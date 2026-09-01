Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: sprint vincente di Tronchon a Elche de la Sierra

Poteva essere una giornata per gli attaccanti e invece la strada ha scelto la volata per decidere il vincitore di giornata. Il francese Bastien Tronchon della Groupama – FDJ United si aggiudica in volata la decima tappa della Vuelta a España Alcaraz-Elche de la Sierra di 184,7 chilometri.

Il corridore transalpino, alla terza vittoria della sua carriera da professionista, precede, in un insolito sprint lanciato dopo aver annullato l’ultimo attacco a pochi metri dal traguardo, il danese Magnus Cort della Uno-X Mobility e il belga Thibau Nys della Lidl-Trek.

Wout Van Aert, per certi versi, era il più atteso e deve invece accontentarsi di concludere in quarta posizione davanti all’ottimo Alessandro Romele. Il corridore della XDS Astana Team colleziona, con il quinto posto, l’ennesimo piazzamento in questa edizione della corsa spagnola.

Lo spagnolo Xabier Mikel Azparren della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, dopo aver tentato la sortita nel finale, conclude in sesta posizione davanti al neozelandese Finn Fisher-Black della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe e al venezuelano Orluis Aular della Movistar Team. La Top 10 si completa con il nono posto del francese Jordan Labrosse della Decathlon CMA CGM Team e il decimo del connazionale Hugo Hofstetter della NSN Cycling Team.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO DECIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA

1 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 4:07:41

2 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility s.t.

3 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.

4 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.

5 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.

6 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.

7 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.

8 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.

9 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

10 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.

11 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

12 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team s.t.

13 Coquard Bryan Cofidis s.t.

14 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

15 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.

16 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS s.t.

17 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.

18 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.

19 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

20 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step s.t.

21 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL s.t.

22 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United s.t.

23 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.

24 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.

25 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.

26 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.

27 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

28 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.

29 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.

30 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.

31 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

32 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility s.t.

33 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.

34 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.

35 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.

36 Mas Enric Movistar Team s.t.

37 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek s.t.

38 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.

39 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

40 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

41 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team s.t.

42 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

43 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United s.t.

44 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.

45 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.

46 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.

47 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.

48 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

49 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek s.t.

50 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.

51 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.

52 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team s.t.

53 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

54 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

55 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

56 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché s.t.

57 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.

58 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

59 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.

60 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

61 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.

62 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

63 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.

64 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.

65 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.

66 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.

67 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.

68 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.

69 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek +0:19

70 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.

71 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek s.t.

72 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.

73 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS +0:25

74 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team +0:35

75 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.

76 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.

77 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.

78 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.

79 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.

80 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.

81 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team +0:54

82 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.

83 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.

84 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.

85 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS s.t.

86 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team +1:01

87 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL +1:07

88 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

89 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step +1:14

90 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike +1:20

91 Ourselin Paul Cofidis +1:31

92 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.

93 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

94 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH +1:38

95 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.

96 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United +1:44

97 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché +1:51

98 Canal Carlos Movistar Team +2:00

99 Romeo Iván Movistar Team s.t.

100 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

101 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +2:06

102 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.

103 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

104 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +2:28

105 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team +2:42

106 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility +2:54

107 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma +3:29

108 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team s.t.

109 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team +5:09

110 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS s.t.

111 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +5:19

112 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team +6:26

113 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.

114 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United s.t.

115 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.

116 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

117 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.

118 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

119 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.

120 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.

121 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.

122 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.

123 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.

124 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.

125 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step +6:43

126 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma +7:29

127 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.

128 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team +8:05

129 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG +8:29

130 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious +9:33

131 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +9:42

132 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL +10:12

133 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.

134 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike +10:32

135 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.

136 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.

137 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.

138 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.

139 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.

140 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.

141 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.

142 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

143 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

144 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.

145 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost s.t.

146 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

147 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.

148 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.

149 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.

150 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

151 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.

152 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech +10:56

153 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team s.t.

154 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.

155 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.

156 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.

157 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH +11:29

158 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma +12:18

159 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.

160 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step s.t.

161 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.

162 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek s.t.

163 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek s.t.

164 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike +17:32

165 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.

166 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.

167 Samitier Sergio Cofidis s.t.