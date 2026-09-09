Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Matthew Brennan conquista anche Siviglia, top5 per Romele

È incredibilmente ancora Matthew Brennan il padrone delle volate alla Vuelta a España 2026. Il britannico è riuscito nuovamente ad anticipare tutti gli avversari sull’arrivo di Siviglia, conquistando la diciassettesima tappa e mettendo il quinto sigillo nella corsa a tappe spagnola. Uno sprint nuovamente impeccabile quello del classe 2005 che firma la dodicesima vittoria di una stagione fin qui molto positiva.

La volata è stata lanciata dal danese Magnus Cort con alla sua ruota proprio Brennan. Il portacolori della Visma Lease a Bike è poi uscito al momento giusto e con la solita progressione ha proseguito fino all’arrivo. Arriva un altro secondo posto per Jordi Meeus (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe) che non riesce a sbloccarsi alla Vuelta. Terza piazza proprio per Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).

Nuovamente positiva la prova di Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) che si dimostra l’italiano più veloce chiudendo nuovamente tra i migliori. Quarto posto per l’azzurro oggi, il sesto piazzamento in top 10. Grande deluso della giornata Bryan Coquard che fa lavorare la Cofidis per tutta la tappa ma nel finale non riesce a raggiungere il risultato sperato. Decima piazza per il francese.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO DICIASSETTESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026

1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 180 80 10″ 4:07:15

2 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 130 50 6″ ,,

3 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 95 35 4″ ,,

4 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 80 25

5 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché 60 18

6 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 45 15

7 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 40 12

8 Hofstetter Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 35 10

9 Macías César NSN Cycling Team 30 8

10 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 25 6 2″

11 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 20 5

12 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 15 4

13 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 10 3

14 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 5 2

15 Cobo Iván Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2 1

16 Vader Milan Equipo Kern Pharma

17 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma

18 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United

19 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike

20 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team

21 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma

22 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech

23 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL

24 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team

25 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla

26 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United

27 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team

28 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL

29 Renard Alexis Cofidis

30 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH

31 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility

32 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe

33 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost

34 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost

35 Aular Orluis Movistar Team

36 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe

37 Mas Enric Movistar Team

38 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United

39 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team

40 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious

41 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla

42 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United

43 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious

44 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team

45 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis

46 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team

47 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike

48 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech

49 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team

50 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team

51 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek

52 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla

53 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step

54 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United

55 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike

56 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek

57 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team

58 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team

59 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla

60 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS

61 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS

62 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek

63 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek

64 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team

65 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH

66 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious

67 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team

68 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step

69 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step

70 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH

71 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL

72 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma

73 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility

74 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team

75 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost

76 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH

77 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team

78 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team

79 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team

80 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché

81 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step

82 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United

83 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team

84 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team

85 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious

86 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG

87 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla

88 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe

89 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS

90 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek

91 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious

92 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek

93 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

94 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United

95 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team

96 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL

97 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious

98 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team

99 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step

100 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility

101 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility

102 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious

103 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma

104 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 0:33

105 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:37

106 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 0:48

107 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 0:51

108 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché 0:55

109 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché ,,

110 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH ,,

111 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek ,,

112 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step ,,

113 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS ,,

114 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

115 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

116 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

117 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility 1:12

118 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility ,,

119 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step ,,

120 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team 1:21

121 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:25

122 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

123 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,

124 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS ,,

125 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

126 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,

127 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,

128 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:30

129 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:34

130 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 1:46

131 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché ,,

132 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla ,,

133 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 2:13

134 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team ,,

135 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,

136 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma ,,

137 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG

138 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG

139 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United 4″ 2:30

140 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost

141 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost 2:48

142 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost

143 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team *0:00

144 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis 6:57

145 Rouland Louis Cofidis ,,

146 Samitier Sergio Cofidis ,,

147 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 6″ 7:17

148 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 10:11

149 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team ,,