Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Brennan festeggia anche a Lorca, Romele in top10

L’undicesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026 va a Matthew Brennan. Il britannico torna a dettare legge nelle volate, conquistando oggi il terzo successo nella corsa a tappe spagnola (dopo quelli nella seconda e quinta frazione) La Visma Lease a Bike si è fatta oggi trovare pronta con la maglia verde Wout Van Aert che ha pilotato in maniera magistrale il suo compagno, a cui è bastato accelerare per conquistare il traguardo di Lorca.

Per il classe 2005 si tratta della ventiduesima vittoria in carriera. Il nativo di Darlington ha negli ultimi 100 metri sprigionato tutto la sua forza e potenza, non permettendo agli avversari la rimonta. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) si è infatti dovuto accontentare della seconda posizione mentre Jordi Meuus (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe) arriva terzo e firma un altro piazzamento sul podio.

Quarto invece Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), davanti ad un brillante Wout Van Aert (Visma Lease a Bike), la cui condizione sembra crescere giorno per giorno. Unico azzurro in top10 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) che non riesce a trovare nei metri finali il guizzo giusto e termina la volata in ottava piazza.

ORDINE DI ARRIVO UNDICESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026

1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 180 80 10″ / 3:17:18

2 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 130 50 6″ / ,,

3 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 95 35 4″ / ,,

4 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 80 25 — / ,,

5 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 60 18 2″ / ,,

6 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 45 15 — / ,,

7 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 40 12 — / ,,

8 Govekar Matevž XDS Astana Team 35 10 — / ,,

9 Romele Alessandro Bahrain – Victorious 30 8 — / ,,

10 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 25 6 — / ,,

11 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 20 5 — / ,,

12 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma 15 4 — / ,,

13 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team 10 3 — / ,,

14 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 5 2 — / ,,

15 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 2 1 — / ,,

16 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma — — —

17 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH — — —

18 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —

19 Porter Rudy Lidl – Trek — — —

20 Nys Thibau Team Jayco AlUla — — —

21 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL — — —

22 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United — — —

23 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek — — —

24 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team — — —

25 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —

26 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —

27 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United — — —

28 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché — — —

29 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —

30 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —

31 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —

32 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH — — —

33 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — —

34 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United — — —

35 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek — — —

36 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek — — —

37 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United — — —

38 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS — — —

39 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla — — —

40 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —

41 Canal Carlos Movistar Team — — —

42 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —

43 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS — — —

44 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United — — —

45 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility — — —

46 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious — — —

47 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla — — —

48 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —

49 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost — — —

50 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost — — —

51 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —

52 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS — — —

53 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL — — —

54 Mas Enric Movistar Team — — —

55 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team — — —

56 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — —

57 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché — — —

58 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché — — —

59 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious — — —

60 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility — — —

61 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —

62 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH — — —

63 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —

64 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step — — —

65 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious — — —

66 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost — — —

67 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma — — —

68 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — 4″

69 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis — — —

70 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility — — —

71 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team — — —

72 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —

73 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —

74 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —

75 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — —

76 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — —

77 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech — — —

78 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — —

79 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech — — —

80 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — —

81 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS — — —

82 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step — — —

83 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — —

84 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS — — —

85 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — —

86 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —

87 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step — — —

88 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team — — —

89 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious — — —

90 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — —

91 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team — — —

92 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek — — —

93 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious — — —

94 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team — — —

95 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — —

96 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility — — —

97 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — 0:40

98 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United — — 0:46

99 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team — — 1:01

100 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team — — 1:08

101 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché — — 2:43

102 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team — — ,,

103 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS — — ,,

104 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH — — ,,

105 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — ,,

106 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — ,,

107 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost — — ,,

108 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech — — ,,

109 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — 3:11

110 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United — — 3:21

111 Ourselin Paul Cofidis — — ,,

112 Renard Alexis Cofidis — — 3:48

113 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious — — ,,

114 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek — — 5:33

115 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step — — ,,

116 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — 6:05

117 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost — — 6:19

118 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — ,,

119 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — 6:37

120 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché — — ,,

121 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility — — ,,

122 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team — — 7:22

123 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH — — 7:32

124 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech — — 7:53

125 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla — — 7:59

126 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla — — ,,

127 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis — — ,,

128 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious — — ,,

129 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL — — ,,

130 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL — — ,,

131 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH — — ,,

132 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma — — ,,

133 Rouland Louis Cofidis — — ,,

134 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — ,,

135 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step — — ,,

136 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — ,,

137 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step — — 8:19

138 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step — — 9:39

139 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team — — ,,

140 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech — — ,,

141 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step — — 6″

142 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla — — ,,

143 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost — — ,,

144 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL — — ,,

145 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek — — ,,

146 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla — — ,,

147 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — ,,

148 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — ,,

149 Samitier Sergio Cofidis — — ,,

150 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — ,,

151 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL — — ,,

152 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team — — 10:21

153 Romeo Iván Movistar Team — — 10:33

154 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech — — ,,

155 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — ,,

156 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — ,,

157 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team — — ,,

158 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma — — ,,

159 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH — — ,,

160 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma — — ,,

161 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma — — ,,

162 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — ,,

163 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — ,,

164 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech — — ,,

165 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — ,,

166 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla — — 15:34

DNS Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek — — DNS