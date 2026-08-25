Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: Pogacar domina la scena ad Andorra
Nel pieno rispetto del pronostico, Tadej Pogacar, il più atteso alla vigilia, domina la quarta tappa della Vuelta a España 2026 Andorra la Vella-Andorra la Vella di 104,8 chilometri. Lo sloveno scatta a cinquanta chilometri dalla conclusione, crea il vuoto e infligge distacchi abissali ai rivali.
Il detentore del titolo iridato, alla vittoria numero 129 della sua meravigliosa carriera da professionista, precede Jarno Widar, giovane talento della Lotto Intermarché che si aggiudica la volata di un gruppetto inseguitore che paga un divario di 2’38” al dominatore assoluto.
Completa il podio di giornata l’austriaco Felix Gall della Decathlon CMA CGM Team, già secondo classificato nel recente Giro d’Italia. Si ferma alla simbolica medaglia di legno il britannico Oscar Onley della Netcompany Ineos che precede lo statunitense Sepp Kuss del Team Visma | Lease a Bike.
Lo spagnolo Enric Mas della Movistar Team termina la sua prova in sesta posizione davanti allo sloveno Primoz Roglic della Red Bull – BORA-hansgrohe, mentre l’ecuadoriano Richard Carapaz della EF Education – EasyPost è ottavo a 2’57” dal vincitore. La Top 10 si completa con la nona piazza di Mattias Skjelmose della Lidl-Trek a 3’17” davanti all’austriaco Gregor Mühlberger della Decathlon CMA CGM Team.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUARTA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA
1. Pogačar Tadej (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 2:40:35
2. Widar Jarno (Lotto Intermarché) +0:06
3. Gall Felix (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:06
4. Onley Oscar (Netcompany INEOS) +0:06
5. Kuss Sepp (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:06
6. Mas Enric (Movistar Team) +0:06
7. Roglič Primož (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +0:06
8. Skjelmose Mattias (Lidl-Trekt) +2:57
9. Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPos) +3:17
10. Mühlberger Gregor (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +3:17
11. Vine Jay (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +3:37
12. Debruyne Ramses (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +3:57
13. Tejada Harold (XDS Astana Team) +4:34
14. Torres Pablo (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +4:40
15. Berthet Clément (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +5:14
16. Brenner Marco (Groupama – FDJ United) +6:29
17. Hirt Jan (NSN Cycling Team) +6:43
18. Ruiz Ibon (Equipo Kern Pharma) +6:59
19. Tulett Ben (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +7:48
20. Omrzel Jakob (Bahrain – Victorious) +7:59
21. Svestad-Bårdseng Embret (Netcompany INEOS) +8:03
22. Pickering Finlay (Team Jayco AlUla) +8:13
23. Martin Guillaume (Groupama – FDJ United) +8:13
24. Rodríguez Cristián (XDS Astana Team) +8:13
25. Nordhagen Jørgen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +8:13
26. Bisiaux Léo (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +8:16
27. Landa Mikel (Soudal Quick-Step) +8:16
28. Rodriguez Juan Felipe (EF Education – EasyPost) +10:45
29. Riccitello Matthew (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +10:45
30. Johannessen Tobias Halland (Uno-X Mobility) +12:55
31. Berrade Urko (Equipo Kern Pharma) +12:55
32. Aparicio Mario (Burgos Burpellet BH) +13:42
33. Díaz José Manuel (Burgos Burpellet BH) +13:42
34. Bennett George (NSN Cycling Team) +13:45
35. Buchmann Emanuel (Cofidis) +13:45
36. Thalmann Roland (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +13:45
37. Gloag Thomas (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +13:45
38. Barta Will (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +13:45
39. Sivakov Pavel (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +13:45
40. Fortunato Lorenzo (XDS Astana Team) +13:45
41. Armirail Bruno (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +13:45
42. Dunbar Eddie (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +13:45
43. García Pierna Raúl (Movistar Team) +13:45
44. Haig Jack (Netcompany INEOS) +13:45
45. Valter Attila (Bahrain – Victorious) +15:42
46. Bilbao Pello (Bahrain – Victorious) +15:43
47. Zana Filippo (Soudal Quick-Step) +17:07
48. Shaw James (EF Education – EasyPost) +17:22
49. Tuckwell Luke (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +18:36
50. Sosa Iván Ramiro (Equipo Kern Pharma) +19:44
51. Dalby Simon (Uno-X Mobility) +21:30
52. van Sintmaartensdijk Roel (Lotto Intermarché) +22:45
53. Van Boven Luca (Lotto Intermarché) +22:45
54. Weiss Fabian (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
55. Azparren Xabier Mikel (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
56. Rochas Rémy (Groupama – FDJ United) +22:45
57. Miquel Pau (Bahrain – Victorious) +22:45
58. Dversnes Lavik Fredrik (Uno-X Mobility) +22:45
59. Thompson Reuben (Lotto Intermarché) +22:45
60. Braet Vito (Lotto Intermarché) +22:45
61. Mosca Jacopo (Lidl – Trek) +22:45
62. Vermaerke Kevin (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +22:45
63. Porter Rudy (Team Jayco AlUla) +22:45
64. Wilksch Hannes (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
65. Ourselin Paul (Cofidis) +22:45
66. Arcas Jorge (Movistar Team) +22:45
67. Elosegui Iñigo (Equipo Kern Pharma) +22:45
68. Bernard Julien (Lidl – Trek) +22:45
69. Moniquet Sylvain (Cofidis) +22:45
70. Canal Carlos (Movistar Team) +22:45
71. Busatto Francesco (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +22:45
72. Craps Lars (Lotto Intermarché) +22:45
73. Labrosse Jordan (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +22:45
74. Kretschy Moritz (NSN Cycling Team) +22:45
75. Van Tricht Floris (NSN Cycling Team) +22:45
76. Glivar Gal (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +22:45
77. Buitrago Santiago (Bahrain – Victorious) +22:45
78. Dainese Alberto (Soudal Quick-Step) +22:45
79. Vansevenant Mauri (Soudal Quick-Step) +22:45
80. Martinez Juan Guillermo (Team Picnic PostNL) +22:45
81. Albanese Vincenzo (EF Education – EasyPost) +22:45
82. Paleni Enzo (Groupama – FDJ United) +22:45
83. Kruijswijk Steven (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +22:45
84. Tronchon Bastien (Groupama – FDJ United) +22:45
85. Küng Stefan (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
86. Paasschens Mathijs (Bahrain – Victorious) +22:45
87. MacKellar Alastair (EF Education – EasyPost) +22:45
88. Samitier Sergio (Cofidis) +22:45
89. Faura José Luis (Burgos Burpellet BH) +22:45
90. Lutsenko Alexey (NSN Cycling Team) +22:45
91. Fedorov Yevgeniy (XDS Astana Team) +22:45
92. Leemreize Gijs (Team Picnic PostNL) +22:45
93. Bouwman Koen (Team Jayco AlUla) +22:45
94. Vader Milan (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
95. Alleno Clément (Burgos Burpellet BH) +22:45
96. Rafferty Darren (EF Education – EasyPost) +22:45
97. Martí Pau (NSN Cycling Team) +22:45
98. Schultz Nick (NSN Cycling Team) +22:45
99. Hamilton Chris (Team Picnic PostNL) +22:45
100. Gogl Michael (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +22:45
101. Konrad Patrick (Lidl – Trek) +22:45
102. Garofoli Gianmarco (Soudal Quick-Step) +22:45
103. Wandahl Frederik (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +22:45
104. Peace Oliver (Team Picnic PostNL) +22:45
105. Hellemose Asbjørn (Team Jayco AlUla) +22:45
106. Fernández Sinuhé (Burgos Burpellet BH) +22:45
107. Vermeersch Gianni (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +22:45
108. van Bekkum Darren (XDS Astana Team) +22:45
109. Rodríguez Carlos (Netcompany INEOS) +22:45
110. Romeo Iván (Movistar Team) +22:45
111. Aular Orluis (Movistar Team) +22:45
112. Covi Alessandro (Team Jayco AlUla) +22:45
113. Mulubrhan Henok (XDS Astana Team) +22:45
114. Gaffuri Mattia (Team Picnic PostNL) +22:45
115. Almeida João (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +22:45
116. de la Cruz David (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
117. Herrada Jesús (Burgos Burpellet BH) +22:45
118. Madouas Valentin (Groupama – FDJ United) +22:45
119. Beloki Markel (EF Education – EasyPost) +22:45
120. Castrillo Pablo (Movistar Team) +22:45
121. Laurance Axel (Netcompany INEOS) +22:45
122. Warbasse Larry (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
123. Kämna Lennard (Lidl – Trek) +22:45
124. Double Paul (Team Jayco AlUla) +22:45
125. Hamilton Lucas (Netcompany INEOS) +22:45
126. Rota Lorenzo (Lotto Intermarché) +22:45
127. Calzoni Walter (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
128. Langellotti Victor (XDS Astana Team) +22:45
129. González David (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +22:45
130. Hofstetter Hugo (NSN Cycling Team) +22:45
131. de Jong Timo (Team Picnic PostNL) +23:00
132. Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias (Lidl – Trek) +23:00
133. Uriarte Diego (Equipo Kern Pharma) +23:00
134. Steinhauser Georg (EF Education – EasyPost) +23:00
135. Houle Hugo (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +23:00
136. Molard Rudy (Groupama – FDJ United) +23:00
137. Camprubí Marcel (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +23:00
138. Scotson Callum (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +23:00
139. Nys Thibau (Lidl – Trek) +23:00
140. De Pestel Sander (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +23:00
141. Rouland Louis (Cofidis) +23:00
142. Fisher-Black Finn (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +23:00
143. Cort Magnus (Uno-X Mobility) +23:00
144. Pedersen Mads (Lidl – Trek) +23:00
145. Kron Andreas (Uno-X Mobility) +23:00
146. Paret-Peintre Valentin (Soudal Quick-Step) +23:00
147. Romele Alessandro (XDS Astana Team) +23:09
148. Hayter Ethan (Soudal Quick-Step) +23:09
149. Renard-Haquin Henri-François (Team Picnic PostNL) +23:28
150. Ermakov Roman (Bahrain – Victorious) +23:28
151. Turner Ben (Netcompany INEOS) +24:35
152. van Aert Wout (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +24:35
153. De Schuyteneer Steffen (Lotto Intermarché) +24:35
154. Laporte Christophe (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +24:35
155. Oliveira Ivo (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +24:35
156. Thornley Callum (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +24:35
157. Tarling Joshua (Netcompany INEOS) +24:35
158. Roosen Timo (Team Picnic PostNL) +24:35
159. Macías César (Burgos Burpellet BH) +24:35
160. Novak Domen (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) +24:35
161. Tiller Rasmus (Uno-X Mobility) +24:35
162. Groves Kaden (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +24:35
163. Govekar Matevž (Bahrain – Victorious) +24:35
164. Brennan Matthew (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +24:35
165. Chamberlain Oscar (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +24:35
166. Coquard Bryan (Cofidis) +24:35
167. Tjøtta Martin (Uno-X Mobility) +24:35
168. Leknessund Andreas (Uno-X Mobility) +24:35
169. Le Gac Olivier (Groupama – FDJ United) +24:35
170. Meeus Jordi (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +24:35
171. Van den Bossche Fabio (Soudal Quick-Step) +24:35
172. Wenzel Mats (Equipo Kern Pharma) +24:46
173. Renard Alexis (Cofidis) +24:47
174. Cobo Iván (Equipo Kern Pharma) +24:54
175. Sütterlin Jasha (Team Jayco AlUla) +25:54
176. McKenzie Hamish (Team Jayco AlUla) +25:54
177. Kluckers Arthur (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +25:54
178. De Vylder Lindsay (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +25:56
179. Brustenga Marc (Equipo Kern Pharma) +25:56
180. Sentjens Sente (Alpecin – Premier Tech) +26:00
181. Moscon Gianni (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) +26:00
182. Uijtdebroeks Cian (Movistar Team) +26:11