Vuelta a España 2026: tutte le classifiche. Buitrago miglior scalatore, Van Aert comanda la lotta a punti

La Vuelta di Spagna 2026 è proseguito con la nona tappa, caratterizzata da un esigente arrivo in salita che ha smosso le acque nella lotta per le posizioni che contano, dopo il ritiro di Tadej Pogacar arrivato in seguito alla caduta di ieri. Lo spagnolo Enric Mas ha vinto sull’Alto de Aitana e ha rafforzato la maglia rossa di leader della classifica generale.

Enric Mas ha primeggiato in salita, ma è il colombiano Santiago Buitrago a meritarsi la vetta della graduatoria riservata ai migliori scalatori, mentre la musica non cambia nelle altre due classifiche speciali: il belga Wout van Aert continua a svettare in quella a punti, mentre il britannico Oscar Onley ha rafforzato il proprio primato come miglior giovane.

CLASSIFICHE VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la nona tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

1 1 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 22″ 28:34:03

2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 1:18

3 3 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 1:39

4 5 ▲1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10″ 2:20

5 6 ▲1 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:26

6 7 ▲1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2″ 3:55

7 4 ▼3 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:09

8 8 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 4:39

9 9 – Omrzel Jakob Decathlon CMA CGM Team 7:33

10 10 – Mühlberger Gregor Bahrain – Victorious 8:05

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI

1 1 – van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 124

2 2 – Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 67

3 9 ▲6 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 59

4 3 ▼1 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 58

5 4 ▼1 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 57

6 5 ▼1 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 52

7 19 ▲12 Mas Enric Movistar Team 47

8 6 ▼2 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 47

9 7 ▼2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 47

10 8 ▼2 Meeus Jordi Uno-X Mobility 45

CLASSIFICA SCALATORI

1 5 ▲4 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 29

2 3 ▲1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 24

3 1 ▼2 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 19

4 2 ▼2 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 16

5 4 ▼1 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 13

6 8 ▲2 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 13

7 17 ▲10 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 12

8 6 ▼2 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11

9 14 ▲5 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 10

10 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 9

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI

1 1 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 28:36:23

2 2 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 5:45

3 4 ▲1 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 7:14

4 3 ▼1 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 11:31

5 6 ▲1 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 13:16

6 7 ▲1 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 14:34

7 9 ▲2 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 14:37

8 5 ▼3 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla 22:23

9 8 ▼1 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 25:16

10 11 ▲1 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 33:00