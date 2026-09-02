Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Van Aert leader a punti, lotta per il miglior scalatore
La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 è proseguito con l’undicesima tappa, che si è conclusa con una volata di gruppo e che non ha smosso gli equilibri in classifica generale. Lo spagnolo Enric Mas si conferma al comando della graduatoria con un vantaggio di 1’18” sullo sloveno Primoz Roglic e 1’39” sull’austriaco Felix Gall.
Enric Mas si è distinto in salita durante la prima settimana, ma è il colombiano Santiago Buitrago a meritarsi la vetta della graduatoria riservata ai migliori scalatori. Il belga Wout van Aert continua a svettare nella classifica a punti, mentre il britannico Oscar Onley ha rafforzato il proprio primato come miglior giovane.
CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo l’undicesima tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 22″ 35:59:02
2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 1:18
3 3 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 1:39
4 4 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10″ 2:20
5 5 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:26
6 6 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2″ 3:55
7 7 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:09
8 8 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 4:39
9 9 – Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 7:33
10 10 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 8:05
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1 1 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 174
2 3 ▲1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 117
3 2 ▼1 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 96
4 7 ▲3 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 94
5 5 – Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 77
6 10 ▲4 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 67
7 8 ▲1 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 60
8 15 ▲7 Cort Magnus NSN Cycling Team 53
9 19 ▲10 Hofstetter Hugo Uno-X Mobility 53
10 6 ▼4 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI
1 1 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 31
2 2 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 24
3 3 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 19
4 4 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 19
5 5 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 14
6 6 – Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 13
7 7 – Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 12
8 8 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11
9 9 – Romele Alessandro Netcompany INEOS 10
10 10 – Onley Oscar XDS Astana Team 9
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI
1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 36:01:22
2 2 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 5:45
3 3 – Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 7:14
4 4 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11:31
5 5 – Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 13:16
6 6 – Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 14:34
7 7 – Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 21:03
8 8 – Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Team Jayco AlUla 22:23
9 9 – Pickering Finlay Netcompany INEOS 25:41
10 10 – García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 36:50