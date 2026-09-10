Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Enric Mas si difende a cronometro, Roglic supera Gall

Stefan Küng sfrutta le sue qualità da cronoman puro e si impone nella diciottesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026, una cronometro di 32,1 chilometri da El Puerto de Santa Maria a Jerez de la Frontera. Lo svizzero della Tudor ha completato la prova in 35:22.82 con la media di 54.4 km/h, battendo per un paio di secondi il britannico Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) e per 8″ il portoghese Joao Almeida (UAE).

Giornata molto positiva per il padrone di casa spagnolo Enric Mas (Movistar), che ha tirato fuori una delle sue migliori prestazioni di sempre nella specialità conservando la maglia roja e limitando i danni rispetto a Primoz Roglic. Lo sloveno della Red Bull si è ben comportato sulle strade andaluse, piazzandosi in quarta piazza a 18″ dal vincitore odierno, ma recuperando solamente poco più di trenta secondi a Mas.

Con questo risultato, in attesa dei prossimi due decisivi tapponi di montagna, lo scalatore iberico della Movistar guida la generale con un vantaggio di 1’37” su Roglic, 3’01” sull’austriaco Felix Gall (che ha perso oggi il posto d’onore, facendo tanta fatica a cronometro), 5’17” su Richard Carapaz e 6’03” su Oscar Onley.

Di seguito la graduatoria generale della Vuelta a España 2026 al termine della diciottesima tappa.

CLASSIFICA VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la diciottesima tappa)

1. Enric MAS (Movistar Team) 60:45:58

2. Primož ROGLIČ (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +1:37

3. Felix GALL (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:01

4. Richard CARAPAZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +5:17

5. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) +6:03

6. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +7:00

7. Clément BERTHET (Groupama – FDJ United) +7:47

8. Mattias SKJELMOSE (Lidl – Trek) +7:51

9. Cristián RODRÍGUEZ (XDS Astana Team)

10. Harold TEJADA (XDS Astana Team) +9:57

11. Sepp KUSS (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +10:34

12. Léo BISIAUX (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +18:36

13. Guillaume MARTIN (Groupama – FDJ United) +21:23

14. Matthew RICCITELLO (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +26:57

15. Juan Felipe RODRIGUEZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +33:11

16. Mario APARICIO (Burgos Burpellet BH) +39:54

17. Finlay PICKERING (Team Jayco AlUla) +40:57

18. Filippo ZANA (Soudal Quick-Step) +43:17

19. Jan HIRT (NSN Cycling Team) +46:50

20. Santiago BUITRAGO (Bahrain – Victorious) +47:37

21. Raúl GARCÍA PIERNA (Movistar Team) +49:34

22. Embret SVESTAD-BÅRDSENG (Netcompany INEOS) +52:25

23. Jarno WIDAR (Lotto Intermarché) +57:19

24. Koen BOUWMAN (Team Jayco AlUla) +58:07

25. Gijs LEEMREIZE (Team Picnic PostNL) +1:03:13

26. Jack HAIG (Netcompany INEOS) +1:06:29

27. Urko BERRADE (Equipo Kern Pharma) +1:08:18

28. Emanuel BUCHMANN (Cofidis) +1:09:54

29. Tobias Halland JOHANNESSEN (Uno-X Mobility) +1:17:41

30. Pello BILBAO (Bahrain – Victorious) +1:20:37

31. Callum SCOTSON (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:22:37

32. Valentin PARET-PEINTRE (Soudal Quick-Step) +1:25:03

33. Patrick KONRAD (Lidl – Trek) +1:25:16

34. José Manuel DÍAZ (Burgos Burpellet BH) +1:26:53

35. Eddie DUNBAR (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +1:31:02

36. Henok MULUBRHAN (XDS Astana Team) +1:33:03

37. Mikel LANDA (Soudal Quick-Step) +1:33:21

38. Larry WARBASSE (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:33:28

39. Ramses DEBRUYNE (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +1:34:14

40. Marco BRENNER (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:34:28

41. Valentin MADOUAS (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:34:38

42. Carlos RODRÍGUEZ (Netcompany INEOS) +1:35:13

43. Kevin VERMAERKE (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +1:37:20

44. Milan VADER (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +1:39:10

45. Jørgen NORDHAGEN (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +1:43:29

46. Wout VAN AERT (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +1:44:01

47. Reuben THOMPSON (Lotto Intermarché) +1:50:36

48. James SHAW (EF Education – EasyPost) +1:52:39

49. Luke TUCKWELL (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +1:53:12

50. Enzo PALENI (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:53:59

51. Mauri VANSEVENANT (Soudal Quick-Step) +1:55:18

52. Paul OURSELIN (Cofidis) +1:55:34

53. Rudy MOLARD (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:55:47

54. Lorenzo FORTUNATO (XDS Astana Team) +1:55:51

55. Attila VALTER (Bahrain – Victorious) +1:56:01

56. Stefan KÜNG (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:56:05

57. Hannes WILKSCH (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:56:18

58. Hugo HOFSTETTER (NSN Cycling Team) +1:58:02

59. Bruno ARMIRAIL (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +1:58:13

60. Julien BERNARD (Lidl – Trek) +1:59:46

61. Lennard KÄMNA (Lidl – Trek) +2:02:10

62. Will BARTA (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:04:04

63. Axel LAURANCE (Netcompany INEOS) +2:04:34

64. Andreas KRON (Uno-X Mobility) +2:04:37

65. Pau MARTÍ (NSN Cycling Team) +2:04:40

66. Gianmarco GAROFOLI (Soudal Quick-Step) +2:07:43

67. Ibon RUIZ (Equipo Kern Pharma) +2:09:56

68. Vincenzo ALBANESE (EF Education – EasyPost) +2:11:54

69. Fabian WEISS (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:12:51

70. Finn FISHER-BLACK (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:13:37

71. Pau MIQUEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:15:02

72. Bastien TRONCHON (Groupama – FDJ United) +2:17:04

73. Andreas LEKNESSUND (Uno-X Mobility) +2:17:06

74. Clément ALLENO (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:19:12

75. Rudy PORTER (Team Jayco AlUla) +2:20:55

76. Marcel CAMPRUBÍ (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:21:16

77. Sander DE PESTEL (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +2:22:40

78. José Luis FAURA (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:23:03

79. Rémy ROCHAS (Groupama – FDJ United) +2:23:23

80. Thomas GLOAG (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:23:48

81. Simon DALBY (Uno-X Mobility) +2:25:06

82. Steven KRUIJSWIJK (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:25:21

83. Jacopo MOSCA (Lidl – Trek) +2:30:53

84. Walter CALZONI (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:32:32

85. Carlos CANAL (Movistar Team) +2:32:58

86. Iván ROMEO (Movistar Team) +2:34:17

87. Alessandro ROMELE (XDS Astana Team) +2:34:48

88. João ALMEIDA (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +2:34:55

89. Lucas HAMILTON (Netcompany INEOS) +2:37:03

90. Roland THALMANN (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:37:04

91. Lars CRAPS (Lotto Intermarché) +2:37:35

92. Gianni VERMEERSCH (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:38:10

93. Sergio SAMITIER (Cofidis) +2:43:17

94. Frederik WANDAHL (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:43:26

95. Jesús HERRADA (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:45:44

96. Lorenzo ROTA (Lotto Intermarché) +2:46:58

97. Xabier Mikel AZPARREN (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:49:01

98. Fredrik DVERSNES LAVIK (Uno-X Mobility) +2:49:37

99. Matthew BRENNAN (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:50:27

100. Iván Ramiro SOSA (Equipo Kern Pharma) +2:53:45

101. Darren RAFFERTY (EF Education – EasyPost) +2:54:35

102. Gal GLIVAR (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +2:56:59

103. Magnus CORT (Uno-X Mobility) +2:58:28

104. Chris HAMILTON (Team Picnic PostNL) +2:59:17

105. Pablo CASTRILLO (Movistar Team) +3:00:19

106. Yevgeniy FEDOROV (XDS Astana Team) +3:00:44

107. Nick SCHULTZ (NSN Cycling Team) +3:00:50

108. Jorge ARCAS (Movistar Team) +3:01:22

109. Mathijs PAASSCHENS (Bahrain – Victorious) +3:03:42

110. Thibau NYS (Lidl – Trek) +3:05:15

111. Georg STEINHAUSER (EF Education – EasyPost) +3:05:58

112. Sylvain MONIQUET (Cofidis) +3:07:34

113. Martin TJØTTA (Uno-X Mobility) +3:07:41

114. Bryan COQUARD (Cofidis) +3:09:36

115. Mats WENZEL (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:09:40

116. Ivo OLIVEIRA (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +3:11:22

117. Michael GOGL (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +3:11:42

118. David DE LA CRUZ (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +3:11:43

119. Roman ERMAKOV (Bahrain – Victorious) +3:12:27

120. Iván COBO (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:13:21

121. Iñigo ELOSEGUI (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:17:24

122. Timo DE JONG (Team Picnic PostNL) +3:19:50

123. Sinuhé FERNÁNDEZ (Burgos Burpellet BH) +3:20:26

124. Alastair MACKELLAR (EF Education – EasyPost) +3:21:07

125. Darren VAN BEKKUM (XDS Astana Team) +3:21:39

126. Jasha SÜTTERLIN (Team Jayco AlUla) +3:21:56

127. Fabio VAN DEN BOSSCHE (Soudal Quick-Step) +3:21:58

128. Orluis AULAR (Movistar Team) +3:24:20

129. Oscar CHAMBERLAIN (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:27:04

130. Alessandro COVI (Team Jayco AlUla) +3:27:14

131. Alberto DAINESE (Soudal Quick-Step) +3:28:13

132. Olivier LE GAC (Groupama – FDJ United) +3:29:37

133. Gianni MOSCON (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3:30:08

134. Rasmus TILLER (Uno-X Mobility) +3:34:11

135. Vito BRAET (Lotto Intermarché) +3:37:01

136. Callum THORNLEY (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3:37:18

137. César MACÍAS (Burgos Burpellet BH) +3:39:40

138. Steffen DE SCHUYTENEER (Lotto Intermarché) +3:43:20

139. Juan Guillermo MARTINEZ (Team Picnic PostNL) +3:43:23

140. Matevž GOVEKAR (Bahrain – Victorious) +3:48:28

141. Marc BRUSTENGA (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:51:04

142. Ethan HAYTER (Soudal Quick-Step) +4:03:21

143. Jordi MEEUS (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +4:03:45

144. Asbjørn HELLEMOSE (Team Jayco AlUla) +4:05:47

145. Domen NOVAK (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +4:13:20

146. Louis ROULAND (Cofidis) +4:14:03

147. Paul DOUBLE (Team Jayco AlUla) +4:25:04

148. Mathias NORSGAARD (Lidl – Trek) +4:59:06