Calendario Champions League oggi: orari partite 21 ottobre, dove vederle in tv e streaming

Dopo la serata di ieri, prosegue oggi – 21 ottobre – il programma della terza giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027, che mette in scena altre interessantissime partite della competizione più prestigiosa per i club europei.

In questo mercoledì 21 ottobre, ancora 9 partite in programma: 2 alle ore 18.45, con il Como che riceverà al Sinigallia il Manchester United, e 7 alle ore 21.00, con l’Inter che dovrà rifarsi a San Siro – dopo aver perso col Club Brugge – ospitando gli ucraini dello Shakhtar.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite di mercoledì 21 ottobre della terza giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027. Le gare saranno visibili in diretta tv tutte sui canali di Sky Sport e in streaming sulle piattaforme NOW e Sky Go, ad eccezione di Inter-Shakhtar che sarà visibile in esclusiva streaming su Amazon Prime Video. Inoltre, la gara fra Bayern e Arsenal sarà visibile anche in chiaro su TV8 e in streaming gratuito anche su tv8.it

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OGGI

Mercoledì 21 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Como-Manchester United – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Lille-Galatasaray – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Inter-Shakhtar – Amazon Prime Video

21.00 Bayern-Arsenal – in chiaro su TV8, in abbonamento su Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 252, in streaming gratuito su tv8.it e in abbonamento su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Real Madrid-Lipsia – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Aston Villa-Viking – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Betis-Feyenoord – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Sporting-LASK – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bruges-Lens – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go