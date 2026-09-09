Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Brennan si avvicina a Van Aert, tutto invariato nella generale
Matthew Brennan si è aggiudicato la diciassettesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026, con partenza a Dos Hermanas e arrivo a Siviglia dopo 185 chilometri. Lo sprinter britannico della Visma ha vinto la volata di gruppo precedendo al traguardo il belga Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) ed il danese Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).
Con questo successo Brennan si è avvicinato a -43 dal compagno di squadra Wout Van Aert nella classifica a punti, ma difficilmente potrà rappresentare una minaccia per il fuoriclasse belga in ottica maglia verde da qui al termine del Giro di Spagna. Tutto invariato nella generale, con Enric Mas che conserva la maglia roja mantenendo un margine di 2’06” su Felix Gall e 2’10” su Primoz Roglic.
CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la diciassettesima tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1. Enric MAS (Movistar Team) 60:09:44
2. Felix GALL (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +2:06
3. Primož ROGLIČ (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:10
4. Richard CARAPAZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +4:24
5. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) +5:44
6. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +6:14
7. Mattias SKJELMOSE (Lidl – Trek) +6:49
8. Cristián RODRÍGUEZ (XDS Astana Team) +7:01
9. Clément BERTHET (Groupama – FDJ United) +7:19
10. Sepp KUSS (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +8:55
11. Harold TEJADA (XDS Astana Team) +9:48
12. Léo BISIAUX (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +16:25
13. Guillaume MARTIN (Groupama – FDJ United) +19:39
14. Matthew RICCITELLO (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +25:48
15. Juan Felipe RODRIGUEZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +29:46
16. Mario APARICIO (Burgos Burpellet BH) +38:30
17. Finlay PICKERING (Team Jayco AlUla) +39:19
18. Filippo ZANA (Soudal Quick-Step) +41:15
19. Jan HIRT (NSN Cycling Team) +43:32
20. Santiago BUITRAGO (Bahrain – Victorious) +43:38
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1. Wout VAN AERT (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 282
2. Matthew BRENNAN (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 239
3. Alessandro ROMELE (XDS Astana Team) 171
4. Bryan COQUARD (Cofidis) 126
5. Jordi MEEUS (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) 116
6. Magnus CORT (Uno-X Mobility) 90
7. Kevin VERMAERKE (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 83
8. Ramses DEBRUYNE (Uno-X Mobility) 79
9. Andreas LEKNESSUND (Alpecin – Premier Tech) 78
10. Ethan HAYTER (Soudal Quick-Step) 77
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI
1. Santiago BUITRAGO (Bahrain – Victorious) 69
2. Wout VAN AERT (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 40
3. Enric MAS (Movistar Team) 24
4. Andreas LEKNESSUND (Uno-X Mobility) 23
5. Lorenzo FORTUNATO (XDS Astana Team) 21
6. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) 12
7. Kevin VERMAERKE (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 11
8. Marco BRENNER (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 11
9. Felix GALL (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 10
10. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) 10
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI
1. Oscar Onley (Netcompany INEOS) 60:15:28
2. Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain – Victorious) +0:30
3. Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +10:41