Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Landa rinasce sul Collado del Alguacil
Il titolo ideale per la giornata potrebbe essere il ruggito del vecchio leone. Lo spagnolo Mikel Landa della Soudal Quick-Step si regala un pomeriggio di gloria e trionfa nella ventesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026 La Calahorra-Collado del Alguacil di 186,8 chilometri.
L’esperto corridore iberico, che torna al successo dopo cinque anni, opera l’allungo decisivo quando mancano meno di sette chilometri dalla conclusione, sgretola la resistenza dei rivali e taglia il traguardo da solo. Landa precede il norvegese Tobias Halland Johannessen della Uno-X Mobility di 47” e il belga Ramses Debruyne della Alpecin Premier-Tech, terzo a 1’27” .
Lo spagnolo Pau Miquel della Bahrain-Victorious si ferma ai piedi del podio e conclude quarto con un ritardo di 3’00. Il trionfo spagnolo si completa con il quinto posto ottenuto da Urko Berrade della Equipo Kern Pharma, 4’12” il suo ritardo. Il ceco Jan Hirt della NS Cycling Team taglia il traguardo in sesta posizione con 4’18” di distacco.
Il norvegese Jørgen Nordhagen del Team Visma | Lease a Bike taglia il traguardo in settima posizione a 4’35” dal vincitore, davanti al compagno di squadra Sepp Kuss, ottavo. L’Italia riesce a farsi notare con il nono posto, a 4’48”, di Walter Calzoni della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team e il decimo di Lorenzo Fortunato, staccato di 4’53” dall’iberico.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO VENTESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA
1. Mikel Landa – Soudal Quick-Step – 4:58:01
2. Tobias Halland Johannessen – Uno-X Mobility – +0:47
3. Ramses Debruyne – Alpecin – Premier Tech – +1:27
4. Pau Miquel – Bahrain – Victorious – +3:00
5. Urko Berrade – Equipo Kern Pharma – +4:12
6. Jan Hirt – NSN Cycling Team – +4:18
7. Jørgen Nordhagen – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – +4:35
8. Sepp Kuss – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – st
9. Walter Calzoni – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +4:48
10. Lorenzo Fortunato – XDS Astana Team – +4:53
11. Kevin Vermaerke – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – +5:26
12. Jarno Widar – Lotto Intermarché – +6:35
13. Felix Gall – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – +6:37
14. Enric Mas – Movistar Team – +6:54
15. Primož Roglič – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +7:32
16. Mario Aparicio – Burgos Burpellet BH – +8:22
17. Iván Ramiro Sosa – Equipo Kern Pharma – +8:31
18. Richard Carapaz – EF Education – EasyPost – st
19. Oscar Onley – Netcompany INEOS – +10:19
20. Jakob Omrzel – Bahrain – Victorious – +10:26
21. Cristián Rodríguez – XDS Astana Team – +10:32
22. Guillaume Martin – Groupama – FDJ United – +10:38
23. Clément Berthet – Groupama – FDJ United – st
24. Harold Tejada – XDS Astana Team – +11:07
25. Will Barta – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – +11:15
26. Ivo Oliveira – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – +12:18
27. Embret Svestad-Bårdseng – Netcompany INEOS – +14:29
28. Léo Bisiaux – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – st
29. José Manuel Díaz – Burgos Burpellet BH – +15:52
30. Wout van Aert – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – +16:36
31. Filippo Zana – Soudal Quick-Step – +16:40
32. Valentin Paret-Peintre – Soudal Quick-Step – st
33. Koen Bouwman – Team Jayco AlUla – st
34. Finn Fisher-Black – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +16:56
35. Emanuel Buchmann – Cofidis – +16:59
36. Santiago Buitrago – Bahrain – Victorious – +17:05
37. Valentin Madouas – Groupama – FDJ United – +17:14
38. Michael Gogl – Alpecin – Premier Tech – +17:56
39. Pablo Castrillo – Movistar Team – +18:02
40. Juan Felipe Rodriguez – EF Education – EasyPost – +18:32
41. Jack Haig – Netcompany INEOS – +18:58
42. Hannes Wilksch – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – +22:37
43. Gijs Leemreize – Team Picnic PostNL – +22:47
44. Rudy Porter – Team Jayco AlUla – +23:01
45. Raúl García Pierna – Movistar Team – +23:26
46. Carlos Rodríguez – Netcompany INEOS – st
47. Iván Romeo – Movistar Team – st
48. Oscar Chamberlain – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – +24:31
49. Jesús Herrada – Burgos Burpellet BH – st
50. Luke Tuckwell – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +24:58
51. David de la Cruz – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +25:13
52. Attila Valter – Bahrain – Victorious – +25:16
53. Mattias Skjelmose – Lidl – Trek – +25:20
54. Finlay Pickering – Team Jayco AlUla – +25:26
55. Pau Martí – NSN Cycling Team – +26:03
56. Fabian Weiss – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – +26:14
57. Gianmarco Garofoli – Soudal Quick-Step – +26:32
58. Axel Laurance – Netcompany INEOS – +26:51
59. Rémy Rochas – Groupama – FDJ United – st
60. Louis Rouland – Cofidis – st
61. Sylvain Moniquet – Cofidis – +27:02
62. Larry Warbasse – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
63. Ibon Ruiz – Equipo Kern Pharma – +27:20
64. Mauri Vansevenant – Soudal Quick-Step – +27:22
65. Bruno Armirail – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – st
66. Steven Kruijswijk – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – +28:50
67. Julien Bernard – Lidl – Trek – +28:55
68. Andreas Kron – Uno-X Mobility – +29:39
69. Simon Dalby – Uno-X Mobility – st
70. James Shaw – EF Education – EasyPost – +31:45
71. Andreas Leknessund – Uno-X Mobility – +32:05
72. Clément Alleno – Burgos Burpellet BH – +33:18
73. Mathijs Paasschens – Bahrain – Victorious – +33:55
74. Sergio Samitier – Cofidis – +33:57
75. Juan Guillermo Martinez – Team Picnic PostNL – +33:58
76. Reuben Thompson – Lotto Intermarché – +34:11
77. Lars Craps – Lotto Intermarché – +34:50
78. Sander De Pestel – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – +34:54
79. João Almeida – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – +35:02
80. Gal Glivar – Alpecin – Premier Tech – st
81. Darren Rafferty – EF Education – EasyPost – +36:22
82. Lucas Hamilton – Netcompany INEOS – +37:57
83. Gianni Vermeersch – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +38:58
84. Pello Bilbao – Bahrain – Victorious – +39:06
85. Xabier Mikel Azparren – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – st
86. Henok Mulubrhan – XDS Astana Team – st
87. Roland Thalmann – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
88. Marco Brenner – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
89. Paul Ourselin – Cofidis – st
90. José Luis Faura – Burgos Burpellet BH – +39:49
91. Martin Tjøtta – Uno-X Mobility – +40:12
92. Callum Thornley – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +40:22
93. Rasmus Tiller – Uno-X Mobility – +40:27
94. Fredrik Dversnes Lavik – Uno-X Mobility – +40:36
95. Iñigo Elosegui – Equipo Kern Pharma – +40:48
96. Asbjørn Hellemose – Team Jayco AlUla – +41:27
97. Alessandro Covi – Team Jayco AlUla – st
98. Alessandro Romele – XDS Astana Team – st
99. Enzo Paleni – Groupama – FDJ United – st
100. Callum Scotson – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – st
101. Carlos Canal – Movistar Team – st
102. Jorge Arcas – Movistar Team – st
103. Thomas Gloag – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – st
104. Hugo Hofstetter – NSN Cycling Team – st
105. Nick Schultz – NSN Cycling Team – st
106. Jasha Sütterlin – Team Jayco AlUla – st
107. Sinuhé Fernández – Burgos Burpellet BH – st
108. Lorenzo Rota – Lotto Intermarché – st
109. Marcel Camprubí – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +41:49
110. Roman Ermakov – Bahrain – Victorious – +41:52
111. Lennard Kämna – Lidl – Trek – st
112. Darren van Bekkum – XDS Astana Team – +42:05
113. Vincenzo Albanese – EF Education – EasyPost – +43:00
114. Iván Cobo – Equipo Kern Pharma – +43:04
115. Marc Brustenga – Equipo Kern Pharma – st
116. Orluis Aular – Movistar Team – +43:09
117. Alastair MacKellar – EF Education – EasyPost – +43:19
118. Thibau Nys – Lidl – Trek – +43:23
119. Gianni Moscon – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +43:27
120. Domen Novak – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – +43:38
121. César Macías – Burgos Burpellet BH – +44:48
122. Mats Wenzel – Equipo Kern Pharma – +45:04
123. Magnus Cort – Uno-X Mobility – st
124. Bryan Coquard – Cofidis – +45:34
125. Milan Vader – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +45:39
126. Rudy Molard – Groupama – FDJ United – +45:55
127. Bastien Tronchon – Groupama – FDJ United – st
128. Olivier Le Gac – Groupama – FDJ United – st
129. Georg Steinhauser – EF Education – EasyPost – +46:00
130. Patrick Konrad – Lidl – Trek – +46:15
131. Frederik Wandahl – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – st
132. Timo de Jong – Team Picnic PostNL – +46:48
133. Ethan Hayter – Soudal Quick-Step – +46:57
134. Matevž Govekar – Bahrain – Victorious – +47:37
135. Alberto Dainese – Soudal Quick-Step – +47:56
136. Jacopo Mosca – Lidl – Trek – +49:05
137. Steffen De Schuyteneer – Lotto Intermarché – st
138. Vito Braet – Lotto Intermarché – st
139. Fabio Van den Bossche – Soudal Quick-Step – +49:08
140. Matthew Brennan – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – +49:18
141. Mathias Sunekær Norsgaard – Lidl – Trek – +50:37
142. Jordi Meeus – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +53:46