Ciclismo
Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Enric Mas conserva la maglia rossa alla vigilia della crono
La quiete prima della tempesta. Quest’oggi è andata in scena la diciassettesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026, con partenza a Dos Hermanas e arrivo a Siviglia dopo 185 chilometri prevalentemente pianeggianti che hanno consentito agli sprinter di giocarsi in volata il successo parziale. Trionfa il britannico Matthew Brennan della Visma davanti al belga Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) e al danese Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility), mentre è quarto l’azzurro Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team).
Tutto invariato per quanto riguarda le posizioni di vertice della classifica generale alla vigilia della fondamentale cronometro di 32 km che potrebbe riaprire o indirizzare definitivamente la lotta per la maglia rossa. Enric Mas conserva dunque il primato con un margine di 2’06” su Felix Gall e 2’10” su Primoz Roglic, mentre sono ormai tagliati fuori dai giochi a meno di clamorosi colpi di scena Richard Carapaz, quarto a 4’24”, e Oscar Onley, quinto a 5’44”.
Di seguito la graduatoria generale della Vuelta a España 2026 al termine della diciassettesima tappa.
CLASSIFICA VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la diciassettesima tappa)
1. Enric MAS (Movistar Team) 60:09:44
2. Felix GALL (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +2:06
3. Primož ROGLIČ (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:10
4. Richard CARAPAZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +4:24
5. Oscar ONLEY (Netcompany INEOS) +5:44
6. Jakob OMRZEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +6:14
7. Mattias SKJELMOSE (Lidl – Trek) +6:49
8. Cristián RODRÍGUEZ (XDS Astana Team) +7:01
9. Clément BERTHET (Groupama – FDJ United) +7:19
10. Sepp KUSS (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +8:55
11. Harold TEJADA (XDS Astana Team) +9:48
12. Léo BISIAUX (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +16:25
13. Guillaume MARTIN (Groupama – FDJ United) +19:39
14. Matthew RICCITELLO (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +25:48
15. Juan Felipe RODRIGUEZ (EF Education – EasyPost) +29:46
16. Mario APARICIO (Burgos Burpellet BH) +38:30
17. Finlay PICKERING (Team Jayco AlUla) +39:19
18. Filippo ZANA (Soudal Quick-Step) +41:15
19. Jan HIRT (NSN Cycling Team) +43:32
20. Santiago BUITRAGO (Bahrain – Victorious) +43:38
21. Raúl GARCÍA PIERNA (Movistar Team) +45:29
22. Embret SVESTAD-BÅRDSENG (Netcompany INEOS) +49:30
23. Jarno WIDAR (Lotto Intermarché) +51:12
24. Koen BOUWMAN (Team Jayco AlUla) +55:50
25. Gijs LEEMREIZE (Team Picnic PostNL) +1:00:48
26. Jack HAIG (Netcompany INEOS) +1:03:05
27. Urko BERRADE (Equipo Kern Pharma) +1:06:01
28. Emanuel BUCHMANN (Cofidis) +1:06:49
29. Tobias Halland JOHANNESSEN (Uno-X Mobility) +1:14:12
30. Pello BILBAO (Bahrain – Victorious) +1:15:47
31. Callum SCOTSON (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:18:21
32. Valentin PARET-PEINTRE (Soudal Quick-Step) +1:19:54
33. Patrick KONRAD (Lidl – Trek) +1:20:57
34. José Manuel DÍAZ (Burgos Burpellet BH) +1:22:53
35. Marco BRENNER (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:29:01
36. Henok MULUBRHAN (XDS Astana Team) +1:29:07
37. Eddie DUNBAR (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +1:29:09
38. Mikel LANDA (Soudal Quick-Step) +1:30:04
39. Ramses DEBRUYNE (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +1:30:18
40. Carlos RODRÍGUEZ (Netcompany INEOS) +1:32:43
41. Larry WARBASSE (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:33:01
42. Valentin MADOUAS (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:33:03
43. Kevin VERMAERKE (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +1:35:31
44. Milan VADER (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +1:36:04
45. Jørgen NORDHAGEN (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +1:39:18
46. Wout VAN AERT (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +1:44:33
47. Reuben THOMPSON (Lotto Intermarché) +1:44:40
48. Luke TUCKWELL (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +1:46:40
49. Lorenzo FORTUNATO (XDS Astana Team) +1:49:56
50. James SHAW (EF Education – EasyPost) +1:51:25
51. Mauri VANSEVENANT (Soudal Quick-Step) +1:51:52
52. Rudy MOLARD (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:52:37
53. Enzo PALENI (Groupama – FDJ United) +1:52:59
54. Paul OURSELIN (Cofidis) +1:53:00
55. Attila VALTER (Bahrain – Victorious) +1:53:08
56. Hannes WILKSCH (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:53:31
57. Hugo HOFSTETTER (NSN Cycling Team) +1:53:34
58. Julien BERNARD (Lidl – Trek) +1:56:02
59. Stefan KÜNG (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +1:56:57
60. Lennard KÄMNA (Lidl – Trek) +1:57:46
61. Bruno ARMIRAIL (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +1:58:39
62. Andreas KRON (Uno-X Mobility) +1:59:48
63. Axel LAURANCE (Netcompany INEOS) +2:01:13
64. Will BARTA (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:01:48
65. Pau MARTÍ (NSN Cycling Team) +2:02:21
66. Gianmarco GAROFOLI (Soudal Quick-Step) +2:04:49
67. Ibon RUIZ (Equipo Kern Pharma) +2:07:07
68. Vincenzo ALBANESE (EF Education – EasyPost) +2:07:58
69. Fabian WEISS (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:10:02
70. Pau MIQUEL (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:11:43
71. Bastien TRONCHON (Groupama – FDJ United) +2:12:53
72. Finn FISHER-BLACK (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:14:08
73. Andreas LEKNESSUND (Uno-X Mobility) +2:14:18
74. Clément ALLENO (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:15:22
75. Marcel CAMPRUBÍ (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:16:23
76. José Luis FAURA (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:17:44
77. Rudy PORTER (Team Jayco AlUla) +2:17:52
78. Thomas GLOAG (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:18:23
79. Simon DALBY (Uno-X Mobility) +2:18:55
80. Rémy ROCHAS (Groupama – FDJ United) +2:19:21
81. Sander DE PESTEL (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +2:21:10
82. Steven KRUIJSWIJK (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:22:56
83. Carlos CANAL (Movistar Team) +2:28:40
84. Jacopo MOSCA (Lidl – Trek) +2:28:49
85. Walter CALZONI (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:29:05
86. Iván ROMEO (Movistar Team) +2:29:56
87. Alessandro ROMELE (XDS Astana Team) +2:30:44
88. Lars CRAPS (Lotto Intermarché) +2:32:14
89. Roland THALMANN (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +2:33:04
90. Lucas HAMILTON (Netcompany INEOS) +2:33:19
91. Gianni VERMEERSCH (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:35:36
92. João ALMEIDA (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +2:35:38
93. Frederik WANDAHL (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +2:39:54
94. Sergio SAMITIER (Cofidis) +2:39:58
95. Jesús HERRADA (Burgos Burpellet BH) +2:43:09
96. Lorenzo ROTA (Lotto Intermarché) +2:43:14
97. Fredrik DVERSNES LAVIK (Uno-X Mobility) +2:46:39
98. Iván Ramiro SOSA (Equipo Kern Pharma) +2:46:48
99. Matthew BRENNAN (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +2:47:12
100. Xabier Mikel AZPARREN (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +2:49:20
101. Darren RAFFERTY (EF Education – EasyPost) +2:53:42
102. Gal GLIVAR (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +2:53:59
103. Magnus CORT (Uno-X Mobility) +2:54:38
104. Chris HAMILTON (Team Picnic PostNL) +2:55:56
105. Jorge ARCAS (Movistar Team) +2:57:22
106. Nick SCHULTZ (NSN Cycling Team) +2:57:40
107. Mathijs PAASSCHENS (Bahrain – Victorious) +2:58:49
108. Pablo CASTRILLO (Movistar Team) +3:00:16
109. Yevgeniy FEDOROV (XDS Astana Team) +3:00:35
110. Thibau NYS (Lidl – Trek) +3:01:35
111. Sylvain MONIQUET (Cofidis) +3:03:36
112. Martin TJØTTA (Uno-X Mobility) +3:04:10
113. Georg STEINHAUSER (EF Education – EasyPost) +3:06:02
114. Mats WENZEL (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:06:06
115. Bryan COQUARD (Cofidis) +3:06:45
116. Roman ERMAKOV (Bahrain – Victorious) +3:08:11
117. Iván COBO (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:08:33
118. Michael GOGL (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +3:08:45
119. David DE LA CRUZ (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +3:10:14
120. Ivo OLIVEIRA (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +3:11:44
121. Iñigo ELOSEGUI (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:12:50
122. Timo DE JONG (Team Picnic PostNL) +3:14:53
123. Darren VAN BEKKUM (XDS Astana Team) +3:16:28
124. Sinuhé FERNÁNDEZ (Burgos Burpellet BH) +3:16:50
125. Fabio VAN DEN BOSSCHE (Soudal Quick-Step) +3:18:06
126. Orluis AULAR (Movistar Team) +3:19:52
127. Alastair MACKELLAR (EF Education – EasyPost) +3:20:16
128. Jasha SÜTTERLIN (Team Jayco AlUla) +3:21:28
129. Alessandro COVI (Team Jayco AlUla) +3:23:14
130. Olivier LE GAC (Groupama – FDJ United) +3:25:30
131. Alberto DAINESE (Soudal Quick-Step) +3:25:46
132. Gianni MOSCON (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3:25:58
133. Oscar CHAMBERLAIN (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:27:02
134. Rasmus TILLER (Uno-X Mobility) +3:29:41
135. Vito BRAET (Lotto Intermarché) +3:33:15
136. César MACÍAS (Burgos Burpellet BH) +3:35:46
137. Callum THORNLEY (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3:38:07
138. Juan Guillermo MARTINEZ (Team Picnic PostNL) +3:41:06
139. Steffen DE SCHUYTENEER (Lotto Intermarché) +3:42:08
140. Alexis RENARD (Cofidis) +3:42:53
141. Matevž GOVEKAR (Bahrain – Victorious) +3:44:48
142. Marc BRUSTENGA (Equipo Kern Pharma) +3:47:08
143. Jordi MEEUS (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +3:59:57
144. Asbjørn HELLEMOSE (Team Jayco AlUla) +4:00:51
145. Ethan HAYTER (Soudal Quick-Step) +4:03:41
146. Domen NOVAK (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +4:10:37
147. Louis ROULAND (Cofidis) +4:11:09
148. Paul DOUBLE (Team Jayco AlUla) +4:19:55
149. Mathias NORSGAARD (Lidl – Trek) +4:57:50