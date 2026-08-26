Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: bis di Brennan a Terres de l’Ebre. Albanese sul podio
L’incontenibile Matthew Brennan bissa il successo ottenuto domenica a Manosque e si aggiudica allo sprint, con semplicità quasi irrisoria, la quinta tappa della Vuelta a España Falset. Costa Daurada-Roquetes-Terres de l’Ebre di 173,3 chilometri.
Il britannico del Team Visma | Lease a Bike, alla vittoria numero ventuno della sua carriera da professionista, precede in maniera molto netta il belga Jordi Meeus della Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe e l’ottimo Vincenzo Albanese della EF Education – EasyPost.
L’eccellente giornata vissuta dai colori italiani si completa con il lusinghiero quarto posto ottenuto da Alessandro Romele della XDS Astana Team davanti al francese Axel Laurance della Netcompany Ineos. Chiude la sua prova in sesta posizione il venezuelano Orluis Aular della Movistar Team.
Il francese Christophe Laporte del Team Visma | Lease a Bike, dopo l’eccellente lavoro svolto per lanciare il compagno di squadra, termina la sua prova in settima piazza davanti ad Alberto Dainese della Soudal Quick-Step, al belga Vito Braet della Lotto Intermarché e all’iberico David Gonzalez della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO QUINTA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1. Matthew Brennan — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — 3:47:02
2. Jordi Meeus — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
3. Vincenzo Albanese — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
4. Alessandro Romele — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
5. Axel Laurance — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
6. Orluis Aular — Movistar Team — s.t.
7. Christophe Laporte — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — s.t.
8. Alberto Dainese — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
9. Vito Braet — Lotto Intermarché — s.t.
10. David González — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
11. Wout van Aert — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — s.t.
12. Pau Miquel — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
13. Bastien Tronchon — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
14. Hugo Hofstetter — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
15. Henok Mulubrhan — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
16. Rasmus Tiller — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
17. Bryan Coquard — Cofidis — s.t.
18. Marcel Camprubí — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
19. Alessandro Covi — Team Jayco AlUla — s.t.
20. Clément Alleno — Burgos Burpellet BH — s.t.
21. Henri-François Renard-Haquin — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
22. Thibau Nys — Lidl – Trek — s.t.
23. Carlos Canal — Movistar Team — s.t.
24. Iván Cobo — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
25. Fabian Weiss — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
26. Luca Van Boven — Lotto Intermarché — s.t.
27. Pello Bilbao — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
28. Ben Tulett — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — s.t.
29. Enzo Paleni — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
30. Ibon Ruiz — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
31. Gregor Mühlberger — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
32. Harold Tejada — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
33. Julien Bernard — Lidl – Trek — s.t.
34. Gijs Leemreize — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
35. Lorenzo Rota — Lotto Intermarché — s.t.
36. Victor Langellotti — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
37. Guillaume Martin — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
38. Milan Vader — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
39. Finlay Pickering — Team Jayco AlUla — s.t.
40. Tobias Halland Johannessen — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
41. Rudy Molard — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
42. Ramses Debruyne — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
43. Valentin Madouas — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
44. Clément Berthet — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
45. Callum Scotson — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
46. Andreas Leknessund — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
47. Attila Valter — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
48. Koen Bouwman — Team Jayco AlUla — s.t.
49. Gianmarco Garofoli — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
50. Tadej Pogačar — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
51. Oscar Onley — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
52. Enric Mas — Movistar Team — s.t.
53. Primož Roglič — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
54. Felix Gall — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
55. Richard Carapaz — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
56. Jakob Omrzel — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
57. Jay Vine — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
58. Pablo Torres — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
59. Luke Tuckwell — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
60. Embret Svestad-Bårdseng — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
61. Rudy Porter — Team Jayco AlUla — s.t.
62. Sepp Kuss — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — s.t.
63. Mattias Skjelmose — Lidl – Trek — s.t.
64. Larry Warbasse — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
65. Will Barta — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
66. Patrick Konrad — Lidl – Trek — s.t.
67. Jarno Widar — Lotto Intermarché — s.t.
68. Jan Hirt — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
69. Marco Brenner — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
70. Cristián Rodríguez — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
71. Léo Bisiaux — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
72. Filippo Zana — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
73. Juan Felipe Rodriguez — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
74. Matthew Riccitello — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
75. Mikel Landa — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
76. Urko Berrade — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
77. Finn Fisher-Black — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
78. Xabier Mikel Azparren — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
79. Stefan Küng — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
80. Carlos Rodríguez — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
81. Thomas Gloag — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
82. Santiago Buitrago — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
83. Jørgen Nordhagen — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — s.t.
84. Pavel Sivakov — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
85. Nick Schultz — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
86. Fredrik Dversnes — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
87. Eddie Dunbar — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
88. Pau Martí — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
89. Fabio Van den Bossche — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
90. Emanuel Buchmann — Cofidis — 0:29
91. Mattia Gaffuri — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
92. Darren Rafferty — EF Education – EasyPost — 0:38
93. Lennard Kämna — Lidl – Trek — 0:43
94. Mauri Vansevenant — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
95. Alexey Lutsenko — NSN Cycling Team — 0:51
96. Louis Rouland — Cofidis — 1:11
97. Sylvain Moniquet — Cofidis — 1:20
98. Valentin Paret-Peintre — Soudal Quick-Step — 1:25
99. Iván Romeo — Movistar Team — 1:49
100. Steffen De Schuyteneer — Lotto Intermarché — 4:00
101. Jordan Labrosse — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
102. Roman Ermakov — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
103. Lindsay De Vylder — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
104. Hannes Wilksch — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
105. José Luis Faura — Burgos Burpellet BH — s.t.
106. Matevž Govekar — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
107. Mario Aparicio — Burgos Burpellet BH — s.t.
108. Rémy Rochas — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
109. Reuben Thompson — Lotto Intermarché — s.t.
110. Gal Glivar — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
111. Georg Steinhauser — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
112. Roland Thalmann — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
113. Paul Ourselin — Cofidis — s.t.
114. Magnus Cort — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
115. Martin Tjøtta — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
116. Raúl García Pierna — Movistar Team — s.t.
117. George Bennett — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
118. Yevgeniy Fedorov — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
119. Steven Kruijswijk — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — 5:12
120. Timo de Jong — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
121. Bruno Armirail — Team Visma | Lease a Bike — s.t.
122. Walter Calzoni — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
123. Simon Dalby — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
124. David de la Cruz — Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
125. Frederik Wandahl — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
126. César Macías — Burgos Burpellet BH — 5:34
127. Hamish McKenzie — Team Jayco AlUla — 8:35
128. Moritz Kretschy — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
129. Iñigo Elosegui — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
130. Floris Van Tricht — NSN Cycling Team — s.t.
131. Marc Brustenga — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
132. Jesús Herrada — Burgos Burpellet BH — s.t.
133. Chris Hamilton — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
134. Michael Gogl — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
135. Francesco Busatto — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
136. Iván Ramiro Sosa — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
137. Hugo Houle — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
138. Lars Craps — Lotto Intermarché — s.t.
139. Timo Roosen — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
140. Olivier Le Gac — Groupama – FDJ United — s.t.
141. Paul Double — Team Jayco AlUla — s.t.
142. Oliver Peace — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
143. Markel Beloki — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
144. Kevin Vermaerke — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
145. Lorenzo Fortunato — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
146. Jorge Arcas — Movistar Team — s.t.
147. João Almeida — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
148. Darren van Bekkum — XDS Astana Team — s.t.
149. Juan Guillermo Martinez — Team Picnic PostNL — s.t.
150. Alastair MacKellar — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
151. Jacopo Mosca — Lidl – Trek — 10:39
152. Mats Wenzel — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
153. Sinuhé Fernández — Burgos Burpellet BH — s.t.
154. Oscar Chamberlain — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
155. Asbjørn Hellemose — Team Jayco AlUla — 10:46
156. Mads Pedersen — Lidl – Trek — s.t.
157. Gianni Vermeersch — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
158. Sergio Samitier — Cofidis — s.t.
159. Alexis Renard — Cofidis — s.t.
160. Lucas Hamilton — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
161. Mathijs Paasschens — Bahrain – Victorious — s.t.
162. Sander De Pestel — Decathlon CMA CGM Team — s.t.
163. James Shaw — EF Education – EasyPost — s.t.
164. Jack Haig — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
165. Jasha Sütterlin — Team Jayco AlUla — s.t.
166. Callum Thornley — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
167. Gianni Moscon — Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe — s.t.
168. Mathias Norsgaard — Lidl – Trek — s.t.
169. José Manuel Díaz — Burgos Burpellet BH — s.t.
170. Ethan Hayter — Soudal Quick-Step — s.t.
171. Ben Turner — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
172. Andreas Kron — Uno-X Mobility — s.t.
173. Joshua Tarling — Netcompany INEOS — s.t.
174. Kaden Groves — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
175. Sente Sentjens — Alpecin – Premier Tech — s.t.
176. Arthur Kluckers — Tudor Pro Cycling Team — s.t.
177. Diego Uriarte — Equipo Kern Pharma — s.t.
178. Pablo Castrillo — Movistar Team — s.t.
179. Domen Novak — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.
180. Ivo Oliveira — UAE Team Emirates – XRG — s.t.