Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: micidiale sprint di Van Aert a Loja
Una corsa vissuta fin qui sempre all’attacco riceve il primo giusto riconoscimento. Wout van Aert del Team Visma | Lease a Bike vince allo sprint, grazie a una progressione inesorabile, la tredicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026, Almuñécar–Loja di 192,8 chilometri.
Il belga, alla quindicesima vittoria di tappa nei tre Grandi Giri e al cinquantottesimo successo della sua carriera da professionista, scatta nel finale di tappa e brucia in volata il mai domo Valentin Paret-Peintre della Soudal Quick-Step. A completare il trionfo della formazione neerlandese il terzo posto di un Matthew Brennan encomiabile nel ruolo di stopper e vincitore della volata del gruppetto degli inseguitori a 24”.
Deve accontentarsi della simbolica medaglia di legno il belga Jarno Widar della Lotto Intermarché che precede l’ottimo Vincenzo Albanese della EF Education-EasyPost, la sua giornata si conclude con l’eccellente quinta piazza davanti al neozelandese Finn Fisher-Black della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe e allo statunitense Kevin Vermaerke della UAE Team Emirates-XRG.
Completano la Top 10 l’ottava posizione conquistata dal francese Leo Bisiaux della Decathlon CMA CGM Team con 28” di ritardo dal belga, il nono posto del danese Simon Dalby della Uno-X Mobility, 32” il suo ritardo, e la decima piazza ottenuta da Filippo Zana, 45” il distacco dell’alfiere della Soudal Quick-Step.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO TREDICESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA
1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:34:00
2 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
3 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:24
4 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché s.t.
5 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
6 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
7 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
8 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team +0:28
9 Zana Filippo Uno-X Mobility +0:32
10 Dalby Simon Soudal Quick-Step +0:45
11 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
12 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
13 Samitier Sergio Cofidis s.t.
14 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
15 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
16 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.
17 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team s.t.
18 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
19 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
20 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.
21 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
22 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United +0:50
23 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
24 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek s.t.
25 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
26 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
27 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
28 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
29 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
30 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
31 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team +1:18
32 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United +1:27
33 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious +1:53
34 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team +3:00
35 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.
36 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
37 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS s.t.
38 Mas Enric Movistar Team s.t.
39 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
40 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
41 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
42 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
43 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
44 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
45 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
46 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team s.t.
47 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
48 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
49 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis +3:29
50 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
51 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
52 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
53 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
54 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
55 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.
56 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
57 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
58 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek s.t.
59 Ourselin Paul Cofidis s.t.
60 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
61 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
62 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
63 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
64 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
65 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
66 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
67 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
68 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
69 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.
70 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
71 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek s.t.
72 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
73 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
74 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
75 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
76 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
77 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious +3:48
78 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG +4:08
79 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team +4:33
80 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
81 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS s.t.
82 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility +4:36
83 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
84 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +4:42
85 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
86 Romeo Iván Movistar Team +5:00
87 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike +5:11
88 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH +5:15
89 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost +6:45
90 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS +8:01
91 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
92 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility +9:40
93 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS +10:25
94 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla +15:22
95 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
96 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.
97 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
98 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
99 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
100 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
101 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
102 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team s.t.
103 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
104 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
105 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility s.t.
106 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
107 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek s.t.
108 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
109 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
110 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
111 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
112 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
113 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
114 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.
115 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
116 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
117 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
118 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
119 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
120 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
121 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
122 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
123 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
124 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
125 Coquard Bryan Cofidis s.t.
126 Canal Carlos Movistar Team s.t.
127 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team s.t.
128 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.
129 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.
130 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
131 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
132 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
133 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
134 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
135 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
136 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
137 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
138 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
139 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
140 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
141 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
142 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
143 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.
144 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
145 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
146 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious +26:29
147 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost +28:41
148 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
149 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step +36:45
150 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
151 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
152 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
153 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek s.t.
154 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
155 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team s.t.