Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Matthew Brennan conquista anche Siviglia, top5 per Romele
È incredibilmente ancora Matthew Brennan il padrone delle volate alla Vuelta a España 2026. Il britannico è riuscito nuovamente ad anticipare tutti gli avversari sull’arrivo di Siviglia, conquistando la diciassettesima tappa e mettendo il quinto sigillo nella corsa a tappe spagnola. Uno sprint nuovamente impeccabile quello del classe 2005 che firma la dodicesima vittoria di una stagione fin qui molto positiva.
La volata è stata lanciata dal danese Magnus Cort con alla sua ruota proprio Brennan. Il portacolori della Visma Lease a Bike è poi uscito al momento giusto e con la solita progressione ha proseguito fino all’arrivo. Arriva un altro secondo posto per Jordi Meeus (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe) che non riesce a sbloccarsi alla Vuelta. Terza piazza proprio per Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility).
Nuovamente positiva la prova di Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) che si dimostra l’italiano più veloce chiudendo nuovamente tra i migliori. Quarto posto per l’azzurro oggi, il sesto piazzamento in top 10. Grande deluso della giornata Bryan Coquard che fa lavorare la Cofidis per tutta la tappa ma nel finale non riesce a raggiungere il risultato sperato. Decima piazza per il francese.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO DICIASSETTESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 180 80 10″ 4:07:15
2 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 130 50 6″ ,,
3 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 95 35 4″ ,,
4 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 80 25
5 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché 60 18
6 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 45 15
7 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 40 12
8 Hofstetter Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 35 10
9 Macías César NSN Cycling Team 30 8
10 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 25 6 2″
11 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 20 5
12 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 15 4
13 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 10 3
14 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 5 2
15 Cobo Iván Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2 1
16 Vader Milan Equipo Kern Pharma
17 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma
18 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United
19 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike
20 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team
21 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma
22 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech
23 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL
24 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team
25 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla
26 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United
27 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team
28 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL
29 Renard Alexis Cofidis
30 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH
31 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility
32 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe
33 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost
34 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost
35 Aular Orluis Movistar Team
36 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe
37 Mas Enric Movistar Team
38 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United
39 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team
40 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious
41 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla
42 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United
43 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious
44 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team
45 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis
46 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team
47 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike
48 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech
49 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team
50 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team
51 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek
52 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla
53 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step
54 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United
55 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike
56 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek
57 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team
58 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team
59 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla
60 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS
61 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS
62 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek
63 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek
64 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team
65 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH
66 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious
67 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team
68 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step
69 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step
70 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH
71 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL
72 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma
73 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility
74 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team
75 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost
76 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH
77 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team
78 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team
79 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team
80 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché
81 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step
82 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United
83 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team
84 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team
85 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious
86 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG
87 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla
88 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe
89 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS
90 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek
91 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious
92 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek
93 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
94 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United
95 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team
96 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL
97 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious
98 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team
99 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step
100 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility
101 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility
102 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious
103 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma
104 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 0:33
105 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:37
106 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 0:48
107 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 0:51
108 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché 0:55
109 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché ,,
110 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH ,,
111 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek ,,
112 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step ,,
113 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS ,,
114 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
115 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
116 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
117 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility 1:12
118 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility ,,
119 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step ,,
120 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team 1:21
121 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:25
122 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
123 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,
124 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS ,,
125 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
126 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,
127 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,
128 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:30
129 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:34
130 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 1:46
131 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché ,,
132 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla ,,
133 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 2:13
134 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team ,,
135 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,
136 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma ,,
137 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG
138 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG
139 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United 4″ 2:30
140 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost
141 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost 2:48
142 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost
143 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team *0:00
144 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis 6:57
145 Rouland Louis Cofidis ,,
146 Samitier Sergio Cofidis ,,
147 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 6″ 7:17
148 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 10:11
149 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team ,,