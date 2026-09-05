Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Marco Brenner conquista Sierra de la Pandera, Mas rimane in rosso
La Tudor Pro Cycling Team piazza il colpo alla fine della quattordicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026. Sulla salita di Sierra de la Pandera, è Marco Brenner a spuntarla su Santiago Buitrago ed il resto dei fuggitivi con un’azione che si è intensificata negli ultimi chilometri. Prima vittoria in carriera per il tedesco nei Grandi Giri.
Il classe 2002 ha corso con abilità nella parte finale, raggiugendo il leader dei GPM Buitrago nell’ultimo chilometro e superandolo nei metri finali. Secondo quindi il colombiano della Bahrain Victorious, uno dei più propositivi della giornata. Terzo ad 11″ lo spagnolo Carlos Rodrgiuez (XDS Astana Team), quarto Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma, +14″). Completa la top5 Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step, +22″).
Nel gruppo dei favoriti, le scaramucce nel finale premiano ancora Enric Mas, capace di guadagnare su Primoz Roglic. Lo sloveno viene superato nella classifica generale da Felix Gall, che ora insegue la maglia rossa a con un ritardo di 2’06”.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUATTORDICESIMA TAPPA VUELTA
1 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 180 10″ 4:15:09
2 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 130 6″ +0:01
3 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team 95 8″ +0:11
4 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma 80 — +0:14
5 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 60 — +0:22
6 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United 45 2″ +0:27
7 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 40 — +0:39
8 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 35 — +0:43
9 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 30 — +1:06
10 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25 — +1:09
11 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United 20 — +1:43
12 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 15 — +1:49
13 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 10 — +1:50
14 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 5 — +2:04
15 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 2 — +2:35
16 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team — — +2:45
17 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — +3:19
18 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — +3:38
19 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG — 6″ —
20 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché — — +3:42
21 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +4:12
22 Mas Enric Movistar Team — — —
23 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team — — +4:20
24 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +4:37
25 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost — — +4:43
26 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost — — +4:56
27 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +5:09
28 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS — — +5:27
29 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS — — —
30 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious — — —
31 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team — — —
32 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — +5:29
33 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek — — —
34 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost — — +5:52
35 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +6:04
36 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla — — +6:12
37 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek — — —
38 Ourselin Paul Cofidis — — +6:55
39 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +7:01
40 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost — — +8:02
41 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team — — —
42 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH — — +8:30
43 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL — — +9:36
44 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis — — +10:36
45 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team — — —
46 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —
47 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH — — +11:32
48 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS — — +12:03
49 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +12:40
50 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team — — +14:04
51 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — +14:23
52 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +16:12
53 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious — — +16:25
54 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek — — —
55 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — +16:33
56 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —
57 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step — — +16:40
58 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla — — +17:26
59 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost — — +17:46
60 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — +18:49
61 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step — — —
62 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United — — +18:55
63 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS — — +19:54
64 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek — — +20:09
65 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL — — +20:16
66 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +20:23
67 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +21:03
68 Romeo Iván Movistar Team — — +21:25
69 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +21:32
70 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS — — +22:31
71 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team — — +23:13
72 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché — — +23:27
73 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché — — —
74 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek — — +23:31
75 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United — — +23:33
76 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious — — —
77 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step — — —
78 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United — — —
79 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —
80 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma — — —
81 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH — — +23:43
82 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost — — +23:45
83 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost — — +24:16
84 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —
85 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla — — +24:54
86 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL — — +25:46
87 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team — — +26:17
88 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step — — +26:34
89 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team — — —
90 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH — — —
91 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla — — +28:30
92 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility — — +28:57
93 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —
94 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek — — —
95 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —
96 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +30:07
97 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United — — —
98 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech — — +30:08
99 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United — — —
100 Samitier Sergio Cofidis — — +30:30
101 Canal Carlos Movistar Team — — +30:45
102 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché — — +30:54
103 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United — — +31:01
104 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma — — +31:03
105 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS — — +31:08
106 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma — — —
107 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious — — +31:15
108 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility — — +31:45
109 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — +32:20
110 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — —
111 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH — — —
112 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché — — +32:24
113 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — —
114 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —
115 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team — — —
116 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma — — —
117 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility — — —
118 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility — — —
119 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility — — —
120 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis — — —
121 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla — — —
122 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility — — —
123 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team — — —
124 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma — — —
125 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious — — —
126 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché — — —
127 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team — — —
128 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious — — —
129 Aular Orluis Movistar Team — — —
130 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL — — —
131 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma — — —
132 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —
133 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —
134 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla — — +32:33
135 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +32:37
136 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — —
137 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech — — —
138 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech — — —
139 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — —
140 Renard Alexis Cofidis — — —
141 Rouland Louis Cofidis — — —
142 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious — — —
143 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +33:11
144 Coquard Bryan Cofidis — — +33:36
145 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step — — +33:42
146 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —
147 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step — — —
148 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — —
149 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL — — +35:24
150 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek — — +40:46
DNF Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team
DNF Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech
DNF Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike
DNF Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL
DNS Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team