Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: a Granada fa festa Johannessen, battuto Romele
L’ultimo sigillo sulla Vuelta a España 2026 lo mette Tobias Halland Johannessen. Al termine di un finale caotico, il norvegese è riuscito a beffare nella volata finale Alessandro Romele, conquistando la ventunesima tappa con arrivo a Granada. Il portacolori della Uno-X Mobility ha avuto più gamba nel finale ed ha potuto mettere la firma sul sempre prestigioso arrivo della corsa a tappe spagnola.
C’è delusione in casa Italia con Alessandro Romele che è andato vicinissimo alla prima vittoria azzurra in questa 81 edizione. Il corridore della XDS Astana ha interpretato perfettamente il finale della tappa ma negli ultimi metri è mancato il guizzo finale per superare Johannessen. Vuelta comunque positiva per il classe 2003, sempre competitivo negli arrivi veloci.
Terza posizione per il belga Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin Premier-Tech) che nel finale ha perso contatto dalla testa. Quarta posizione per il dominatore degli sprint in questa Vuelta: Matthew Brennan (Team Visma Lease a Bike).
ORDINE DI ARRIVO VENTUNESIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 180 80 2:54:08
2 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 130 50 +6″
3 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 95 35 S.T.
4 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 80 25 +2″
5 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 60 18 S.T.
6 Fisher-Black Finn Bahrain – Victorious 45 15 S.T.
7 Bilbao Pello Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 40 12 S.T.
8 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 35 10 +4″
9 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team 30 8 S.T.
10 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25 6 S.T.
11 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 20 5 S.T.
12 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 15 4 S.T.
13 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 10 3 S.T.
14 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 5 2 S.T.
15 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 2 1 S.T.
16 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.
17 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — S.T.
18 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.
19 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.
20 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.
21 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché — — S.T.
22 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.
23 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL — — S.T.
24 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
25 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek — — S.T.
26 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — S.T.
27 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.
28 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — S.T.
29 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.
30 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
31 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
32 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team — — S.T.
33 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.
34 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — +1:01
35 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla — — +1:33
36 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché — — +1:15*
37 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step — — +0:00*
38 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — S.T.
39 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek — — S.T.
40 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team — — S.T.
41 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — +1:49
42 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.
43 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.
44 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.
45 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — S.T.
46 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — S.T.
47 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +1:01*
48 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team — — +1:49
49 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.
50 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.
51 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
52 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
53 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.
54 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis — — S.T.
55 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — S.T.
56 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.
57 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
58 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
59 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
60 Samitier Sergio Cofidis — — S.T.
61 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team — — S.T.
62 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.
63 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS — — S.T.
64 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — S.T.
65 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +0:00*
66 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS — — +1:49
67 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team — — S.T.
68 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
69 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.
70 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.
71 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.
72 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.
73 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech — — S.T.
74 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious — — +0:00*
75 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike — — +1:49
76 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.
77 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
78 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
79 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
80 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.
81 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
82 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
83 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché — — S.T.
84 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.
85 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.
86 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team — — S.T.
87 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.
88 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
89 Coquard Bryan Cofidis — — +0:00*
90 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis — — +1:49
91 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek — — S.T.
92 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek — — S.T.
93 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.
94 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.
95 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.
96 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL — — S.T.
97 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché — — S.T.
98 Ourselin Paul Cofidis — — S.T.
99 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
100 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.
101 Rouland Louis Cofidis — — S.T.
102 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
103 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.
104 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
105 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
106 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team — — S.T.
107 Aular Orluis Movistar Team — — S.T.
108 Mas Enric Movistar Team — — S.T.
109 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team — — S.T.
110 Canal Carlos Movistar Team — — S.T.
111 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team — — S.T.
112 Romeo Iván Movistar Team — — S.T.
113 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL — — S.T.
114 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla — — +2:57
115 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH — — +2:55*
116 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma — — +1:49*
117 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.
118 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché — — +3:59
119 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — +1:49*
120 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — — S.T.
121 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek — — +3:59
122 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech — — +2:59*
123 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team — — +3:59
124 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team — — S.T.
125 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.
126 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
127 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
128 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost — — S.T.
129 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma — — S.T.
130 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.
131 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH — — S.T.
132 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious — — S.T.
133 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG — — S.T.
134 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team — — S.T.
135 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility — — +5:49
136 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek — — S.T.
137 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla — — S.T.
138 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
139 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United — — S.T.
140 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.
141 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step — — S.T.
142 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — — S.T.