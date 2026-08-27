Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Tadej Pogacar svetta su tre fronti

La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 è proseguito con la sesta tappa, vinta da Tadej Pogacar: terzo successo per lo sloveno in questa edizione della kermesse in terra iberica, riuscendo a imporsi in volata nei confronti dello spagnolo Enric Mas, dopo aver sferrato l’attacco in salita. L’alfiere della UAE Emirates XRG ha così rafforzato il primo posto nella classifica generale.

Il Campione del Mondo in carica, nonché fresco vincitore del Tour de France, primeggia anche nella graduatoria riservata al miglior scalatore, e oggi è riuscito a difendere anche lo status di leader della classifica a punti. Tris di Pogacar nelle tre graduatorie in cui concorre, mentre il miglior giovane è il britannico Oscar Onley.

CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la sesta tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 102

2 5 ▲3 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 69

3 2 ▼1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 60

4 3 ▼1 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 57

5 4 ▼1 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52

6 15 ▲9 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 36

7 6 ▼1 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 31

8 7 ▼1 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 28

9 30 ▲21 Mas Enric Movistar Team 27

10 12 ▲2 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 26

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 29

2 8 ▲6 Mas Enric Movistar Team 14

3 2 ▼1 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 13

4 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 11

5 7 ▲2 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 9

6 3 ▼3 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 6

7 5 ▼2 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 6

8 4 ▼4 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6

9 6 ▼3 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla 6

10 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 5

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 15:44:04

2 3 ▲1 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 0:03

3 2 ▼1 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 2:31

4 8 ▲4 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 7:42

5 4 ▼1 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 8:48

6 6 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 9:06

7 11 ▲4 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 9:17

8 10 ▲2 Riccitello Matthew Team Jayco AlUla 10:16

9 12 ▲3 Pickering Finlay Decathlon CMA CGM Team 10:34

10 9 ▼1 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14:23