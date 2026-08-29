Ciclismo
Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Doppio cambio con il ritiro di Pogacar, van Aert leader a punti
La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 è proseguito con l’ottava tappa, caratterizzata da un clamoroso colpo di scena: Tadej Pogacar è caduto, ha picchiato il gomito e la spalla sinistra, è rimasto dolorante a terra ed è stato costretto al ritiro! Il fuoriclasse sloveno si trovava al comando della classifica generale con 3’50” sullo spagnolo Enric Mas, ora cambia tutto nella lotta per la maglia roja.
Mas è balzato così al comando della graduatoria con un margine di 1’00” sullo sloveno Primoz Roglic. Novità anche nella graduatoria riservata al miglior scalatore, dove ora svetta il norvegese Andreas Leknessund, mentre la classifica a punti vedeva già al comando il belga Wout van Aert dopo la giornata di ieri.
CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo l’ottava tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 2 ▲1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 12″ 23:24:00
2 3 ▲1 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:00
3 4 ▲1 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 1:11
4 5 ▲1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:15
5 6 ▲1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 4″ 2:16
6 7 ▲1 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 2:22
7 8 ▲1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2″ 3:27
8 9 ▲1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 3:56
9 10 ▲1 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 5:39
10 11 ▲1 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 6:04
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
1 1 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 124
2 3 ▲1 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 67
3 24 ▲21 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 58
4 4 – Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 57
5 5 – Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52
6 28 ▲22 Meeus Jordi Cofidis 47
7 16 ▲9 Coquard Bryan Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 47
8 6 ▼2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 45
9 8 ▼1 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 42
10 17 ▲7 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 39
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI
1 2 ▲1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 19
2 5 ▲3 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 16
3 3 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 14
4 4 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 13
5 6 ▲1 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 11
6 7 ▲1 Johannessen Tobias Halland Decathlon CMA CGM Team 9
7 8 ▲1 Gall Felix Uno-X Mobility 9
8 9 ▲1 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 8
9 10 ▲1 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 6
10 11 ▲1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 6
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI