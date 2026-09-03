Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: acuto di Omrzel sul traguardo di Calar Alto
Jakob Omrzel della Bahrain-Victorious, vincitore del Giro NextGen 2025, si aggiudica, grazie alla stoccata decisiva messa a segno quando mancano una dozzina di chilometri dal traguardo finale, la dodicesima tappa della Vuelta a España Vera-Calar Alto di 166,6 chilometri.
Lo sloveno, al primo successo della sua carriera da professionista, entra nella fuga di giornata e taglia il traguardo da solo precedendo lo spagnolo Urko Berrade della Equipo Kern Pharma di 1’56”. Il podio di giornata si completa con il terzo posto ottenuto dal colombiano Santiago Buitrago.
Deve accontentarsi della “medaglia di legno” il kazako Alexey Lutsenko della NSN Cycling Team, staccato di 2’49”. Il belga Mauri Vansevenant della Soudal Quick-Step termina in quinta posizione a 2’53” dal vincitore e precede di tre secondi il connazionale Lindsay De Vylder della Alpecin-Premier Tech.
La maglia rossa Enric Mas della Movistar Team taglia il traguardo in settima posizione a 2’56” dal corridore sloveno e guadagna 27” sul terzetto Felix Gall-Primoz Roglic-Richard Carapaz. La Top 10 si completa con la decima posizione ottenuta dall’austriaco Gregor Mühlberger della Decathlon CMA CGM Team.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO DODICESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 4:29:53
2 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma +1:56
3 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious +2:13
4 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team +2:49
5 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step +2:53
6 Gall Felix Movistar Team +2:56
7 Mas Enric Decathlon CMA CGM Team +3:23
8 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
9 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
10 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team +3:50
11 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH +5:05
12 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
13 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team +5:13
14 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG +6:07
15 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +6:18
16 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek +6:43
17 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team s.t.
18 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United +6:45
19 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
20 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
21 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team +6:50
22 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team +7:47
23 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.
24 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla +8:18
25 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost +11:58
26 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious +13:34
27 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché +13:43
28 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
29 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United +14:09
30 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL +14:12
31 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH +14:16
32 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
33 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.
34 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla +14:25
35 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team +16:29
36 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost +19:01
37 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike +19:47
38 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility s.t.
39 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
40 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
41 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
42 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek +22:24
43 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
44 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS +23:10
45 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS s.t.
46 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
47 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
48 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
49 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
50 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
51 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious +23:31
52 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step +25:54
53 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team +27:16
54 Romeo Iván Movistar Team +27:18
55 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.
56 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
57 Ourselin Paul Cofidis s.t.
58 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS s.t.
59 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
60 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH +29:17
61 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek s.t.
62 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
63 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
64 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek s.t.
65 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
66 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
67 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
68 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
69 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
70 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.
71 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
72 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.
73 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.
74 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma +31:24
75 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility +33:33
76 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility +35:09
77 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
78 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
79 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility s.t.
80 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
81 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
82 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
83 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
84 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
85 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team s.t.
86 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
87 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
88 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
89 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
90 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
91 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
92 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
93 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
94 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
95 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team s.t.
96 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
97 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
98 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
99 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team s.t.
100 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
101 Samitier Sergio Cofidis s.t.
102 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
103 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
104 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
105 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
106 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
107 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
108 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
109 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
110 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
111 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
112 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
113 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
114 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
115 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
116 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
117 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
118 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
119 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
120 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost +35:41
121 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
122 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
123 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma +36:27
124 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG +37:16
125 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.
126 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
127 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS s.t.
128 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
129 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
130 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
131 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
132 Coquard Bryan Cofidis +39:06
133 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech +39:16
134 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG +40:03
135 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +40:28
136 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
137 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
138 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
139 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
140 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
141 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
142 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.
143 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
144 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
145 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
146 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
147 Canal Carlos Movistar Team s.t.
148 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.
149 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.
150 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
151 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.
152 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
153 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
154 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step +40:34
155 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
156 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
157 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech +41:20
158 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +44:41
159 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
160 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek +46:46