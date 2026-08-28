Ciclismo
Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Pogacar difende agevolmente la vetta, risale Filippo Zana
Non cambia il proprietario della Maglia Rossa: la settima tappa della Vuelta a España 2026 di ciclismo su strada, con partenza da Vall d’Alba ed arrivo ad Aramón Valdelinares dopo 149.8 km, non ha visto variare il leader della classifica generale, che resta saldamente lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG).
La frazione è andata al norvegese Andreas Leknessund, della Uno-X Mobility, ma lasciando andare la fuga lo sloveno difende agevolmente la vetta della generale con 3’50” di margine sullo spagnolo Enric Mas (Movistar Team), che mantiene la piazza d’onore.
Al terzo posto della generale c’è lo sloveno Primoz Roglic (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe), che paga 4’50”. Il migliore degli italiani è Filippo Zana, oggi in fuga e dodicesimo al traguardo, il quale guadagna ben nove posizioni e si attesta al 25° posto a 24’26”.
CLASSIFICA VUELTA A ESPANA 2026 (settima tappa)
1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 19:32:37
2 Mas Enric Movistar Team + 03:50
3 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 04:50
4 1 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 05:01
5 1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 06:05
6 1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 06:06
7 3 Carapaz Richard EF Education-EasyPost + 06:12
8 1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 07:17
9 1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 07:46
10 2 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 09:29
11 4 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain Victorious + 09:54
12 1 Berthet Clément Groupama-FDJ United + 11:21
13 3 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ United + 12:01
14 4 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 12:13
15 4 Widar Jarno Lotto-Intermarché + 12:49
16 2 Rodriguez Cristian XDS Astana Team + 13:02
17 4 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco-AlUla + 14:54
18 10 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin-Premier Tech + 15:24
19 2 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 15:47
20 3 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 17:04
21 5 Rodríguez Juan EF Education-EasyPost + 17:12
22 5 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 17:21
23 3 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 17:37
24 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team + 20:42
25 9 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step + 24:26
26 7 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 26:28
27 4 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH + 27:34
28 5 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 30:23
29 27 García Raúl Movistar Team + 32:40
30 18 Bilbao Pello Bahrain Victorious + 33:52
31 9 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma + 34:35
32 9 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 35:22
33 5 Valter Attila Bahrain Victorious + 35:31
34 9 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 35:53
35 24 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco-AlUla + 36:02
36 9 Gaffuri Mattia Team Picnic PostNL + 36:19
37 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 36:23
38 27 Warbasse Lawrence Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 36:40
39 14 Molard Rudy Groupama-FDJ United + 37:30
40 35 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 37:38
41 9 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 37:53
42 9 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ United + 37:55
43 3 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step + 38:28
44 5 Rodriguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 39:04
45 37 Dunbar Edward Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 39:59
46 Konrad Patrick Lidl-Trek + 40:13
47 5 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH + 40:17
48 16 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step + 40:37
49 12 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 40:41
50 10 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 41:05
51 23 Gloag Thomas Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 41:38
52 23 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma + 41:43
53 32 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 41:49
54 4 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 42:19
55 25 Barta William Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 42:27
56 36 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 42:52
57 21 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 43:11
58 4 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step + 43:42
59 24 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 45:20
60 6 Kämna Lennard Lidl-Trek + 45:24
61 18 Canal Carlos Movistar Team + 45:34
62 5 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team + 45:39
63 24 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team + 46:36
64 30 Samitier Sergio Cofidis + 47:05
65 1 Paleni Enzo Groupama-FDJ United + 47:31
66 4 Craps Lars Lotto-Intermarché + 47:48
67 11 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 48:19
68 26 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL + 48:27
69 25 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 48:52
70 17 Shaw James EF Education-EasyPost + 49:06
71 8 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 49:55
72 17 Vader Milan Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 50:04
73 26 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 50:41
74 2 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team + 50:53
75 8 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 52:45
76 14 Miquel Delgado Pau Bahrain Victorious + 53:09
77 31 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma + 53:33
78 10 Tronchon Bastien Groupama-FDJ United + 53:57
79 10 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 54:02
80 11 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 54:08
81 5 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 54:23
82 2 Ourselin Paul Cofidis + 54:44
83 16 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 55:40
84 21 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team + 56:07
85 12 Diaz Jose Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH + 56:15
86 5 Thompson Reuben Lotto-Intermarché + 56:39
87 50 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team + 56:46
88 20 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 57:00
89 15 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 57:39
90 18 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team + 58:25
91 20 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team + 58:26
92 53 Sosa Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 58:36
93 13 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility + 01:00:06
94 17 Rota Lorenzo Lotto-Intermarché + 01:00:19
95 4 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team + 01:00:31
96 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:00:46
97 16 Azparren Xabier Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:00:57
98 8 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis + 01:01:28
99 1 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team + 01:01:46
100 7 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:01:56
101 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:02:40
102 3 Houle Hugo Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:02:45
103 33 Rochas Rémy Groupama-FDJ United + 01:03:35
104 24 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 01:04:22
105 16 Bernard Julien Lidl-Trek + 01:05:31
106 33 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:05:44
107 12 de la Cruz David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:06:04
108 15 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:06:52
109 12 Mosca Jacopo Lidl-Trek + 01:08:21
110 30 Glivar Gal Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:08:43
111 11 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:08:56
112 8 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:09:06
113 19 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:09:23
114 30 Steinhauser Georg EF Education-EasyPost + 01:09:29
115 2 Porter Rudy Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:09:35
116 6 Aular Orluis Movistar Team + 01:10:01
117 11 Busatto Francesco Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:10:32
118 3 Braet Vito Lotto-Intermarché + 01:10:33
119 3 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:10:37
120 34 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 01:10:46
121 23 Gogl Michael Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:10:48
122 1 Rafferty Darren EF Education-EasyPost + 01:10:54
123 2 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team + 01:11:12
124 22 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 01:11:14
125 22 Dversnes Fredrik Uno-X Mobility + 01:11:25
126 15 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 01:12:37
127 18 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:12:44
128 16 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:13:12
129 15 González David Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:13:16
130 12 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step + 01:13:19
131 21 Herrada Jesus Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:13:52
132 8 Haquin Henri-Francois Team Picnic PostNL + 01:14:01
133 7 Thornley Callum Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:14:29
134 7 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step + 01:14:47
135 6 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility + 01:14:55
136 7 Pedersen Mads Lidl-Trek + 01:14:56
137 7 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team + 01:15:05
138 31 Fernandez Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:16:15
139 6 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team + 01:16:34
140 27 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 01:16:35
141 7 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:16:39
142 1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain Victorious + 01:16:54
143 8 Calzoni Walter Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team + 01:17:02
144 24 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team + 01:17:22
145 7 Double Paul Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:18:29
146 7 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step + 01:18:44
147 1 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL + 01:20:39
148 7 Martinez Juan Team Picnic PostNL + 01:20:51
149 2 Govekar Matevz Bahrain Victorious + 01:20:59
150 2 Macias Cesar Burgos Burpellet BH + 01:21:26
151 6 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:21:42
152 3 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:22:11
153 3 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility + 01:22:12
154 6 Mackellar Alastair EF Education-EasyPost + 01:22:53
155 36 Van Boven Luca Lotto-Intermarché + 01:23:55
156 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:23:56
157 6 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 01:23:57
158 27 Rouland Louis Cofidis + 01:24:21
159 11 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain Victorious + 01:24:59
160 1 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL + 01:25:10
161 3 Le Gac Olivier Groupama-FDJ United + 01:25:23
162 3 Renard Alexis Cofidis + 01:26:43
163 21 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto-Intermarché + 01:27:13
164 4 Cobo Ivan Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:27:28
165 3 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:28:19
166 5 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma + 01:29:24
167 5 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:29:41
168 8 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL + 01:29:43
169 18 Van Tricht Floris NSN Cycling Team + 01:30:47
170 3 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:30:52
171 3 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL + 01:32:23
172 8 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:33:35
173 7 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:34:53
174 13 Norsgaard Mathias Sunekær Lidl-Trek + 01:34:59
175 2 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:35:03
176 9 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:35:57
177 2 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:39:18
178 Sentjens Sente Alpecin-Premier Tech + 01:50:53