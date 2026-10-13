Champions League calcio oggi: orari partite 13 ottobre, canali tv, streaming

La seconda giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027 è pronta ad andare in scena. Dopo diverse settimane di pausa, legate al calcio per le nazionali, la più importante competizione calcistica per club si fa nuovamente largo sul palcoscenico continetale.

Oggi, in questo martedì 13 ottobre, saranno 9 le partite in agenda: 2 nello slot delle 18.45, 6 nella fascia oraria delle 21.00. In ottica italiana, attesissimi i match dell’Inter – che ospiterà in casa il Bruges cercando di cogliere i primi tre punti del suo cammino – e del Napoli, chiamato a fare visita al sempre temibilie Villarreal in Spagna.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di martedì 13 ottobredella seconda giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027. Le partite saranno trasmesse in diretta tv sui canali di Sky Sport e in streaming sulle piattaforme NOW e Sky GO: sarà disponibile alle 18.45 e alle 21.00 l’opzione Diretta Gol.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OGGI

Martedì 13 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Sabah-Slavia Praga – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Lens-Sporting – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Inter-Bruges – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Villarreal-Napoli – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Galatasaray-Barcellona – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Manchester United – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Lille – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Viking-Bayern – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Lipsia-PSV – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go