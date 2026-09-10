Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Kung trionfa a Jerez de la Frontera

Era uno dei più accreditati in sede di pronostico e non ha tradito le attese della vigilia. Lo svizzero Stefan Kung si aggiudica in maniera autorevole la diciottesima tappa della Vuelta a España, El Puerto de Santa María-Jerez de la Frontera, cronometro individuale di 32,1 chilometri.

L’elvetico della Tudor Pro Cycling Team conclude la sua prova con il tempo di 35’23” alla velocità media di 54,2 km/h e precede l’ottimo scozzese Callum Thornley della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe che conclude la propria prestazione in seconda posizione con un distacco di poco superiore ai due secondi. Conquista un prestigioso terzo posto di giornata il portoghese Joao Almeida della UAE Team Emirates-XRG che paga un ritardo di poco inferiore ai nove secondi.

Si ferma ai piedi del podio Primoz Roglic. Lo sloveno della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe taglia il traguardo in quarta posizione con un distacco di circa diciannove secondi davanti al belga Wout van Aert del Team Visma | Lease a Bike, quinto a venti secondi dall’elvetico.

Il neozelandese Finn Fisher-Black della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe taglia il traguardo al sesto posto davanti al francese Bruno Armirail del Team Visma | Lease a Bike. Ottavo posto per il portoghese Ivo Oliveira della UAE Team Emirates-XRG davanti al britannico Ethan Hayter della Soudal Quick-Step, nono, e allo spagnolo Xabier Mikel Azparren della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO DICIOTTESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026

1. Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) 35:22.82

2. Callum Thornley (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3.08

3. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +50:08.78

4. Primož Roglič (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +50:18.55

5. Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +80:19.4

6. Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +50:20.87

7. Bruno Armirail (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +20:25.88

8. Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +0:29.28

9. Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) +80:31.79

10. Xabier Mikel Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +60:32.77

11. Georg Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost) +50:47.51

12. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) +40:51.82

13. Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +30:53.87

14. Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team) +20:54.73

15. Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team) +11:00.69

16. Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana Team) +1:00.76

17. Oscar Onley (Netcompany INEOS) +1:10.92

18. Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:18.81

19. Jasha Sütterlin (Team Jayco AlUla) +1:19.88

20. Clément Berthet (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:19.91

21. Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain – Victorious) +1:37.39

22. Cristián Rodríguez (XDS Astana Team) +1:41.78

23. Alastair MacKellar (EF Education – EasyPost) +1:42.76

24. Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) +1:44.46

25. Darren Rafferty (EF Education – EasyPost) +1:45.1

26. Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:46.98

27. Enzo Paleni (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:51.38

28. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek) +1:53.73

29. Valentin Madouas (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:57.88

30. Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +2:00.33

31. Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto Intermarché) +2:04.17

32. James Shaw (EF Education – EasyPost) +2:05.65

33. Mathias Sunekær Norsgaard (Lidl – Trek) +2:07.56

34. Mario Aparicio (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:15.94

35. David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:21.16

36. Sander De Pestel (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +2:21.73

37. Finlay Pickering (Team Jayco AlUla) +2:30.1

38. Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:31.16

39. Guillaume Martin (Groupama – FDJ United) +2:35.62

40. Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +2:40.45

41. Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:45.1

42. Filippo Zana (Soudal Quick-Step) +2:54.1

43. Jacopo Mosca (Lidl – Trek) +2:55.68

44. Rudy Molard (Groupama – FDJ United) +3:01.99

45. Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:02.36

46. Will Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +3:07.5

47. Urko Berrade (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:08.48

48. Juan Guillermo Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) +3:09.08

49. Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla) +3:09.14

50. Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team) +3:10.97

51. Steven Kruijswijk (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +3:16.49

52. Gijs Leemreize (Team Picnic PostNL) +3:17.09

53. Alberto Dainese (Soudal Quick-Step) +3:18.43

54. Carlos Rodríguez (Netcompany INEOS) +3:18.59

55. Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3:25.81

56. Paul Ourselin (Cofidis) +3:25.87

57. Jesús Herrada (Burgos Burpellet BH) +3:26.84

58. Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +3:35.13

59. Hannes Wilksch (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +3:38.38

60. Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +3:39.62

61. Ibon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:40.42

62. Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +3:40.51

63. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) +3:42.68

64. Attila Valter (Bahrain – Victorious) +3:45.12

65. Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) +3:45.31

66. Louis Rouland (Cofidis) +3:46.15

67. Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany INEOS) +3:46.99

68. Michael Gogl (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +3:48.41

69. Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) +3:49.6

70. Gal Glivar (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +3:51.92

71. Rudy Porter (Team Jayco AlUla) +3:55.13

72. Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis) +3:56.58

73. Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +3:57.59

74. Nick Schultz (NSN Cycling Team) +4:01.58

75. Matthew Brennan (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +4:07.02

76. Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) +4:08.93

77. Jan Hirt (NSN Cycling Team) +4:09.88

78. Sergio Samitier (Cofidis) +4:10.31

79. Pau Miquel (Bahrain – Victorious) +4:10.53

80. Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS) +4:12.58

81. Chris Hamilton (Team Picnic PostNL) +4:12.88

82. Jack Haig (Netcompany INEOS) +4:15.31

83. Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education – EasyPost) +4:16.81

84. Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step) +4:17.36

85. Walter Calzoni (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +4:18.99

86. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) +4:21.08

87. Martin Tjøtta (Uno-X Mobility) +4:22.69

88. Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +4:23.58

89. Mats Wenzel (Equipo Kern Pharma) +4:25.65

90. Sinuhé Fernández (Burgos Burpellet BH) +4:28.14

91. Matevž Govekar (Bahrain – Victorious) +4:31.76

92. Thibau Nys (Lidl – Trek) +4:31.88

93. Lucas Hamilton (Netcompany INEOS) +4:35.68

94. Lorenzo Rota (Lotto Intermarché) +4:35.9

95. Julien Bernard (Lidl – Trek) +4:36.0

96. Vito Braet (Lotto Intermarché) +4:37.92

97. Jordi Meeus (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +4:39.91

98. Clément Alleno (Burgos Burpellet BH) +4:41.69

99. Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) +4:41.88

100. Fabio Van den Bossche (Soudal Quick-Step) +4:43.61

101. César Macías (Burgos Burpellet BH) +4:45.69

102. Henok Mulubrhan (XDS Astana Team) +4:47.33

103. Marc Brustenga (Equipo Kern Pharma) +4:47.78

104. Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education – EasyPost) +4:47.98

105. Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +4:48.04

106. Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) +4:49.43

107. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious) +4:50.63

108. Alessandro Covi (Team Jayco AlUla) +4:51.61

109. Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team) +4:51.72

110. Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +4:51.96

111. José Manuel Díaz (Burgos Burpellet BH) +4:52.12

112. Rémy Rochas (Groupama – FDJ United) +4:53.85

113. Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) +4:55.38

114. Raúl García Pierna (Movistar Team) +4:56.38

115. Olivier Le Gac (Groupama – FDJ United) +4:58.53

116. Gianni Moscon (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +5:01.4

117. Bastien Tronchon (Groupama – FDJ United) +5:02.46

118. Jørgen Nordhagen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +5:02.62

119. Roman Ermakov (Bahrain – Victorious) +5:07.9

120. Callum Scotson (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +5:08.16

121. Carlos Canal (Movistar Team) +5:09.39

122. Patrick Konrad (Lidl – Trek) +5:10.96

123. Iván Romeo (Movistar Team) +5:12.4

124. Lennard Kämna (Lidl – Trek) +5:15.36

125. Orluis Aular (Movistar Team) +5:19.38

126. Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) +5:19.83

127. Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility) +5:21.62

128. Iñigo Elosegui (Equipo Kern Pharma) +5:25.38

129. Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma) +5:39.71

130. Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) +5:40.89

131. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – Victorious) +5:41.28

132. Mathijs Paasschens (Bahrain – Victorious) +5:44.3

133. Marcel Camprubí (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +5:44.81

134. Asbjørn Hellemose (Team Jayco AlUla) +5:47.42

135. Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL) +5:48.8

136. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step) +6:00.74

137. Paul Double (Team Jayco AlUla) +6:00.89

138. Darren van Bekkum (XDS Astana Team) +6:02.77

139. José Luis Faura (Burgos Burpellet BH) +6:10.46

140. Lars Craps (Lotto Intermarché) +6:13.17

141. Thomas Gloag (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +6:17.08

142. Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +6:18.29

143. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team) +6:46.78

144. Reuben Thompson (Lotto Intermarché) +6:48.12

145. Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarché) +6:59.16

146. Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility) +7:02.34

147. Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +7:23.53

148. Iván Ramiro Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma) +7:49.01