Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Santiago Buitrago consolida il primato tra gli scalatori
La diciannovesima tappa dell’edizione numero 81 della Vuelta a España di ciclismo su strada, la frazione con partenza da Vélez-Málaga ed arrivo a Peñas Blancas Estepona, dopo 210.8 km, vede primeggiare, tra i 145 corridori ancora in gara, l’irlandese Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), e non cambiano i leader delle quattro principali graduatorie individuali.
Lo spagnolo Enric Mas (Movistar Team), infatti, difende la Maglia Rossa di leader della classifica generale, mentre il colombiano Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious) rafforza il primato nella graduatoria degli scalatori, invece la vetta della classifica a punti resta sulle spalle del belga Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), infine il primato nella graduatoria riservata ai giovani rimane saldo nelle mani del britannico Oscar Onley (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team).
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 19A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 65:52:03
2 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:37
3 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 03:01
4 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost + 05:17
5 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 06:03
6 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious + 07:06
7 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United + 07:57
8 1 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team + 08:21
9 1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 09:06
10 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 10:27
11 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 11:04
12 1 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United + 18:19
13 1 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 19:17
14 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 27:52
15 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost + 36:18
16 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH + 40:49
17 3 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 42:34
18 1 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team + 47:45
19 1 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step + 48:58
20 1 García Raúl Movistar Team + 01:00:13
21 6 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:03:51
22 2 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:04:40
23 1 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:05:00
24 2 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:09:31
25 8 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:10:54
26 1 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL + 01:12:23
27 1 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 01:14:45
28 5 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché + 01:21:00
29 1 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious + 01:23:39
30 5 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:25:41
31 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:28:29
32 1 Konrad Patrick Lidl-Trek + 01:28:58
33 4 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 01:34:07
34 9 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:35:06
35 1 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:35:35
36 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team + 01:42:18
37 5 Rodriguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:43:09
38 1 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step + 01:43:49
39 2 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ United + 01:46:27
40 8 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 01:48:44
41 3 Vader Milan Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:49:38
42 4 Warbasse Lawrence Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:49:54
43 10 Molard Rudy Groupama-FDJ United + 01:54:23
44 5 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:57:55
45 5 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:59:04
46 9 Valter Attila Bahrain Victorious + 02:00:17
47 2 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:04:49
48 1 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:05:47
49 3 Ourselin Paul Cofidis + 02:07:23
50 4 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:07:42
51 9 Bernard Julien Lidl-Trek + 02:09:01
52 2 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team + 02:09:43
53 3 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United + 02:10:25
54 7 Thompson Reuben Lotto-Intermarché + 02:12:12
55 2 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:12:44
56 17 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 02:13:56
57 6 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step + 02:15:57
58 18 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:17:49
59 12 Miquel Delgado Pau Bahrain Victorious + 02:18:44
60 20 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:18:56
61 5 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step + 02:19:23
62 14 Shaw James EF Education-EasyPost + 02:21:41
63 4 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:21:54
64 11 Porter Rudy Team Jayco-AlUla + 02:22:43
65 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team + 02:22:48
66 5 Kämna Lennard Lidl-Trek + 02:22:49
67 5 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United + 02:26:19
68 10 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team + 02:27:04
69 1 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:28:10
70 7 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 02:28:15
71 7 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 02:28:18
72 6 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH + 02:32:13
73 11 Barta William Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:33:06
74 7 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma + 02:33:37
75 4 Rochas Rémy Groupama-FDJ United + 02:35:03
76 2 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH + 02:37:20
77 9 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 02:40:56
78 15 Samitier Sergio Cofidis + 02:41:23
79 10 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:41:53
80 6 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 02:44:56
81 4 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 02:46:21
82 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:46:36
83 6 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 02:49:38
84 6 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:50:23
85 2 Mosca Jacopo Lidl-Trek + 02:53:30
86 5 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility + 02:54:08
87 2 Canal Carlos Movistar Team + 02:55:35
88 16 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL + 02:56:45
89 3 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:57:05
90 3 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team + 02:58:29
91 7 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:59:04
92 1 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché + 03:01:16
93 1 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:02:46
94 11 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 03:03:31
95 Herrada Jesus Burgos Burpellet BH + 03:03:52
96 8 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 03:03:57
97 1 Dversnes Fredrik Uno-X Mobility + 03:11:44
98 17 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:12:44
99 3 Rota Lorenzo Lotto-Intermarché + 03:16:00
100 3 Azparren Xabier Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 03:16:33
101 1 Glivar Gal Alpecin-Premier Tech + 03:18:19
102 3 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:19:29
103 6 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain Victorious + 03:21:50
104 1 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 03:22:09
105 2 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team + 03:22:10
106 6 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:22:47
107 5 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis + 03:23:10
108 7 Rafferty Darren EF Education-EasyPost + 03:23:37
109 16 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team + 03:23:47
110 2 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team + 03:25:58
111 6 Gogl Michael Alpecin-Premier Tech + 03:28:08
112 1 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility + 03:29:01
113 3 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 03:31:47
114 6 Cobo Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:34:00
115 4 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost + 03:35:00
116 5 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:38:03
117 6 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH + 03:38:34
118 4 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 03:38:38
119 1 de la Cruz David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 03:39:15
120 1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain Victorious + 03:41:29
121 5 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 03:42:07
122 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL + 03:44:07
123 10 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:47:42
124 4 Aular Orluis Movistar Team + 03:48:56
125 1 Mackellar Alastair EF Education-EasyPost + 03:50:09
126 3 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 03:50:45
127 1 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:50:58
128 1 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step + 03:51:52
129 7 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:54:52
130 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:56:16
131 3 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility + 03:56:18
132 1 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step + 03:57:15
133 1 Le Gac Olivier Groupama-FDJ United + 03:58:39
134 1 Braet Vito Lotto-Intermarché + 04:06:03
135 4 Martinez Juan Team Picnic PostNL + 04:07:04
136 1 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH + 04:08:42
137 1 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché + 04:12:22
138 2 Govekar Matevz Bahrain Victorious + 04:18:22
139 2 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma + 04:20:06
140 2 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step + 04:33:15
141 2 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 04:33:39
142 2 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:34:49
143 3 Rouland Louis Cofidis + 04:35:07
144 1 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 04:43:14
145 3 Norsgaard Mathias Sunekær Lidl-Trek + 05:28:08
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 19A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 306
2 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 239
3 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 171
4 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 141
5 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 116
6 2 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates-XRG 110
7 1 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 90
8 1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 89
9 2 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 84
10 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech 78
11 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 74
12 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United 73
13 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 64
14 Mas Enric Movistar Team 61
15 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost 59
16 8 Miquel Delgado Pau Bahrain Victorious 57
17 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 56
18 2 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 56
19 12 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious 55
20 2 Braet Vito Lotto-Intermarché 53
21 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 51
22 3 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team 51
23 1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 48
24 14 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 47
25 2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 47
26 27 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United 46
27 2 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 46
28 2 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché 45
29 2 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek 44
30 2 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 42
31 2 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 41
32 1 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost 38
33 3 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek 38
34 2 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG 38
35 1 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious 34
36 1 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 34
37 1 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco-AlUla 34
38 22 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma 30
39 2 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 30
40 29 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 28
41 2 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United 27
42 2 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 26
43 2 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco-AlUla 25
44 2 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco-AlUla 24
45 2 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma 23
46 2 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 22
47 2 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team 22
48 1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 21
49 1 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 21
50 4 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 21
51 2 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 21
52 2 Azparren Xabier Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 21
53 1 Warbasse Lawrence Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20
54 Molard Rudy Groupama-FDJ United 20
55 4 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20
56 4 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 20
57 2 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United 19
58 2 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 19
59 20 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 19
60 3 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility 19
61 3 Konrad Patrick Lidl-Trek 18
62 25 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 18
63 4 Cobo Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma 18
64 3 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates-XRG 17
65 3 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH 17
66 3 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché 16
67 3 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15
68 3 Gogl Michael Alpecin-Premier Tech 15
69 3 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 13
70 3 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious 13
71 3 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ United 13
72 2 Govekar Matevz Bahrain Victorious 13
73 2 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 12
74 2 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost 11
75 2 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 11
76 9 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 11
77 3 Barta William Tudor Pro Cycling Team 10
78 3 Rochas Rémy Groupama-FDJ United 10
79 3 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché 10
80 3 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma 10
81 3 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9
82 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 8
83 3 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 7
84 3 García Raúl Movistar Team 6
85 3 Herrada Jesus Burgos Burpellet BH 6
86 2 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 6
87 1 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost 5
88 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL 5
89 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla 4
90 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 3
91 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 3
92 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 2
93 Vader Milan Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2
94 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 2
95 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 19A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 78
2 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 40
3 1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 29
4 1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 24
5 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 21
6 41 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 16
7 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates-XRG 14
8 2 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious 12
9 1 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11
10 1 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 10
11 1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 10
12 1 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 9
13 1 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 9
14 1 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 9
15 1 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team 9
16 1 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 9
17 4 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma 8
18 2 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 7
19 2 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla 6
20 2 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 6
21 2 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost 6
22 2 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6
23 1 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma 6
24 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 5
25 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost 5
26 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 5
27 24 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 5
28 1 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 4
29 1 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 4
30 1 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United 3
31 1 Dversnes Fredrik Uno-X Mobility 3
32 1 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United 3
33 1 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech 3
34 1 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 3
35 1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 2
36 1 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 2
37 1 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 2
38 1 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious 2
39 11 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2
40 2 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2
41 2 Porter Rudy Team Jayco-AlUla 2
42 2 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 2
43 2 Gogl Michael Alpecin-Premier Tech 2
44 2 de la Cruz David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2
45 2 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco-AlUla 2
46 2 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United 1
47 2 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost 1
48 2 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 1
49 1 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 1
50 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 1
51 1 Cobo Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma 1
52 1 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 19A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 65:58:06
2 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious + 01:03
3 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 13:14
4 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 21:49
5 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost + 30:15
6 1 García Raúl Movistar Team + 54:10
7 1 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 58:57
8 2 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:04:51
9 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché + 01:14:57
10 3 Rodriguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:37:06
11 1 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 01:42:41
12 1 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:51:52
13 1 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:53:01
14 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:58:46
15 1 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:59:44
16 1 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United + 02:04:22
17 2 Thompson Reuben Lotto-Intermarché + 02:06:09
18 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:06:41
19 6 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:11:46
20 6 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:12:53
21 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step + 02:13:20
22 2 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team + 02:16:45
23 1 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United + 02:20:16
24 1 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:22:07
25 6 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 02:22:12
26 4 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:35:50
27 3 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 02:38:53
28 1 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility + 02:48:05
29 Canal Carlos Movistar Team + 02:49:32
30 1 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team + 02:52:26
31 3 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:53:01
32 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché + 02:55:13
33 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:56:43
34 3 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 02:57:28
35 6 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:06:41
36 Glivar Gal Alpecin-Premier Tech + 03:12:16
37 3 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:13:26
38 3 Rafferty Darren EF Education-EasyPost + 03:17:34
39 5 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team + 03:17:44
40 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility + 03:22:58
41 3 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 03:25:44
42 3 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost + 03:28:57
43 1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain Victorious + 03:35:26
44 1 Mackellar Alastair EF Education-EasyPost + 03:44:06
45 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 03:44:42
46 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:48:49
47 2 Martinez Juan Team Picnic PostNL + 04:01:01
48 1 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH + 04:02:39
49 1 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché + 04:06:19
50 Rouland Louis Cofidis + 04:29:04