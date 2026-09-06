Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: bis di Van Aert a Cordoba. Splendido podio di Romele
Uno straordinario Wout van Aert si ripete, attacca nel finale e si aggiudica in volata la quindicesima tappa della Vuelta a España, Palma del Río-Córdoba di 110,2 chilometri. Il Team Visma | Lease a Bike conferma il suo ruolo predominante centrando il quinto successo in quindici frazioni.
Il fuoriclasse belga, alla vittoria numero cinquantanove della sua carriera da professionista, precede nello sprint ristretto a cinque uomini l’encomiabile Alessandro Romele della XDS Astana che colleziona un ottimo secondo posto. Completa il podio di giornata il belga Thibau Nys della Lidl-Trek.
L’eccellente giornata del Belgio si completa con il quarto posto conquistato da Ramses Debruyne della Alpecin – Premier Tech che precede il norvegese Andreas Leknessund della Uno-X Mobility, quinto. Alessandro Covi del Team Jayco AlUla vince la volata del gruppetto degli inseguitori e termina sesto a 58” dal vincitore davanti al francese Bastien Tronchon della Groupama – FDJ United.
La Top 10 si chiude con l’ottava posizione conquistata dall’eritreo Henok Mulubrhan della XDS Astana Team, con il nono ottenuto dallo svizzero Stefan Kung della Tudor Pro Cycling Team e il decimo del portoghese Ivo Oliveira della UAE Team Emirates-XRG.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUINDICESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA
1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:35:00
2 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
3 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.
4 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
5 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
6 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla +0:58
7 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
8 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
9 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
10 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
11 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
12 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
13 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
14 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
15 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility s.t.
16 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
17 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
18 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG +1:03
19 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United +1:05
20 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility +1:47
21 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
22 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
23 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
24 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
25 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
26 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility +2:05
27 Canal Carlos Movistar Team +2:44
28 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team s.t.
29 Mas Enric Movistar Team s.t.
30 Romeo Iván Movistar Team s.t.
31 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
32 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
33 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
34 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
35 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek s.t.
36 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek s.t.
37 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
38 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
39 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
40 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
41 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
42 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
43 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
44 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS s.t.
45 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.
46 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS s.t.
47 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
48 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
49 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
50 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS s.t.
51 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility s.t.
52 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
53 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
54 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team s.t.
55 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
56 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
57 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
58 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
59 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
60 Coquard Bryan Cofidis s.t.
61 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team s.t.
62 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
63 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
64 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
65 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
66 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
67 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
68 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
69 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
70 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
71 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma +7:32
72 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
73 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
74 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
75 Samitier Sergio Cofidis s.t.
76 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
77 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
78 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS s.t.
79 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.
80 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
81 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
82 Ourselin Paul Cofidis +9:25
83 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.
84 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
85 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
86 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.
87 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
88 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
89 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
90 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
91 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
92 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team s.t.
93 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team s.t.
94 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
95 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
96 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
97 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.
98 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
99 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché +9:29
100 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
101 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
102 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
103 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek s.t.
104 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
105 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.
106 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
107 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
108 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
109 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.
110 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
111 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek s.t.
112 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
113 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.
114 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
115 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
116 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
117 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
118 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH +12:30
119 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.
120 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
121 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
122 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
123 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
124 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
125 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
126 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
127 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
128 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
129 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
130 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
131 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
132 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost +19:35
133 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek s.t.
134 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
135 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.
136 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
137 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
138 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.
139 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
140 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
141 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
142 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
143 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
144 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
145 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
146 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team s.t.
147 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
148 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
149 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
150 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL +23:26