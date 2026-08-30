Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: prepotente acuto di Enric Mas nella frazione regina
Il leader mette la sua firma nel giorno della frazione regina e legittima il suo primato. Enric Mas s’impone nella nona tappa della Vuelta a España 2026 La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa-Alto de Aitana. Costa Blanca di 187,4 chilometri e consolida così il suo primato in graduatoria.
Lo spagnolo della Movistar Team, formazione che centra la tredicesima vittoria stagionale, gestisce la corsa con notevole lucidità, lascia sfogare i rivali, nel finale tenta più volte l’allungo e sgretola in volata la resistenza del britannico Oscar Onley della Netcompany Ineos, l’unico in grado di tenere il suo passo nella salita conclusiva. Lo sloveno Primoz Roglic della Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe completa il podio con il terzo posto, staccato di dodici secondi.
L’austriaco Felix Gall della Decathlon CMA CGM Team limita i danni nel finale e termina quarto a diciotto secondi dall’iberico. Conquista un’ottima quinta posizione Cristian Rodriguez della XDS Astana Team che precede allo sprint il danese Mattias Skjelmose della Lidl-Trek.
Il belga Jarno Widar della Lotto Intermarché chiude una bella prova con la settima posizione a venticinque secondi dal vincitore. Buona anche la prova del colombiano Harold Tejada della XDS Astana Team che conclude ottavo con trentatré secondi. Richard Carapaz termina nono con cinquantaquattro secondi dallo spagnolo, mentre il colombiano Santiago Buitrago è decimo a 1’41”.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO NONA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 5:10:40
2 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
3 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +0:12
4 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team +0:18
5 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team +0:20
6 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek s.t.
7 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché +0:25
8 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team +0:33
9 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost +0:54
10 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious +1:41
11 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike +1:44
12 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
13 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech +1:51
14 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
15 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
16 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team +2:12
17 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step +3:15
18 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost +3:22
19 Sivakov Pavel Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
20 Leemreize Gijs UAE Team Emirates – XRG +3:36
21 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +3:52
22 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United +4:37
23 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team +5:18
24 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team +6:20
25 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG +7:23
26 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH +7:34
27 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.
28 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +7:36
29 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH +7:51
30 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step +8:22
31 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility +9:47
32 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS +10:21
33 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS +10:58
34 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike +11:33
35 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
36 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team +12:16
37 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla +13:29
38 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS +13:39
39 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
40 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team s.t.
41 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team +13:47
42 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS +14:29
43 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United +14:30
44 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team +14:50
45 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
46 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
47 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost +15:20
48 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek +15:42
49 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.
50 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH +16:42
51 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +16:51
52 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility +18:33
53 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
54 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United +19:24
55 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team +19:53
56 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma +19:56
57 Samitier Sergio Cofidis s.t.
58 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team s.t.
59 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
60 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
61 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
62 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
63 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team s.t.
64 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
65 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
66 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
67 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek s.t.
68 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
69 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +20:33
70 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek +21:03
71 Romeo Iván Movistar Team +21:58
72 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
73 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team +22:01
74 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team s.t.
75 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
76 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.
77 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
78 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
79 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
80 Ourselin Paul Cofidis s.t.
81 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
82 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
83 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
84 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
85 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
86 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
87 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
88 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +22:58
89 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike +23:14
90 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious +23:51
91 Canal Carlos Movistar Team s.t.
92 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost +23:52
93 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
94 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility s.t.
95 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team s.t.
96 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS s.t.
97 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.
98 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
99 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
100 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
101 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.
102 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
103 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
104 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +24:57
105 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
106 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team +25:11
107 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United +25:54
108 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG +28:08
109 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team +28:12
110 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +28:37
111 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team +29:13
112 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
113 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma +29:47
114 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility +30:02
115 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team +30:08
116 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
117 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
118 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost +30:10
119 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG +35:21
120 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
121 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek s.t.
122 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
123 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
124 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.
125 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS s.t.
126 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
127 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
128 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
129 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
130 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
131 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
132 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
133 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
134 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
135 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team +37:38
136 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG +37:49
137 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla +40:33
138 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
139 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché s.t.
140 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
141 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
142 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
143 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
144 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
145 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
146 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
147 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
148 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
149 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
150 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché s.t.
151 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
152 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
153 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
154 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.
155 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
156 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
157 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
158 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
159 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
160 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
161 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
162 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
163 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
164 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
165 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
166 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH +41:02
167 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL +41:39
168 Coquard Bryan Cofidis s.t.
169 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
170 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek +42:01