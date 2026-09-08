Calendario Champions League oggi: orari partite 8 settembre, tv, streaming

Dopo il restart della stagione calcistica 2026-2027 con i campionati nazionali, anche la Champions League torna a prendersi il suo spazio andando a inaugurare la prima giornata della League Phase di quest’anno.

Oggi, in questo martedì 8 settembre (ricordando che il calendario sarà eccezionalmente spalmato su due giorni), saranno 6 le partite in agenda: 2 alle 18.45, 4 nello slot delle ore 21. In ottica italiana, grande attenzione sul Santiago Bernabeu: l’Inter infatti farà visita al Real Madrid di Josè Mourinho, ex imperiale della sfida fra Blancos e nerazzurri.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle partite dell’8 settembre della prima giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2026-2027. L’evento verrà trasmesso in diretta tv sui canali di Sky Sport e in streaming sulle piattaforme NOW e Sky GO.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OGGI

Martedì 8 settembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Bruges-Aston Villa – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 AEK-LASK – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Real Madrid-Inter – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Porto-Manchester City – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Villarreal – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Lille-Betis (Champions League) – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go