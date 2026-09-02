Paolini-Stefanini oggi in tv, US Open 2026: orario, programma, streaming

Il secondo turno del tabellone principale di singolare femminile del torneo degli US Open 2026 di tennis propone il derby tra le uniche due azzurre vittoriose all’esordio, ovvero la testa di serie numero 19, Jasmine Paolini, e Lucrezia Stefanini.

Il match sarà il primo alle ore 17.00 italiane sul Court 5: sono due i precedenti tra le italiane, entrambi molto datati. Nel 2021 a Courmayeur vinse Paolini per 6-4 7-5, mentre nel 2014 a Civitavecchia si impose sempre Paolini per 6-1 6-4.

Il derby che vedrà protagoniste le due azzurre agli US Open sarà trasmesso in diretta tv su SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251, 252, 253, 254, mentre la diretta streaming sarà garantita da SuperTennis+, Sky Go e NOW.

CALENDARIO US OPEN 2026

Mercoledì 2 settembre

Court 5 – Dalle ore 17.00 italiane

Jasmine Paolini (Italia, 19)–Lucrezia Stefanini (Italia) – Diretta tv su SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251, 252, 253, 254

PROGRAMMA US OPEN 2026: COME SEGUIRLI IN TV E IN STREAMING

Diretta tv: SuperTennis HD, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251, 252, 253, 254.

Diretta streaming: SuperTennis+, Sky Go, NOW.