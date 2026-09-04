Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Van Aert rafforza il primato a punti, Buitrago veste la maglia a pois

La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 è proseguita con la tredicesima tappa, disegnata per i fuggitivi e prontamente sfruttata dagli attaccanti di giornata, con la vittoria del belga Wout van Aert. Nella classifica generale non si sono registrati grossi scossoni, anche se il danese Mattias Skjelmose è riuscito a recuperare un paio di minuti sullo spagnolo Enric Mac, che si conferma in maglia roja.

L’iberico svetta in testa alla classifica generale con un margine di 1’45” sullo sloveno Primoz Roglic dopo essersi distinto in salita, ma è il colombiano Santiago Buitrago a meritarsi la vetta della graduatoria riservata ai migliori scalatori. Il belga Wout van Aert ha rafforzato il primato nella classifica a punti, mentre il britannico Oscar Onley ha rafforzato il proprio status di miglior giovane.

CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la tredicesima tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 1 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 22″ 45:08:51

2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 1:45

3 3 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 2:06

4 4 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:53

5 5 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10″ 4:29

6 6 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 10″ 4:59

7 7 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2″ 5:32

8 8 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 7:58

9 10 ▲1 Berthet Clément XDS Astana Team 8:33

10 11 ▲1 Tejada Harold Groupama – FDJ United 11:06

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 224

2 2 – Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 159

3 3 – Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 96

4 4 – Coquard Bryan Cofidis 94

5 5 – Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 77

6 6 – Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 67

7 7 – Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 60

8 8 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 57

9 9 – Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 53

10 10 – Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 53

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1 1 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 58

2 2 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 40

3 3 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 24

4 5 ▲1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 19

5 6 ▲1 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 18

6 8 ▲2 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 12

7 9 ▲2 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11

8 10 ▲2 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10

9 22 ▲13 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 9

10 11 ▲1 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 9

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 45:13:20

2 2 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 0:30

3 3 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 9:07