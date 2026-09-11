Ciclismo
Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Mas difende la vetta davanti a Roglic e Gall. Zana resta in top 20
Non cambia il proprietario della Maglia Rossa: la diciannovesima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026 di ciclismo su strada, con partenza da Vélez-Málaga ed arrivo ad Peñas Blancas Estepona dopo 210.8 km, non ha visto variare il leader della classifica generale, che resta saldamente lo spagnolo Enric Mas (Movistar Team).
La frazione è andata all’irlandese Eddie Dunbar, della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, ma lasciando andare la fuga lo spagnolo difende agevolmente la vetta della generale con 1’37” di margine sullo sloveno Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), che mantiene la piazza d’onore.
Al terzo posto della generale c’è l’austriaco Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team), che paga 3’01”. Il migliore degli italiani è Filippo Zana, il quale perde una posizione quest’oggi e si attesta al 19° posto a 48’58” dal leader della classifica.
CLASSIFICA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026 (diciannovesima tappa)
1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 65:52:03
2 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:37
3 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 03:01
4 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost + 05:17
5 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 06:03
6 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious + 07:06
7 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United + 07:57
8 1 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team + 08:21
9 1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 09:06
10 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 10:27
11 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 11:04
12 1 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United + 18:19
13 1 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 19:17
14 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 27:52
15 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost + 36:18
16 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH + 40:49
17 3 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 42:34
18 1 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team + 47:45
19 1 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step + 48:58
20 1 García Raúl Movistar Team + 01:00:13
21 6 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:03:51
22 2 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:04:40
23 1 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:05:00
24 2 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:09:31
25 8 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:10:54
26 1 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL + 01:12:23
27 1 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 01:14:45
28 5 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché + 01:21:00
29 1 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious + 01:23:39
30 5 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:25:41
31 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:28:29
32 1 Konrad Patrick Lidl-Trek + 01:28:58
33 4 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 01:34:07
34 9 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:35:06
35 1 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:35:35
36 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team + 01:42:18
37 5 Rodriguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:43:09
38 1 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step + 01:43:49
39 2 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ United + 01:46:27
40 8 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 01:48:44
41 3 Vader Milan Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:49:38
42 4 Warbasse Lawrence Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:49:54
43 10 Molard Rudy Groupama-FDJ United + 01:54:23
44 5 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:57:55
45 5 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:59:04
46 9 Valter Attila Bahrain Victorious + 02:00:17
47 2 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:04:49
48 1 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:05:47
49 3 Ourselin Paul Cofidis + 02:07:23
50 4 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:07:42
51 9 Bernard Julien Lidl-Trek + 02:09:01
52 2 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team + 02:09:43
53 3 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United + 02:10:25
54 7 Thompson Reuben Lotto-Intermarché + 02:12:12
55 2 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:12:44
56 17 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 02:13:56
57 6 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step + 02:15:57
58 18 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:17:49
59 12 Miquel Delgado Pau Bahrain Victorious + 02:18:44
60 20 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:18:56
61 5 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step + 02:19:23
62 14 Shaw James EF Education-EasyPost + 02:21:41
63 4 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:21:54
64 11 Porter Rudy Team Jayco-AlUla + 02:22:43
65 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team + 02:22:48
66 5 Kämna Lennard Lidl-Trek + 02:22:49
67 5 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United + 02:26:19
68 10 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team + 02:27:04
69 1 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:28:10
70 7 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 02:28:15
71 7 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 02:28:18
72 6 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH + 02:32:13
73 11 Barta William Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:33:06
74 7 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma + 02:33:37
75 4 Rochas Rémy Groupama-FDJ United + 02:35:03
76 2 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH + 02:37:20
77 9 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 02:40:56
78 15 Samitier Sergio Cofidis + 02:41:23
79 10 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:41:53
80 6 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 02:44:56
81 4 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 02:46:21
82 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:46:36
83 6 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 02:49:38
84 6 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 02:50:23
85 2 Mosca Jacopo Lidl-Trek + 02:53:30
86 5 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility + 02:54:08
87 2 Canal Carlos Movistar Team + 02:55:35
88 16 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL + 02:56:45
89 3 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 02:57:05
90 3 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team + 02:58:29
91 7 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 02:59:04
92 1 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché + 03:01:16
93 1 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:02:46
94 11 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 03:03:31
95 Herrada Jesus Burgos Burpellet BH + 03:03:52
96 8 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 03:03:57
97 1 Dversnes Fredrik Uno-X Mobility + 03:11:44
98 17 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:12:44
99 3 Rota Lorenzo Lotto-Intermarché + 03:16:00
100 3 Azparren Xabier Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 03:16:33
101 1 Glivar Gal Alpecin-Premier Tech + 03:18:19
102 3 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 03:19:29
103 6 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain Victorious + 03:21:50
104 1 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 03:22:09
105 2 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team + 03:22:10
106 6 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:22:47
107 5 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis + 03:23:10
108 7 Rafferty Darren EF Education-EasyPost + 03:23:37
109 16 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team + 03:23:47
110 2 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team + 03:25:58
111 6 Gogl Michael Alpecin-Premier Tech + 03:28:08
112 1 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility + 03:29:01
113 3 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 03:31:47
114 6 Cobo Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:34:00
115 4 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost + 03:35:00
116 5 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma + 03:38:03
117 6 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH + 03:38:34
118 4 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 03:38:38
119 1 de la Cruz David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 03:39:15
120 1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain Victorious + 03:41:29
121 5 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 03:42:07
122 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL + 03:44:07
123 10 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:47:42
124 4 Aular Orluis Movistar Team + 03:48:56
125 1 Mackellar Alastair EF Education-EasyPost + 03:50:09
126 3 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 03:50:45
127 1 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:50:58
128 1 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step + 03:51:52
129 7 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:54:52
130 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco-AlUla + 03:56:16
131 3 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility + 03:56:18
132 1 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step + 03:57:15
133 1 Le Gac Olivier Groupama-FDJ United + 03:58:39
134 1 Braet Vito Lotto-Intermarché + 04:06:03
135 4 Martinez Juan Team Picnic PostNL + 04:07:04
136 1 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH + 04:08:42
137 1 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché + 04:12:22
138 2 Govekar Matevz Bahrain Victorious + 04:18:22
139 2 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma + 04:20:06
140 2 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step + 04:33:15
141 2 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 04:33:39
142 2 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco-AlUla + 04:34:49
143 3 Rouland Louis Cofidis + 04:35:07
144 1 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 04:43:14
145 3 Norsgaard Mathias Sunekær Lidl-Trek + 05:28:08