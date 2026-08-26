Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Tadej Pogacar conserva il triplo primato
La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 è proseguito con la quinta tappa, che si è conclusa con un arrivo in volata. Dopo aver trionfato nella cronometro d’apertura e nella frazione in montagna di martedì, lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar ha controllato agevolmente la situazione e si conferma al comando della classifica generale con più di tre minuti di vantaggio sui più immediati inseguitori.
Il Campione del Mondo in carica, nonché fresco vincitore del Tour de France, primeggia anche nella graduatoria riservata al miglior scalatore, e oggi è riuscito a difendere anche lo status di leader della classifica a punti. Tris di Pogacar nelle tre graduatorie in cui concorre, mentre il miglior giovane è il britannico Oscar Onley.
CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la quinta tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20 20″ 11:26:01
2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:21
3 3 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 3:32
4 4 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:44
5 5 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 4″ 3:45
6 6 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:50
7 7 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 6″ 3:57
8 8 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 4:06
9 9 – Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 6″ ,,
10 10 – Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 4:11
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 82
2 3 ▲1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 60
3 2 ▼1 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 57
4 8 ▲4 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52
5 6 ▲1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 49
6 5 ▼1 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 31
7 22 ▲15 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 28
8 4 ▼4 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 25
9 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 25
10 7 ▼3 Tarling Joshua Netcompany INEOS 25
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI
1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 23
2 2 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 10
3 3 – Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 6
4 4 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6
5 5 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 6
6 6 – Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla 6
7 7 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 5
8 8 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 4
9 9 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 4
10 10 – Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 4
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI
1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 11:29:46
2 2 – Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 0:21
3 3 – Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 0:59
4 4 – Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:42
5 5 – Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 2:17
6 6 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 4:59
7 7 – Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
8 8 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 5:32
9 9 – Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5:41
10 10 – Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla 6:09