026-2027. Le gare saranno tutte visibili in diretta tv in abbonamento sui canali di Sky Sport e in streaming sulle piattaforme NOW e Sky Go: in entrambi gli slot sarà disponibile anche l’opzione Diretta Gol.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OGGI

Martedì 3 novembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

18.45 Galatasaray-Stoccarda – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

18.45 Shakhtar-Sporting – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Feyenoord-Inter – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Manchester United-Roma – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Barcellona-Aston Villa – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Villarreal-PSG – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Bayern – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Lille – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO

21.00 LASK-Slovan – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky GO