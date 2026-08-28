Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Wout van Aert balza in testa alla graduatoria a punti
La settima tappa dell’edizione numero 81 della Vuelta a España di ciclismo su strada, la frazione con partenza da Vall d’Alba ed arrivo a Aramón Valdelinares, dopo 149.8 km, ha visto primeggiare, tra i 178 corridori ancora in gara, il norvegese Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), ed è cambiato uno dei leader delle quattro principali graduatorie individuali.
Lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), infatti, difende sia la Maglia Rossa di leader della classifica generale, che il primato nella graduatoria degli scalatori, invece cede la vetta della classifica a punti, dove viene scalzato dal belga Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), infine il primato nella graduatoria riservata ai giovani rimane saldo nelle mani del britannico Oscar Onley (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team).
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 7A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 19:32:37
2 Mas Enric Movistar Team + 03:50
3 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 04:50
4 1 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 05:01
5 1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 06:05
6 1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 06:06
7 3 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost + 06:12
8 1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 07:17
9 1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 07:46
10 2 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 09:29
11 4 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious + 09:54
12 1 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United + 11:21
13 3 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United + 12:01
14 4 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 12:13
15 4 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché + 12:49
16 2 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team + 13:02
17 4 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco-AlUla + 14:54
18 10 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech + 15:24
19 2 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 15:47
20 3 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 17:04
21 5 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost + 17:12
22 5 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 17:21
23 3 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 17:37
24 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team + 20:42
25 9 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step + 24:26
26 7 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 26:28
27 4 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH + 27:34
28 5 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 30:23
29 27 García Raúl Movistar Team + 32:40
30 18 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious + 33:52
31 9 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma + 34:35
32 9 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 35:22
33 5 Valter Attila Bahrain Victorious + 35:31
34 9 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 35:53
35 24 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla + 36:02
36 9 Gaffuri Mattia Team Picnic PostNL + 36:19
37 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 36:23
38 27 Warbasse Lawrence Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 36:40
39 14 Molard Rudy Groupama-FDJ United + 37:30
40 35 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 37:38
41 9 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 37:53
42 9 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ United + 37:55
43 3 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step + 38:28
44 5 Rodriguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 39:04
45 37 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 39:59
46 Konrad Patrick Lidl-Trek + 40:13
47 5 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH + 40:17
48 16 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step + 40:37
49 12 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 40:41
50 10 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 41:05
51 23 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 41:38
52 23 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma + 41:43
53 32 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 41:49
54 4 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 42:19
55 25 Barta William Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 42:27
56 36 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 42:52
57 21 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 43:11
58 4 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step + 43:42
59 24 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 45:20
60 6 Kämna Lennard Lidl-Trek + 45:24
61 18 Canal Carlos Movistar Team + 45:34
62 5 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team + 45:39
63 24 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team + 46:36
64 30 Samitier Sergio Cofidis + 47:05
65 1 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United + 47:31
66 4 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché + 47:48
67 11 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 48:19
68 26 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL + 48:27
69 25 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 48:52
70 17 Shaw James EF Education-EasyPost + 49:06
71 8 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 49:55
72 17 Vader Milan Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 50:04
73 26 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 50:41
74 2 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team + 50:53
75 8 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 52:45
76 14 Miquel Delgado Pau Bahrain Victorious + 53:09
77 31 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma + 53:33
78 10 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United + 53:57
79 10 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 54:02
80 11 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 54:08
81 5 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 54:23
82 2 Ourselin Paul Cofidis + 54:44
83 16 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 55:40
84 21 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team + 56:07
85 12 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH + 56:15
86 5 Thompson Reuben Lotto-Intermarché + 56:39
87 50 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team + 56:46
88 20 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 57:00
89 15 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 57:39
90 18 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team + 58:25
91 20 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team + 58:26
92 53 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 58:36
93 13 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility + 01:00:06
94 17 Rota Lorenzo Lotto-Intermarché + 01:00:19
95 4 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team + 01:00:31
96 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:00:46
97 16 Azparren Xabier Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:00:57
98 8 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis + 01:01:28
99 1 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team + 01:01:46
100 7 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:01:56
101 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:02:40
102 3 Houle Hugo Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:02:45
103 33 Rochas Rémy Groupama-FDJ United + 01:03:35
104 24 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 01:04:22
105 16 Bernard Julien Lidl-Trek + 01:05:31
106 33 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:05:44
107 12 de la Cruz David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:06:04
108 15 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:06:52
109 12 Mosca Jacopo Lidl-Trek + 01:08:21
110 30 Glivar Gal Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:08:43
111 11 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:08:56
112 8 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:09:06
113 19 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:09:23
114 30 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost + 01:09:29
115 2 Porter Rudy Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:09:35
116 6 Aular Orluis Movistar Team + 01:10:01
117 11 Busatto Francesco Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:10:32
118 3 Braet Vito Lotto-Intermarché + 01:10:33
119 3 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:10:37
120 34 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 01:10:46
121 23 Gogl Michael Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:10:48
122 1 Rafferty Darren EF Education-EasyPost + 01:10:54
123 2 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team + 01:11:12
124 22 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 01:11:14
125 22 Dversnes Fredrik Uno-X Mobility + 01:11:25
126 15 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 01:12:37
127 18 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:12:44
128 16 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:13:12
129 15 González David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:13:16
130 12 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step + 01:13:19
131 21 Herrada Jesus Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:13:52
132 8 Haquin Henri-Francois Team Picnic PostNL + 01:14:01
133 7 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:14:29
134 7 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step + 01:14:47
135 6 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility + 01:14:55
136 7 Pedersen Mads Lidl-Trek + 01:14:56
137 7 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team + 01:15:05
138 31 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:16:15
139 6 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:16:34
140 27 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 01:16:35
141 7 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:16:39
142 1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain Victorious + 01:16:54
143 8 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:17:02
144 24 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team + 01:17:22
145 7 Double Paul Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:18:29
146 7 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step + 01:18:44
147 1 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL + 01:20:39
148 7 Martinez Juan Team Picnic PostNL + 01:20:51
149 2 Govekar Matevz Bahrain Victorious + 01:20:59
150 2 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:21:26
151 6 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:21:42
152 3 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:22:11
153 3 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility + 01:22:12
154 6 Mackellar Alastair EF Education-EasyPost + 01:22:53
155 36 Van Boven Luca Lotto-Intermarché + 01:23:55
156 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:23:56
157 6 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:23:57
158 27 Rouland Louis Cofidis + 01:24:21
159 11 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain Victorious + 01:24:59
160 1 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL + 01:25:10
161 3 Le Gac Olivier Groupama-FDJ United + 01:25:23
162 3 Renard Alexis Cofidis + 01:26:43
163 21 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché + 01:27:13
164 4 Cobo Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:27:28
165 3 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:28:19
166 5 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:29:24
167 5 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:29:41
168 8 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL + 01:29:43
169 18 Van Tricht Floris NSN Cycling Team + 01:30:47
170 3 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:30:52
171 3 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL + 01:32:23
172 8 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:33:35
173 7 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:34:53
174 13 Norsgaard Mathias Sunekær Lidl-Trek + 01:34:59
175 2 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:35:03
176 9 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:35:57
177 2 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:39:18
178 Sentjens Sente Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:50:53
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 7A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 104
2 1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 102
3 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 60
4 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 57
5 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52
6 20 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 45
7 1 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech 36
8 4 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 32
9 2 Miquel Delgado Pau Bahrain Victorious 31
10 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 30
11 3 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 28
12 3 Mas Enric Movistar Team 27
13 3 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 26
14 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 26
15 4 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 25
16 3 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 25
17 3 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 24
18 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 23
19 4 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost 22
20 4 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost 21
21 4 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 21
22 4 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 21
23 4 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 20
24 4 Pedersen Mads Lidl-Trek 20
25 4 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 18
26 4 Konrad Patrick Lidl-Trek 18
27 4 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché 17
28 4 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 17
29 4 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 16
30 3 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15
31 3 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 15
32 3 Braet Vito Lotto-Intermarché 15
33 3 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 14
34 3 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek 13
35 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious 13
36 4 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 13
37 4 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 13
38 4 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 13
39 4 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 13
40 4 González David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 12
41 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost 11
42 5 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious 10
43 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma 10
44 6 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco-AlUla 10
45 6 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 9
46 6 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team 8
47 6 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8
48 6 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United 7
49 García Raúl Movistar Team 6
50 7 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6
51 7 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6
52 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 5
53 8 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United 5
54 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 4
55 9 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4
56 Warbasse Lawrence Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3
57 10 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 3
58 10 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 3
59 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United 2
60 11 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2
61 11 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2
62 11 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team 2
63 11 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates-XRG 2
64 11 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1
65 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 7A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 29
2 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 19
3 1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 14
4 1 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 13
5 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 13
6 2 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious 11
7 2 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 9
8 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 9
9 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 8
10 4 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla 6
11 3 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6
12 5 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost 6
13 4 Double Paul Team Jayco-AlUla 6
14 4 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 5
15 4 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 4
16 4 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 4
17 4 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma 4
18 4 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma 4
19 4 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3
20 4 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 2
21 4 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 2
22 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious 2
23 5 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 2
24 5 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 2
25 5 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech 1
26 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost 1
27 6 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates-XRG 1
28 4 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1
29 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1
30 8 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1
31 8 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team 1
32 7 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1
33 6 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 1
34 8 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 7A TAPPA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026
1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team 19:38:43
2 2 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious + 03:48
3 3 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 06:07
4 1 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché + 06:43
5 3 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco-AlUla + 08:48
6 4 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech + 09:18
7 2 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 09:41
8 1 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 10:58
9 2 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost + 11:06
10 3 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 11:31
11 9 García Raúl Movistar Team + 26:34
12 3 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 29:16
13 3 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 29:47
14 5 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 31:47
15 1 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step + 32:22
16 2 Rodriguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 32:58
17 5 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 35:32
18 12 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 35:43
19 2 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 36:13
20 7 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 39:14
21 5 Canal Carlos Movistar Team + 39:28
22 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United + 41:25
23 1 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché + 41:42
24 7 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 42:46
25 2 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 43:49
26 3 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 46:39
27 9 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma + 47:27
28 3 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United + 47:51
29 3 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 47:56
30 7 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 48:02
31 2 Thompson Reuben Lotto-Intermarché + 50:33
32 6 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 51:33
33 8 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team + 52:20
34 6 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility + 54:00
35 8 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 58:16
36 2 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:00:46
37 10 Glivar Gal Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:02:37
38 12 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost + 01:03:23
39 4 Busatto Francesco Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:04:26
40 14 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 01:04:40
41 2 Rafferty Darren EF Education-EasyPost + 01:04:48
42 1 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team + 01:05:06
43 6 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:06:38
44 4 Haquin Henri-Francois Team Picnic PostNL + 01:07:55
45 3 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:08:23
46 2 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team + 01:08:59
47 1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain Victorious + 01:10:48
48 2 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:10:56
49 11 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team + 01:11:16
50 5 Martinez Juan Team Picnic PostNL + 01:14:45
51 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:15:20
52 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility + 01:16:06
53 3 Mackellar Alastair EF Education-EasyPost + 01:16:47
54 3 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:17:51
55 10 Rouland Louis Cofidis + 01:18:15
56 7 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché + 01:21:07
57 1 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:23:18
58 5 Van Tricht Floris NSN Cycling Team + 01:24:41
59 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL + 01:26:17
60 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:28:57
61 Sentjens Sente Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:44:47