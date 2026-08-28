Ciclismo
Ordine d’arrivo Vuelta a España 2026, tappa di oggi: assolo di Leknessund ad Aramón Valdelinares
Si spezza il duopolio Pogacar-Brennan e arriva la fuga. Il norvegese Andreas Leknessund della Uno-X Mobility, grazie ad un attacco solitario lanciato nel finale di corsa, si aggiudica la settima tappa della Vuelta a España Vall d’Alba-Aramón Valdelinares di 149,8 chilometri.
Il corridore scandinavo, all’attacco fin dai primi chilometri nella fuga di giornata, scatta quando mancano 7,2 chilometri alla conclusione e s’invola da solo verso il traguardo. Il norvegese precede il compagno di squadra Tobias Halland Johannessen di 34” e di 47” l’eccellente Wout van Aert del Team Visma | Lease a Bike.
Conclude la sua positiva prestazione ai piedi del podio lo sloveno Jakob Omrzel della Bahrain-Victorious, staccato di 58” dal vincitore. La Top 5 si chiude con il colombiano Juan Felipe Rodriguez della EF Education – EasyPost, quinto con 1’13”, che precede il connazionale Ivan Ramiro Sosa della Equipo Kern Pharma.
Il kazako Alexey Lutsenko termina settimo con un ritardo di 1’44”. Completano la Top 10 l’ottavo posto dell’irlandese Eddie Dunbar della Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, il nono del francese Leo Bisiaux della Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 1’53” il suo distacco, e il decimo dello spagnolo Raul Garcia Pierna della Movistar Team.
ORDINE DI ARRIVO SETTIMA TAPPA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2026
1 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 3:49:47
2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility +0:34
3 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike +0:47
4 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious +0:58
5 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost +1:13
6 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team +1:16
7 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma +1:44
8 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +1:51
9 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team +1:53
10 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team +2:14
11 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step +2:43
12 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step +2:55
13 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
14 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United +2:57
15 Pickering Finlay Cofidis +3:01
16 Samitier Sergio Team Jayco AlUla +3:24
17 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla +4:05
18 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
19 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG +4:23
20 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team +4:29
21 Mas Enric Movistar Team +4:39
22 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike +4:52
23 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
24 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS s.t.
25 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team +5:16
26 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team s.t.
27 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team +5:39
28 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek +5:42
29 Carapaz Richard XDS Astana Team s.t.
30 Rodríguez Cristián EF Education – EasyPost +5:45
31 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
32 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious +5:48
33 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United +6:20
34 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team s.t.
35 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH +7:06
36 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS s.t.
37 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team +8:33
38 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
39 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché +9:04
40 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS s.t.
41 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +9:11
42 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United +9:12
43 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
44 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
45 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
46 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team +9:58
47 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH +10:05
48 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike +10:08
49 Gaffuri Mattia Team Picnic PostNL +10:32
50 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS +10:57
51 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team +11:11
52 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
53 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek +11:33
54 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
55 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
56 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious +11:46
57 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost +12:11
58 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché +12:41
59 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek s.t.
60 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
61 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
62 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis s.t.
63 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
64 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +13:12
65 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek s.t.
66 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team +13:18
67 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH +13:25
68 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS +13:51
69 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
70 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
71 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team s.t.
72 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
73 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché s.t.
74 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech +14:07
75 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team +14:27
76 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team +14:34
77 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek s.t.
78 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
79 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team s.t.
80 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
81 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
82 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team +15:34
83 Ourselin Paul Cofidis +15:45
84 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS +16:06
85 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
86 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG +17:57
87 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek s.t.
88 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
89 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla +19:08
90 Romeo Iván Movistar Team +19:31
91 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL +19:49
92 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
93 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
94 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +19:59
95 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team s.t.
96 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
97 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
98 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
99 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis s.t.
100 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH s.t.
101 Canal Carlos Movistar Team +20:16
102 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
103 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
104 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
105 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
106 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team +20:20
107 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost s.t.
108 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché s.t.
109 Aular Orluis Movistar Team s.t.
110 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
111 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
112 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team +21:04
113 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team +21:14
114 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost +21:28
115 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
116 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek +22:24
117 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility +22:46
118 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
119 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility s.t.
120 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility s.t.
121 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility s.t.
122 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility s.t.
123 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team +22:48
124 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
125 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
126 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
127 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
128 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
129 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
130 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
131 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma s.t.
132 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
133 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team s.t.
134 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
135 Coquard Bryan Cofidis s.t.
136 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
137 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team s.t.
138 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH +22:51
139 Renard Alexis Cofidis s.t.
140 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
141 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe +22:58
142 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma +23:11
143 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS s.t.
144 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step s.t.
145 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
146 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious s.t.
147 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team s.t.
148 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
149 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
150 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
151 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
152 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike s.t.
153 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
154 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
155 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team s.t.
156 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla s.t.
157 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team s.t.
158 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché s.t.
159 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
160 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL s.t.
161 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
162 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United s.t.
163 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe s.t.
164 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team s.t.
165 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech +24:37
166 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma +24:46
167 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team +26:31
168 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team s.t.
169 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG +29:46
170 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG s.t.
171 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché +30:29
172 Van Tricht Floris NSN Cycling Team s.t.
173 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech +30:36
174 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Premier Tech s.t.
175 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla +31:30
176 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek s.t.
177 Rouland Louis Cofidis s.t.
178 Van Boven Luca Lotto Intermarché +33:17