Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Van Aert trionfa a punti, Buitrago miglior scalatore
La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 si è conclusa con la ventunesima tappa, che ha proposto una passerella in quel di Granada. Lo spagnolo Enric Mas ha trionfato in classifica generale davanti allo sloveno Primoz Roglic e all’austriaco Felix Gall, meritandosi il gradino più alto del podio finale, dove indosserà la maglia roja.
Il belga Wout van Aert ha fatto sua la classifica a punti e può fare festa in maglia verde, mentre il colombiano Santiago Buitrago si merita la palma di miglior scalatore e l’annessa maglia a pois blu. Il britannico Oscar Onley ha festeggiato come miglior giovane con la maglia bianca.
CLASSIFICHE FINALI VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 1100 400 22″ 73:52:55
2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 885 290 4″ 2:15
3 3 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 750 240 8″ 2:44
4 4 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 600 220 6:54
5 5 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 495 200 8:45
6 6 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 415 190 10″ 9:28
7 7 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 340 180 10″ 10:38
8 8 – Rodríguez Cristián Groupama – FDJ United 285 170 2″ 11:41
9 9 – Berthet Clément XDS Astana Team 235 160 12″ 11:59
10 10 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 180 150 12:51
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1 1 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 180 80 326
2 2 – Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 130 20 273
3 3 – Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 95 10 216
4 4 – Coquard Bryan Cofidis 141
5 5 – Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 116
6 6 – Debruyne Ramses UAE Team Emirates – XRG 115
7 8 ▲1 Vermaerke Kevin Alpecin – Premier Tech 115
8 7 ▼1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 106
9 11 ▲2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 104
10 13 ▲3 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 103
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI
1 1 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 180 80 78
2 2 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 130 20 62
3 3 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 95 10 36
4 4 – Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 30
5 5 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 28
6 6 – Miquel Pau Movistar Team 24
7 7 – Mas Enric Bahrain – Victorious 23
8 8 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 21
9 9 – Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 19
10 10 – Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG 14
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI
1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 74:02:23
2 2 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 1:10
3 3 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 15:35
4 4 – Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 38:28
5 5 – Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 1:01:18
6 6 – Widar Jarno Movistar Team 1:07:17
7 7 – García Pierna Raúl Lotto Intermarché 1:09:24
8 8 – Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla 1:19:42
9 9 – Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:41:03
10 10 – Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 1:47:13