Champions League calcio oggi: orari partite 14 ottobre, canali tv, streaming

Dopo le gare di ieri, continua lo spettacolo della Champions League 2026-2027, che anche stasera propone interessanti partite, valide per la seconda giornata della League Phase del torneo, che si articola in otto turni.

In questo mercoledì 14 ottobre, saranno 9 le gare in agenda: 2 nello slot delle 18.45, con il Como impegnato nei Paesi Bassi in casa del Feyenoord, e 7 nello slot delle ore 21.00, momento nel quale la Roma riceverà in casa il Real Madrid dell’ex tecnico Josè Mourinho.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di mercoledì 14 ottobre della seconda giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027. Le partite saranno trasmesse in diretta tv sui canali di Sky Sport e in streaming sulle piattaforme NOW e Sky GO: sarà disponibile alle 18.45 e alle 21.00 l’opzione Diretta Gol. La partita Roma-Real Madrid sarà visibile in esclusiva in abbonamento in diretta streaming su Amazon Prime Video. La gara Manchester City-PSG sarà visibile anche in chiaro su TV8 e in streaming gratuito su tv8.it.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OGGI

Mercoledì 14 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Feyenoord-Como – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 LASK-Liverpool – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Roma-Real Madrid – in streaming su Amazon Prime Video

21.00 Manchester City-PSG – In chiaro su TV8 e in abbonamento su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Aston Villa-Fenerbahçe – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Borussia Dortmund – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Betis-Porto – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Slovan-Stoccarda – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Shakhtar-AEK – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go