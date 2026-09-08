Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Brennan cala il poker. Top 10 per Albanese e Dainese
Era il più atteso alla vigilia e, ancora una volta, non ha tradito le aspettative. Matthew Brennan si conferma implacabile nello sprint di gruppo e vince, di prepotenza, la sedicesima tappa della Vuelta a España Cortegana-La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera di 181,1 chilometri.
Il britannico del Team Visma | Lease a Bike, al quarto successo in questa edizione e al numero ventitré della sua carriera da professionista, lancia la sua progressione nel finale e precede il francese Bryan Coquard della Cofidis e il belga Vito Braet della Lotto Intermarché.
Si ferma ai piedi del podio e deve ancora rinviare l’appuntamento con il successo nella corsa spagnola il belga Jordi Meeus della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe. La Top 5 si completa con la quinta posizione conquistata dal danese Magnus Cort della Uno-X Mobility. Ottiene un ottimo sesto posto il belga Wout Van Aert che, dopo aver tirato la volata al compagno, arriva tra i primi.
Termina in settima posizione il francese Hugo Hofstetter della NSN Cycling Team. La Top 10 si conclude con l’ottavo posto conquistato da Vincenzo Albanese della EF Education – EasyPost, il nono di Alberto Dainese della Soudal Quick-Step e il decimo del messicano César Macías della Burgos Burpellet BH.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO SEDICESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA
1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:56:33
2 Coquard Bryan Cofidis s.t.
3 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
4 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
5 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
6 Hofstetter Hugo Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
7 van Aert Wout NSN Cycling Team s.t.
8 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
9 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
10 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
11 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
12 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
13 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
14 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
15 Vader Milan Cofidis s.t.
16 Renard Alexis Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
17 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team s.t.
18 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
19 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
20 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility s.t.
21 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.
22 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
23 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
24 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
25 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
26 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
27 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
28 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
29 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
30 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
31 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
32 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
33 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
34 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
35 Mas Enric Movistar Team s.t.
36 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
37 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
38 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team s.t.
39 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.
40 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
41 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
42 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
43 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
44 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
45 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
46 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
47 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS s.t.
48 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
49 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS s.t.
50 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
51 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
52 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
53 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
54 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
55 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
56 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
57 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
58 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek s.t.
59 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
60 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
61 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
62 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
63 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
64 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
65 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
66 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
67 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
68 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
69 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.
70 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
71 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek s.t.
72 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek s.t.
73 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team s.t.
74 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
75 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
76 Ourselin Paul Cofidis s.t.
77 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
78 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
79 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
80 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
81 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek s.t.
82 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek s.t.
83 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
84 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
85 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
86 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
87 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
88 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team s.t.
89 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS s.t.
90 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
91 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
92 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
93 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
94 Canal Carlos Movistar Team s.t.
95 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
96 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.
97 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS s.t.
98 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
99 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
100 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
101 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
102 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
103 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility +0:32
104 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
105 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
106 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
107 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
108 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
109 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
110 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
111 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility s.t.
112 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
113 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
114 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
115 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.
116 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
117 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team s.t.
118 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
119 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.
120 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
121 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
122 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost +1:01
123 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
124 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility +1:05
125 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
126 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
127 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
128 Samitier Sergio Cofidis +1:25
129 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost +1:28
130 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +1:34
131 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +2:30
132 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.
133 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team +4:56
134 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL +5:41
135 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
136 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
137 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché s.t.
138 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
139 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
140 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla +6:12
141 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
142 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis +6:25
143 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG +6:32
144 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
145 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
146 Romeo Iván Movistar Team +11:11
147 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.
148 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek 31:36
149 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t