Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: guizzo vincente di Dunbar a Peñas Blancas. Estepona
I big rinviano la lotta a domani e lasciano spazio alla fuga. L’irlandese Eddie Dunbar della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, grazie ad una prepotente rimonta nel finale, s’invola da solo e trionfa nella diciannovesima tappa della Vuelta a España Vélez-Málaga-Peñas Blancas. Estepona di 210,8 chilometri.
Il corridore irlandese scatta a quattrocento metri dalla fine, aggancia Santiago Buitrago e lo supera sullo slancio per poi andar via verso il traguardo. Il colombiano della Bahrain-Victorious deve ancora ingoiare il boccone amaro della sconfitta e chiude con un secondo posto dal sapore beffardo a quattordici secondi di ritardo. Completa la trionfale giornata della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team il terzo posto ottenuto dal britannico Thomas Gloag, staccato di ventitré secondi dal vincitore.
Si ferma ai piedi del podio lo spagnolo Urko Berrade della Equipo Kern Pharma che conclude al quarto posto con quarantaquattro secondi di ritardo dall’irlandese e precede il connazionale Marcel Camprubí, terzo uomo della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team tra i primi cinque. Il norvegese Andreas Leknessund della Uno-X Mobility termina sesto a 2’01” e precede il francese Guillaume Martin della Groupama – FDJ United, 2’11” il suo ritardo.
La Top 10 si conclude con l’ottavo posto ottenuto dall’australiano Chris Hamilton del Team Picnic PostNL, 2’39” il suo ritardo, il nono conquistato dall’americano Kevin Vermaerke della UAE Team Emirates-XRG, staccato di 3’03” e il decimo dello spagnolo Sergio Samitier della Cofidis che chiude con un ritardo di 3’17”.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO DICIANNOVESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA
1. Eddie Dunbar – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – 5:00:54
2. Santiago Buitrago – Bahrain – Victorious – +0:14
3. Thomas Gloag – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +0:23
4. Urko Berrade – Equipo Kern Pharma – +0:44
5. Marcel Camprubí – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +1:44
6. Andreas Leknessund – Uno-X Mobility – +2:01
7. Guillaume Martin – Groupama – FDJ United – +2:11
8. Chris Hamilton – Team Picnic PostNL – +2:39
9. Kevin Vermaerke – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – +3:03
10. Sergio Samitier – Cofidis – +3:17
11. Rudy Molard – Groupama – FDJ United – +3:49
12. Felix Gall – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – +5:11
13. Richard Carapaz – EF Education – EasyPost – st
14. Primož Roglič – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – st
15. Enric Mas – Netcompany INEOS – st
16. Oscar Onley – Movistar Team – st
17. Jakob Omrzel – Bahrain – Victorious – +5:17
18. Clément Berthet – Groupama – FDJ United – +5:21
19. Sepp Kuss – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – +5:41
20. Harold Tejada – XDS Astana Team – st
21. Cristián Rodríguez – XDS Astana Team – st
22. Léo Bisiaux – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – +5:52
23. Mario Aparicio – Burgos Burpellet BH – +6:06
24. Matthew Riccitello – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – st
25. Jan Hirt – NSN Cycling Team – st
26. Mattias Skjelmose – Lidl – Trek – +6:26
27. Rudy Porter – Team Jayco AlUla – +6:59
28. Darren van Bekkum – XDS Astana Team – +7:19
29. Jack Haig – Bahrain – Victorious – +8:13
30. Pello Bilbao – Netcompany INEOS – st
31. Mats Wenzel – Equipo Kern Pharma – +8:15
32. Juan Felipe Rodriguez – EF Education – EasyPost – +8:18
33. Pablo Castrillo – Movistar Team – +8:23
34. Pau Miquel – Bahrain – Victorious – +8:53
35. Patrick Konrad – Lidl – Trek – st
36. Attila Valter – Bahrain – Victorious – +9:27
37. Emanuel Buchmann – Cofidis – +10:02
38. Filippo Zana – Soudal Quick-Step – +10:52
39. Callum Scotson – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – +11:03
40. Koen Bouwman – Team Jayco AlUla – +11:44
41. Carlos Rodríguez – Netcompany INEOS – +13:07
42. José Manuel Díaz – Burgos Burpellet BH – +13:53
43. Gijs Leemreize – Team Picnic PostNL – +14:21
44. José Luis Faura – Burgos Burpellet BH – st
45. Julien Bernard – Lidl – Trek – +14:26
46. Bastien Tronchon – Groupama – FDJ United – st
47. Henok Mulubrhan – XDS Astana Team – st
48. Mikel Landa – Soudal Quick-Step – +15:39
49. Milan Vader – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – st
50. Raúl García Pierna – Movistar Team – +15:50
51. Iván Romeo – Movistar Team – st
52. Gianmarco Garofoli – Soudal Quick-Step – +16:51
53. Rémy Rochas – Groupama – FDJ United – st
54. Valentin Madouas – Groupama – FDJ United – +17:00
55. Paul Ourselin – Cofidis – st
56. Luke Tuckwell – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +17:46
57. Lucas Hamilton – Netcompany INEOS – st
58. Embret Svestad-Bårdseng – Netcompany INEOS – st
59. Roland Thalmann – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – +18:30
60. Lorenzo Fortunato – XDS Astana Team – +19:03
61. Finn Fisher-Black – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +19:44
62. Sylvain Moniquet – Cofidis – +20:47
63. Tobias Halland Johannessen – Uno-X Mobility – +21:37
64. Enzo Paleni – Groupama – FDJ United – st
65. Larry Warbasse – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
66. Michael Gogl – Alpecin – Premier Tech – st
67. Hannes Wilksch – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
68. Gianni Moscon – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +22:45
69. Callum Thornley – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – st
70. Clément Alleno – Burgos Burpellet BH – +23:19
71. Sinuhé Fernández – Burgos Burpellet BH – st
72. Jesús Herrada – Burgos Burpellet BH – st
73. Pau Martí – NSN Cycling Team – st
74. Mathijs Paasschens – Bahrain – Victorious – st
75. Gianni Vermeersch – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +24:06
76. Frederik Wandahl – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +24:31
77. Iván Cobo – Equipo Kern Pharma – +25:50
78. Iñigo Elosegui – Equipo Kern Pharma – st
79. Lennard Kämna – Lidl – Trek – st
80. Mauri Vansevenant – Soudal Quick-Step – st
81. Louis Rouland – Cofidis – +26:15
82. Steven Kruijswijk – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – +26:26
83. Martin Tjøtta – Uno-X Mobility – +26:31
84. Jørgen Nordhagen – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – st
85. Gal Glivar – Alpecin – Premier Tech – st
86. Nick Schultz – NSN Cycling Team – st
87. Reuben Thompson – Lotto Intermarché – +26:47
88. Rasmus Tiller – Uno-X Mobility – +27:18
89. Fredrik Dversnes Lavik – Uno-X Mobility – st
90. Carlos Canal – Movistar Team – +27:48
91. Jacopo Mosca – Lidl – Trek – st
92. Andreas Kron – Uno-X Mobility – +28:52
93. Magnus Cort – Uno-X Mobility – st
94. Bruno Armirail – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – st
95. Axel Laurance – Netcompany INEOS – st
96. Valentin Paret-Peintre – Soudal Quick-Step – st
97. Wout van Aert – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – st
98. Sander De Pestel – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – st
99. Lars Craps – Lotto Intermarché – st
100. Ramses Debruyne – Alpecin – Premier Tech – st
101. Jarno Widar – Lotto Intermarché – st
102. Alessandro Romele – XDS Astana Team – st
103. Juan Guillermo Martinez – Team Picnic PostNL – st
104. Ibon Ruiz – Equipo Kern Pharma – st
105. Oscar Chamberlain – Decathlon CMA CGM Team – st
106. Timo de Jong – Team Picnic PostNL – +29:28
107. Jorge Arcas – Movistar Team – +29:47
108. Orluis Aular – Movistar Team – st
109. Marco Brenner – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
110. Walter Calzoni – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +31:43
111. Thibau Nys – Lidl – Trek – st
112. David de la Cruz – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – +32:43
113. Xabier Mikel Azparren – Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team – st
114. Fabian Weiss – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – +34:13
115. James Shaw – EF Education – EasyPost – st
116. Matthew Brennan – Team Visma | Lease a Bike – st
117. Steffen De Schuyteneer – Lotto Intermarché – st
118. Asbjørn Hellemose – Team Jayco AlUla – st
119. Alessandro Covi – Team Jayco AlUla – st
120. Darren Rafferty – EF Education – EasyPost – st
121. Alberto Dainese – Soudal Quick-Step – st
122. Iván Ramiro Sosa – Equipo Kern Pharma – st
123. Hugo Hofstetter – NSN Cycling Team – st
124. Simon Dalby – Uno-X Mobility – st
125. Marc Brustenga – Equipo Kern Pharma – st
126. Jasha Sütterlin – Team Jayco AlUla – st
127. Olivier Le Gac – Groupama – FDJ United – st
128. Bryan Coquard – Cofidis – st
129. Mathias Sunekær Norsgaard – Lidl – Trek – st
130. Roman Ermakov – Bahrain – Victorious – st
131. Will Barta – Tudor Pro Cycling Team – st
132. Vito Braet – Lotto Intermarché – st
133. Lorenzo Rota – Lotto Intermarché – st
134. Vincenzo Albanese – EF Education – EasyPost – st
135. João Almeida – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – st
136. César Macías – Burgos Burpellet BH – st
137. Georg Steinhauser – EF Education – EasyPost – st
138. Alastair MacKellar – EF Education – EasyPost – st
139. Jordi Meeus – Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe – +35:05
140. Ethan Hayter – Soudal Quick-Step – st
141. Fabio Van den Bossche – Soudal Quick-Step – st
142. Matevž Govekar – Bahrain – Victorious – st
143. Domen Novak – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – st
144. Finlay Pickering – Team Jayco AlUla – +35:08
145. Ivo Oliveira – UAE Team Emirates – XRG – +35:56