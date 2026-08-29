Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: sprint vincente di Coquard a Xeraco
Al termine di una giornata particolare caratterizzata dal ritiro di Tadej Pogacar a causa di una caduta, il francese Bryan Coquard della Cofidis vince, dopo una volata caotica, l’ottava tappa della Vuelta a España 2026, Puçol-Xeraco di 171 chilometri.
Il corridore transalpino, alla vittoria numero cinquantasei della sua carriera da professionista, brucia allo sprint il danese Mads Pedersen della Lidl-Trek. Completa il podio di giornata il terzo posto ottenuto dal velocista belga della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Jordi Meeus.
Deve invece accontentarsi della quarta posizione il britannico Ben Turner della Netcompany Ineos che precede il francese Jordan Labrosse della Decathlon CMA CGM Team, quinto. Chiude la sua giornata con un’eccellente sesta posizione Alessandro Romele della XDS Astana Team.
Il poker di corridori francesi tra i primi dieci si completa con il settimo posto ottenuto da Bastien Tronchon della Groupama – FDJ United e l’ottavo di Hugo Hofstetter della NSN Cycling Team. La Top 10 si chiude con il nono posto ottenuto dal venezuelano Orluis Aular della Movistar Team e il decimo di Matthew Brennan del Team Visma | Lease a Bike, dominatore dei precedenti sprint.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO OTTAVA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 3:47:06
2 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek s.t.
3 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
4 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS s.t.
5 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
6 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
7 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
8 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.
9 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
10 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
11 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
12 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
13 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
14 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
15 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
16 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
17 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
18 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
19 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
20 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.
21 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
22 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
23 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
24 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
25 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
26 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
27 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
28 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
29 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
30 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team s.t.
31 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
32 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
33 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
34 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
35 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
36 Ourselin Paul Cofidis s.t.
37 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
38 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma +0:27
39 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek s.t.
40 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
41 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
42 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
43 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team s.t.
44 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
45 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
46 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS s.t.
47 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
48 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.
49 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek s.t.
50 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.
51 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
52 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
53 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
54 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
55 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
56 Romeo Iván Movistar Team s.t.
57 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
58 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
59 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
60 Mas Enric Movistar Team s.t.
61 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
62 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
63 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
64 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
65 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
66 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.
67 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
68 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
69 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
70 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team s.t.
71 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
72 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS s.t.
73 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
74 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
75 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility s.t.
76 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.
77 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
78 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
79 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek s.t.
80 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
81 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team s.t.
82 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
83 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
84 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
85 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility s.t.
86 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
87 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
88 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
89 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.
90 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché s.t.
91 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
92 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
93 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
94 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
95 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
96 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
97 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
98 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
99 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS s.t.
100 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
101 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
102 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
103 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech +1:55
104 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
105 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
106 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.
107 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek s.t.
108 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
109 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team s.t.
110 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
111 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
112 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma +2:01
113 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
114 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
115 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
116 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.
117 Samitier Sergio Cofidis s.t.
118 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
119 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
120 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.
121 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
122 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team s.t.
123 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
124 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
125 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
126 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
127 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
128 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
129 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
130 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
131 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
132 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.
133 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team s.t.
134 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team s.t.
135 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS s.t.
136 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
137 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
138 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
139 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL +2:30
140 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
141 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
142 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team s.t.
143 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
144 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious +3:00
145 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
146 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
147 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
148 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech +3:22
149 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
150 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
151 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team s.t.
152 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
153 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.
154 Canal Carlos Movistar Team s.t.
155 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +4:05
156 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
157 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
158 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
159 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
160 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility +9:41
161 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
162 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
163 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
164 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
165 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
166 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG +11:33
167 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
168 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
169 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
170 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
171 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek s.t.
172 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
173 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.