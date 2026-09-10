Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Van Aert ipoteca la maglia verde, Mas tiene botta a cronometro

La cronometro di Jerez de la Frontera ha emesso dei verdetti importanti, indirizzando in maniera forse definitiva la lotta per la maglia rossa quando mancano tre giornate al termine della Vuelta a España 2026. Il successo di tappa odierno è andato allo specialista svizzero Stefan Küng, che ha preceduto per pochi secondi il britannico Callum Thornley ed il portoghese Joao Almeida.

Molto interessante il discorso legato alla classifica generale, con lo spagnolo Enric Mas che si è difeso alla grande nella prova contro il tempo perdendo solamente poco più di 30 secondi dal campione olimpico di Tokyo 2021 della specialità Primoz Roglic e conservando dunque un vantaggio notevole sugli inseguitori verso le ultime tappe di montagna. Passo avanti importante anche per il belga Wout Van Aert, che con il quinto posto di oggi ha sostanzialmente ipotecato la maglia verde fino a Granada.

CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la diciottesima tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1. Enric MAS (Movistar Team) 60:45:58

2. Primož ROGLIČ (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +1:37

3. Felix GALL (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:01

4. Richard CARAPAZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +5:17

5. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) +6:03

6. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +7:00

7. Clément BERTHET (Groupama – FDJ United) +7:47

8. Mattias SKJELMOSE (Lidl – Trek) +7:51

9. Cristián RODRÍGUEZ (XDS Astana Team)

10. Harold TEJADA (XDS Astana Team) +9:57

11. Sepp KUSS (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +10:34

12. Léo BISIAUX (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +18:36

13. Guillaume MARTIN (Groupama – FDJ United) +21:23

14. Matthew RICCITELLO (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +26:57

15. Juan Felipe RODRIGUEZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +33:11

16. Mario APARICIO (Burgos Burpellet BH) +39:54

17. Finlay PICKERING (Team Jayco AlUla) +40:57

18. Filippo ZANA (Soudal Quick-Step) +43:17

19. Jan HIRT (NSN Cycling Team) +46:50

20. Santiago BUITRAGO (Bahrain – Victorious) +47:37

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1. Wout VAN AERT (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 306

2. Matthew BRENNAN (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 239

3. Alessandro ROMELE (XDS Astana Team) 171

4. Bryan COQUARD (Cofidis) 141

5. Jordi MEEUS (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) 116

6. Magnus CORT (Uno-X Mobility) 90

7. Ethan HAYTER (Soudal Quick-Step) 84

8. Kevin VERMAERKE (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 83

9. Andreas LEKNESSUND (Uno-X Mobility) 79

10. Ramses DEBRUYNE (Alpecin – Premier Tech) 78

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1. Santiago BUITRAGO (Bahrain – Victorious) 69

2. Wout VAN AERT (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 40

3. Enric MAS (Movistar Team) 24

4. Andreas LEKNESSUND (Uno-X Mobility) 23

5. Lorenzo FORTUNATO (XDS Astana Team) 21

6. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) 12

7. Kevin VERMAERKE (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 11

8. Marco BRENNER (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 11

9. Felix GALL (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 10

10. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) 10

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) 60:52:01

2. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +0:57

3. Léo BISIAUX (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +12:33

4. Matthew RICCITELLO (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +20:54

5. Juan Felipe RODRIGUEZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +27:08