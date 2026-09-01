Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Alessandro Romele in piazza d’onore nella graduatoria a punti

La Vuelta a España ha riacceso la corsa dopo il primo giorno di riposo e la decima tappa ha confermato quanto la seconda settimana sia destinata a essere decisiva per gli equilibri della classifica. Sui 184,7 chilometri da Alcaraz a Elche de la Sierra, il gruppo ha affrontato una frazione ondulata e selettiva, nella quale il ritmo e le difficoltà disseminate lungo il percorso hanno fatto la differenza soprattutto nel finale.

La corsa si è accesa fin dalle prime battute, con un tentativo di fuga che però non ha sortito effetto, dal momento che si è deciso tutto con un arrivo in volata a ranghi compatti.

Il successo è andato al francese Bastien Tronchon (Groupama – FDJ United) a precedere il danese Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) e il belga Thibau Nys (Lidl – Trek). Quarta la Maglia Verde, Wout Van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) davanti al primo degli azzurri, Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team).

Non ci sono stati cambiamenti in classifica generale, dal momento che Enric Mas (Movistar Team) guida le fila della graduatoria generale, con la sua maglia rossa. In maglia verde c’è sempre il belga Wout Van Aert, a precedere l’azzurro Alessandro Romele. Per quanto concerne la classifica degli scalatori, svetta il colombiano Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious).

CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la decima tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 32:41:44

2 2 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 1:18

3 3 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 1:39

4 4 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10″ 2:20

5 5 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:26

6 6 Kuss Sepp Lidl – Trek 2″ 3:55

7 7 Skjelmose Mattias Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:09

8 8 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 4:39

9 9 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 7:33

10 10 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 8:05

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 143

2 3 ▲1 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 76

3 2 ▼1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 67

4 4 – Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 58

5 5 – Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 57

6 6 – Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52

7 8 ▲1 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 51

8 37 ▲29 Mas Enric Groupama – FDJ United 48

9 7 ▼2 Tronchon Bastien Movistar Team 47

10 9 ▼1 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 47

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1 1 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 29

2 2 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 24

3 3 – Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 19

4 4 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 16

5 5 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 13

6 6 – Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 13

7 7 – Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 12

8 8 – Onley Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11

9 9 – Gall Felix Netcompany INEOS

10 10 – Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 32:44:04

2 2 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 5:45

3 3 – Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 7:14

4 4 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11:31

5 5 – Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 13:16

6 6 – Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 14:34