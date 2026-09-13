Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: a Granada fa festa Johannessen, battuto Romele

L’ultimo sigillo sulla Vuelta a España 2026 lo mette Tobias Halland Johannessen. Al termine di un finale caotico, il norvegese è riuscito a beffare nella volata finale Alessandro Romele, conquistando la ventunesima tappa con arrivo a Granada. Il portacolori della Uno-X Mobility ha avuto più gamba nel finale ed ha potuto mettere la firma sul sempre prestigioso arrivo della corsa a tappe spagnola.

C’è delusione in casa Italia con Alessandro Romele che è andato vicinissimo alla prima vittoria azzurra in questa 81 edizione. Il corridore della XDS Astana ha interpretato perfettamente il finale della tappa ma negli ultimi metri è mancato il guizzo finale per superare Johannessen. Vuelta comunque positiva per il classe 2003, sempre competitivo negli arrivi veloci.

Terza posizione per il belga Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin Premier-Tech) che nel finale ha perso contatto dalla testa. Quarta posizione per il dominatore degli sprint in questa Vuelta: Matthew Brennan (Team Visma Lease a Bike).

ORDINE DI ARRIVO VENTUNESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026

1 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 180 80 2:54:08

2 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 130 50 +6″

3 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 95 35 S.T.

4 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 80 25 +2″

5 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 60 18 S.T.

6 Fisher-Black Finn Bahrain – Victorious 45 15 S.T.

7 Bilbao Pello Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 40 12 S.T.

8 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 35 10 +4″

9 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team 30 8 S.T.

10 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25 6 S.T.

11 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 20 5 S.T.

12 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 15 4 S.T.

13 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 10 3 S.T.

14 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 5 2 S.T.

15 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 2 1 S.T.

16 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.

17 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — S.T.

18 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.

19 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.

20 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.

21 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché — — S.T.

22 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.

23 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL — — S.T.

24 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

25 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek — — S.T.

26 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — S.T.

27 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.

28 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — S.T.

29 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.

30 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

31 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

32 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team — — S.T.

33 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.

34 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — +1:01

35 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla — — +1:33

36 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché — — +1:15*

37 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step — — +0:00*

38 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — S.T.

39 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek — — S.T.

40 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team — — S.T.

41 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +1:49

42 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.

43 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.

44 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.

45 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — S.T.

46 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — S.T.

47 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +1:01*

48 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +1:49

49 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.

50 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.

51 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

52 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

53 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.

54 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis — — S.T.

55 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.

56 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.

57 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

58 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

59 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

60 Samitier Sergio Cofidis — — S.T.

61 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team — — S.T.

62 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.

63 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.

64 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — S.T.

65 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +0:00*

66 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS — — +1:49

67 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team — — S.T.

68 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

69 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.

70 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.

71 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.

72 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.

73 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech — — S.T.

74 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious — — +0:00*

75 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +1:49

76 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.

77 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

78 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

79 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

80 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.

81 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

82 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

83 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché — — S.T.

84 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.

85 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.

86 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team — — S.T.

87 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.

88 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

89 Coquard Bryan Cofidis — — +0:00*

90 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis — — +1:49

91 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek — — S.T.

92 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek — — S.T.

93 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.

94 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.

95 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.

96 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL — — S.T.

97 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché — — S.T.

98 Ourselin Paul Cofidis — — S.T.

99 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

100 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.

101 Rouland Louis Cofidis — — S.T.

102 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

103 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.

104 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

105 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

106 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team — — S.T.

107 Aular Orluis Movistar Team — — S.T.

108 Mas Enric Movistar Team — — S.T.

109 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team — — S.T.

110 Canal Carlos Movistar Team — — S.T.

111 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team — — S.T.

112 Romeo Iván Movistar Team — — S.T.

113 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL — — S.T.

114 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla — — +2:57

115 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH — — +2:55*

116 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma — — +1:49*

117 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.

118 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché — — +3:59

119 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — +1:49*

120 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.

121 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek — — +3:59

122 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech — — +2:59*

123 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team — — +3:59

124 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team — — S.T.

125 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.

126 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

127 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

128 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.

129 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.

130 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.

131 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.

132 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.

133 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — S.T.

134 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team — — S.T.

135 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — +5:49

136 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek — — S.T.

137 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.

138 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

139 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.

140 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.

141 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.

142 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.