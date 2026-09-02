Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Enric Mas difende la maglia roja, Roglic chiamato alla rimonta

L’undicesima tappa della Vuelta di Spagna 2026 non proponeva particolari difficoltà altimetriche e non ha regalato particolari emozioni in ottica classifica generale. L’arrivo a ranghi compatti in quel di Lorca non ha smosso gli equilibri nella lotta per il podio conclusivo di Madrid: giornata relativamente tranquilla per chi punta al bersaglio grosso, anche se non bisogna mai distrarsi, come è stato dimostrato in occasione della caduta che ha portato al ritiro di Tadej Pogacar.

Enric Mas si conferma al comando della classifica generale, indossando la maglia roja con un vantaggio di 1’18” sullo sloveno Primoz Roglic, 1’39” sull’austriaco Felix Gall, 2’20” sul britannico Oscar Onley, 3’26” sull’ecuadoriano Richard Carapaz, 3’55” sul danese Mattias Skjelmose e 4’09” sullo statunitense Sepp Kuss.

Di seguito la classifica generale della Vuelta di Spagna 2026 al termine dell’undicesima tappa. Domani (giovedì 3 settembre) andrà in scena la dodicesima frazione: 167 km da Vera a Calar Alto, previsto l’arrivo in salita (ultimi 17 km al 5,6% di pendenza media) che potrebbe rimescolare le carte in tavola nell’intensa lotta per la vittoria finale.

CLASSIFICA VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo l’undicesima tappa)

1 1 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 22″ 35:59:02

2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 1:18

3 3 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 1:39

4 4 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10″ 2:20

5 5 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:26

6 6 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2″ 3:55

7 7 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:09

8 8 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 4:39

9 9 – Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 7:33

10 10 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 8:05

11 11 – Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United 9:32

12 12 – Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 6″ 9:34

13 13 – Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team 9:42

14 14 – Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United 12:58

15 15 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 13:51

16 16 – Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 15:36

17 17 – Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 16:54

18 18 – Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 4″ 23:23

19 19 – Pickering Finlay Soudal Quick-Step 24:01

20 20 – Zana Filippo Team Jayco AlUla 24:43

21 21 – Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 28:01

22 22 – Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team 31:05

23 23 – Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 31:28

24 24 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 6″ 32:14

25 25 – García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 39:10

26 26 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 41:12

27 27 – Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 41:55

28 28 – Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 4″ 42:07

29 30 ▲1 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 47:12

30 31 ▲1 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 48:09

31 32 ▲1 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS 48:58

32 33 ▲1 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United 49:05

33 29 ▼4 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS 49:22

34 34 – Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma 51:42

35 35 – Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek 52:15

36 36 – Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 52:22

37 37 – Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2″ 52:46

38 38 – Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team 52:48

39 39 – Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4″ 52:52

40 42 ▲2 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious 54:03

41 44 ▲3 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United 55:51

42 45 ▲3 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 26″ ,,

43 47 ▲4 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 56:53

44 41 ▼3 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious 57:40

45 48 ▲3 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 57:41

46 49 ▲3 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2″ 59:00

47 50 ▲3 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 59:59

48 51 ▲3 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:01:15

49 40 ▼9 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 1:01:33

50 52 ▲2 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 1:01:53

51 43 ▼8 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 1:02:46

52 53 ▲1 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek 1:03:06

53 54 ▲1 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 1:03:34

54 55 ▲1 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:03:41

55 56 ▲1 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United 1:04:47

56 57 ▲1 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:05:33

57 46 ▼11 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 1:05:37

58 58 – Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 1:07:04

59 59 – Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team 1:07:09

60 60 – Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:07:14

61 61 – Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2″ 1:09:06

62 64 ▲2 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 6″ 1:11:27

63 65 ▲2 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 1:11:40

64 62 ▼2 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:12:27

65 63 ▼2 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 1:13:21

66 66 – Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 4″ 1:13:48

67 67 – Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:13:55

68 70 ▲2 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 10″ 1:14:33

69 73 ▲4 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 1:15:52

70 74 ▲4 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 10″ 1:16:01

71 68 ▼3 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:16:43

72 75 ▲3 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 4″ 1:17:50

73 71 ▼2 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 1:17:57

74 76 ▲2 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 1:18:46

75 77 ▲2 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team 1:19:13

76 78 ▲2 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United 1:20:05

77 81 ▲4 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility 1:20:18

78 82 ▲4 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 1:20:35

79 83 ▲4 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team 1:20:38

80 72 ▼8 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché 1:21:23

81 85 ▲4 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 4″ 1:22:39

82 86 ▲4 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6″ 1:22:43

83 80 ▼3 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 1:22:59

84 88 ▲4 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 1:23:52

85 89 ▲4 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla 1:24:28

86 69 ▼17 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 1:24:59

87 91 ▲4 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:25:54

88 96 ▲8 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:27:04

89 97 ▲8 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:27:32

90 98 ▲8 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH 1:28:39

91 87 ▼4 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:29:29

92 93 ▲1 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:29:34

93 90 ▼3 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek 1:30:29

94 84 ▼10 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 1:30:32

95 79 ▼16 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:30:47

96 99 ▲3 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché 1:31:07

97 103 ▲6 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché 1:32:54

98 94 ▼4 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team 1:33:55

99 104 ▲5 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility 1:34:31

100 105 ▲5 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS 1:34:44

101 107 ▲6 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team 1:36:19

102 95 ▼7 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:36:43

103 92 ▼11 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:36:51

104 109 ▲5 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 6″ 1:38:33

105 101 ▼4 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis 1:40:11

106 112 ▲6 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:40:15

107 100 ▼7 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:40:53

108 115 ▲7 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 1:41:07

109 116 ▲7 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 1:41:42

110 102 ▼8 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team 1:41:54

111 120 ▲9 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:44:57

112 106 ▼6 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 1:45:33

113 122 ▲9 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 30″ 1:45:35

114 108 ▼6 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost 1:47:11

115 113 ▼2 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH 1:48:19

116 125 ▲9 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 6″ 1:48:34

117 114 ▼3 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:48:46

118 127 ▲9 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 18″ 1:48:57

119 110 ▼9 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:50:01

120 111 ▼9 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma 1:50:20

121 121 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:51:43

122 131 ▲9 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL 1:52:20

123 123 – Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost 1:52:50

124 117 ▼7 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 1:53:17

125 132 ▲7 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma 1:53:22

126 118 ▼8 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team 1:54:12

127 119 ▼8 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:54:44

128 134 ▲6 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility 1:54:47

129 124 ▼5 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 1:55:05

130 129 ▼1 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 1:56:39

131 126 ▼5 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech 2″ 1:56:46

132 135 ▲3 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:57:48

133 138 ▲5 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 1:58:22

134 128 ▼6 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 1:58:40

135 139 ▲4 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 14″ 1:58:43

136 130 ▼6 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 1:59:39

137 141 ▲4 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 2:00:05

138 133 ▼5 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech 2:05:00

139 148 ▲9 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost 2:06:01

140 136 ▼4 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla ,,

141 150 ▲9 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United 2:07:21

142 149 ▲7 Renard Alexis Cofidis 2:07:43

143 142 ▼1 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH 2:07:58

144 153 ▲9 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious 2:08:48

145 137 ▼8 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech 2:08:54

146 147 ▲1 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 2:09:37

147 145 ▼2 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla 2:11:27

148 143 ▼5 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma 2:11:37

149 144 ▼5 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:12:09

150 146 ▼4 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 2:13:29

151 154 ▲3 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla 4″ 2:17:02

152 158 ▲6 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché 2:17:21

153 151 ▼2 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 18″ 2:17:28

154 160 ▲6 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma 2:17:30

155 152 ▼3 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 2:17:55

156 155 ▼1 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 2:19:26

157 156 ▼1 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 2:20:34

158 157 ▼1 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL 2:23:55

159 162 ▲3 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 2:25:57

160 159 ▼1 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team 2:26:45

161 161 – Rouland Louis Cofidis 2:27:51

162 164 ▲2 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla 2:34:47

163 165 ▲2 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 2:35:54

164 163 ▼1 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla 2:38:02

165 166 ▲1 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek 2:46:50

166 167 ▲1 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech 2:48:01